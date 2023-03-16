Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Turnip - Calhoun Parkway

Calhoun Parkway

166 Calhoun Station Pkwy

Madison, MS 39110

Food

Starters

Chipotle pimento Cheese, Smoked pork belly, grilled sausage, pickled okra, pepper jelly

FR GR Tomatoes (Starter)

$12.00

5-6 cornmeal hand breaded green tomatoes and crispy fried. Topped with chipotle pimento cheese and tomato jam

Vroom Vroom Shrimp

$14.00

6 gulf crispy shrimp, with vroom vroom sauce, napa slaw, sesame seeds

Boiled Peanut Hummus

$12.00

Twisted hummus, topped with okra relish, and olive oil. Served with flatbread, or cucumber slices for the vegetarian.

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$16.00

House fried chips with smoked brisket, queso, twisted Q (BBQ), pico and jalapeno.

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 fried wings, Pick your sauce... listed from mildest to ultra hot... Twisted Buffalo, Vroom Vroom, Boss or Fire on the Mountain. Choose Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing.

Okra Fries (Starter)

$10.00Out of stock

Hand breaded whole okra, flash-fried and served with remoulade sauce.

Mississippi Meat Board

$16.00

Chipotle pimento cheese, smoked pork belly, grilled sausage, pickled okra, and pepper jelly with grilled flat bread.

Bowls & Greens

White Bean Chicken Chili

House made and topped with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Cup or Bowl

Creole Clam Chowder

Tomato based chowder with tasso ham and potatoes. Cup or Bow

Granny Apple Salad

$13.00

Entrée size crafted with local mixed greens, granny smith apples, spiced pecans, roquefort cheese, and honey lemon dressing.

Fried Oyster Salad

$15.00

Entrée size with local lettuce, maple cider dressing, apple smoked bacon, and cornmeal fried oysters.

Pork Belly Street Tacos

$12.00

Three street tacos, with house smoked pork belly. Topped with augula salad, and red wine vinaigrette. Served with a squeeze of lime.

Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

Twisted BBQ sandwich with smoked brisket, horseradish mayo, twisted Q (BBQ), aged cheddar, and Bread & Butter pickles on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Pick one side.

Everything Else

Sweet Tea Brined Joyce Farms Chicken

$16.00

Half roasted chicken brined in sweet tea and topped with rosemary egg gravy. Choose two sides.

Pecan Fried Catfish

$17.00

Three fried Mississippi catfish filets, with l jalapeno tartar and two sides.

Smoked Pork Chop

$15.00

House smoked bone-in chop, topped with roasted apples, kraut, and grain mustard, served with two sides

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

Bacon wrapped meatloaf, topped with caramelized onions and poblano peppers, with tomato gravy with two sides.

Walnut Fried Chicken Breast

$16.00

Flash-fried breast, topped with red eye gravy and served with two sides.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Four hand breaded jumbo tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce, accompanied with two sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand breaded and quick fried with queso milk gravy and two sides.

Steak & Fries

$24.00

Flavorful hanger steak cooked to order and topped with chimichurri, served with house cut fries.

Veggie Plate

$12.00

Pick Four Sides

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

6 gulf shrimp served Low country style.

Smoked Turkey Biscuit Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Crafted with smoked turkey, carrots, celery, onion, thyme, and garlic., with a biscuit topping. Choose two sides.

Go Alongs (Sides)

5 Cheese Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Smoked Turkey Mixed Greens

$6.00

Braised Red Cabbage

$6.00

Edamame Succotash

$6.00

Stewed Green Beans

$6.00

Red Skin Mashed Poatoes

$6.00

Okra Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts Au Gratin

$6.00

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Honey Lacquered Turnips

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Tender w/ Fries

$6.00

Two chicken tenders with french fries.

Kids Tender w/ Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Two chicken tenders with mac & cheese

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Half order... House fried chips with smoked brisket, queso, twisted Q (BBQ), and pico.

Kids Mac&Chz

$6.00

Large order of mac & cheese.

Desserts

Apple Fried Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Fried Pie

$7.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke Products

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Abita Rootbeer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Twisted Turnip puts a new twist on the traditional southern kitchen, offering our guests healthfully prepared, delicious meals that are perfect for fast-paced lives.

Location

Calhoun Parkway, 166 Calhoun Station Pkwy, Madison, MS 39110

Directions

