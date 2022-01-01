Twisted Twin Ramen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Twisted Twin Ramen! This new locally veteran owned Ramen shop is ran by professionally trained Ramen Chef Andrea Womack. We are here to bring Sierra Vista authentic Japanese style ramen served with the best quality ingredients and service!
Location
4235 Arizona 92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
