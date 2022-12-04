Twisted Trompo - Garland

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

5 Taco Plate
Twisted Fries
3 Taco Plate

Taco Tuesday

3 Tacos w/ Rita

$8.99

5 Tacos w/ Rita

$10.49

Texas Oncology Foundation Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$25 Donation

$25.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.99

Limonada

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Tea

$2.79

Tea - Gallon Sweet

$7.99

Tea - Gallon Unsweet

$7.99

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Topo Chico Lime

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke Zero

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Coca-Cola

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Powerade Blue

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Water

Quesadillas & Burritos

ALL QUESADILLAS AND BURRITOS ARE SERVED WITH A 24OZ. FOUNTAIN DRINK.

Traditional Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and choice of meat. Comes with sour cream, lime, beans, rice and your choice of red or green sauce.

Burrito

$10.49

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno and your choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, corn, cucumber, tomato, guacamole, grilled onions and cilantro. Comes with sour cream, lime, beans, rice and choice of red or green sauce.

Gorda

$13.49

Cabron

$14.99

Burrrito Boat

$10.49

Snacks & Salads

Basket Of Chips

$2.79

Basket Of Fries

$4.99

Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate chip cookies baked daily.

Elotes

$4.99+

Roasted corn, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime.

Guacamole & Chips

$5.99

Chips served with our made from scratch guacamole and salsa.

Loaded Queso

$7.99

Lupe's Salad

$8.99

Spring mix topped with choice of meat, cucumber, corn, avocado, tomato and cotija cheese.

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Chips served with our made from scratch queso and salsa.

Salsa & Chips

$3.99

Chips served with our made from scratch salsa.

Side Guacamole 5 oz cup

$2.49

A 5 oz. side of guacamole.

Side Queso 5 oz cup

$2.49

A 5 oz. side of queso.

Side Salsa 5 oz cup

$1.99

A 5 oz. side of salsa.

Snack Quesadillas

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and choice of meat. Comes with sour cream, lime and your choice of red or green sauce.

Tres Dips & Chips

$8.49

Chips served with guacamole, queso and salsa.

Twisted Chips

$8.79

Chips piled with your choice of meat, queso, salsa verde, salsa rojo, sour cream, cilantro, jalapenos and cotija cheese.

Twisted Fries

$8.79

French fries piled with your choice of meat, queso, salsa verde, salsa rojo, sour cream, cilantro, jalapenos and cotija cheese.

3 Flauta Snack

$5.99

5 Flauta Snack

$7.49

Churros

$4.99

Tacos

1 Taco

$2.89

A corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with caramelized onions, lime, a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

3 Taco Plate

$9.99

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

5 Taco Plate

$11.99

Five corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

1 Dozen Taco Plate

$28.99

Our make it yourself dozen box has savory meat, a dozen corn tortillas, fresh cut onions and cilantro, caramelized onions, lime and grilled serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans and your choice of red or green sauce.

Catering - 1lb Meat

$24.99

3 Taco Plate Veggie

$9.99

5 Taco Plate Veggie

$11.99

1 Dozen Tacos Bean and Cheese

$21.99

3 Taco Plate Alambre

$11.99

5 Taco Plate Alambre

$13.99

1 Taco Alambre

$3.49

3 Quesabirria Taco Plate

$13.99

5 Quesabirria Taco Plate

$15.99

Tortas

ALL TORTAS ARE SERVED WITH A 24 OZ. FOUNTAIN DRINK.

Torta Cubana

$12.49

Torta bread filled with trompo meat, ham, milanesa, a sliced hot dog, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and mayonnaise. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Americana

$9.99

Torta bread, american beef burger patty, ham, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Traditionale

$10.49

Torta bread, choice of mat, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Milanesa

$10.49

Tacos - Large Party

1 lb. Meat

$24.99

1 Dozen Taco Plate (Copy)

$28.99

Medium Meat Only

$78.99

Medium Meat Con Todo - with everything

$89.99

Large Meat Only

$169.99

Large Meat Con Todo - with everything

$189.99

Snacks, Salad & Sides - Large Party

Chips & Salsa Large

$25.99

Chips & Guacamole Large

$25.99

Chips & Queso Large

$25.99

Elotes

$25.99

Bag of Chips

$4.99

Fresh Salsa 12 oz

$5.99

Queso 12 oz

$6.99

Guacamole 12 oz

$6.99

Lupe's Salad Medium

$24.99

Lupe's Salad Large

$39.99

Beans 12 oz

$6.99

Rice 12 oz

$6.99

Beans Large

$19.99

Rice Large

$19.99

Twisted Fries Party Kit - Small

$34.99

Twisted Fries Party Kit - Large

$79.99

Twisted Chips Party Kit - Small

$34.99

Twisted Chips Party Kit - Large

$79.99

Tortas, Burritos & Quesadillas - Large Party

Torta Traditionale 12 piece

$56.99

Torta Traditionale 20 piece

$89.99

Torta Cubana 12 piece

$64.99

Torta Cubana 20 piece

$99.99

Torta Americana 12 piece

$56.99

Torta Americana 20 piece

$89.99

Burrito 12 piece

$46.99

Burrito 20 piece

$79.99

Traditional Quesadilla 24 piece

$46.99

Traditional Quesadilla 40 piece

$79.99

Veggie Quesadilla 24 piece

$46.99

Veggie Quesadilla 40 piece

$79.99

Desserts & Drinks

Chocolate Chip Cookies by the Dozen

$24.99

Unsweet Ice Tea - Gallon

$7.99

Sweet Ice Tea - Gallon

$7.99

Horchata - Gallon

$10.99

Limondada - Gallon

$10.99

Jamaica - Gallon

$10.99

Breakfast - Large Party

Dozen Mix & Match Tacos

$27.99

Bottle Beer (Copy)

Bishop Apple Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

El Chingon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shiner

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Margaritas (Copy)

Margarita by the GALLON

$50.00

Cucumber Chili Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Chili Margarita by the GALLON

$50.00

Frozen Margarita - 12 oz

$8.00

Margarita Rocks - 12 oz

$8.00
