Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Twisted Trompo - Garland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|1:01 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3036 Broadway, Garland, TX 75041
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Garland
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurant