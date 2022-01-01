Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Twin Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

4235 Arizona 92

Sierra Vista, AZ 85650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza
Pork Belly Steam Bun
Waikiki Rice Bowl

Ramen

Twisted Twin Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$15.00Out of stock

Our signature 8-hour pork bone broth, topped with pork belly chashu, marinated soft boiled egg, green onions, menma (bamboo shoots), woodear mushroom, naruto and nori.

Spicy White Miso Kimchi Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

White miso based ramen with Spicy red garlic & shallot oil, our house signature kimchi, pork belly chashu, marinated soft boiled egg, menma, woodear mushroom, green onion, naruto, nori!

Waikiki Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Soy sauce based ramen topped with BBQ pork char siu, popcorn micro greens, marinated soft boiled egg, two pork dumplings, green onion and nori

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Soy sauce based pork ramen topped with pork belly chashu, soft boiled egg, menma, wood ear mushroom, green onion, naruto and nori

Bok Choy Vegetarian

$13.00Out of stock

Dashi based broth, topped with steamed bok choy, popcorn micro greens, seafood mushroom, marinated bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, green onion, and nori

Side Of Shoyu Broth

$3.00Out of stock

Side Of Noodles

$3.00Out of stock

Naruto Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Side Of Tonkotsu Broth

$3.00Out of stock

Side Of Miso Broth

$3.00Out of stock

Side Of Dashi Broth

$3.00Out of stock

Monsson Bowl Tonkotsu

$10.00Out of stock

Monsoon Bowl Tonkostu Broth

$10.00Out of stock

Monsoon Bowl Miso Broth

$10.00Out of stock

Monsoon Bowl Shoyu Broth

$10.00Out of stock

Monsoon Bowl Dashi Broth

$10.00Out of stock

Donburi Rice Bowls

Twisted Kimchi Rice Bowl

$10.00

Chef’s notorious house made kimchi, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions, spicy red garlic & shallot oil and sesame seeds

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$10.00

Seared Pork Belly, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions and sesame seeds

Waikiki Rice Bowl

$10.00

Seared bbq pork char siu, marinated soft boiled egg on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, scallions and sesame seeds

Bok Choy Rice Bowl

$10.00

Bok Choy, marinated soft boiled egg, menma, wood ear mushroom on top of jasmine rice topped with spicy gochugaru mayo, popcorn micro greens, scallions and sesame seeds

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Hangover Bowl

$12.00

Spam Musubi Rice Bowl

$10.00

Extra Spam

$2.00

Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Gyoza

$10.00

6 fried pork gyoza topped with spicy mayo and scallions

Steamed Buns 2 for $9.00

Pork Belly Steam Bun

$9.00

house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo

Waikiki Style BBQ Steam Bun

$9.00

house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo

Bamboo Veggie

$9.00

Marinated bamboo shoots, house made pickled red onions, cucumbers, spicy mayo

Extra Steamed Bun

$4.50

Spam Steam Bun

$9.00

Dessert

Taiyaki Vanilla Custard

Taiyaki Vanilla Custard

$3.50Out of stock

Our house made sea bream fish shaped pastry filled with vanilla bean custard

Taiyaki Vanilla Custard 6 for $18

Taiyaki Vanilla Custard 6 for $18

$18.00Out of stock

Our house made sea bream fish shaped pastry filled with vanilla bean custard

Taiyaki Chocolate Custard

$3.50Out of stock

Taiyaki Chocolate Custard 6 For $18

$18.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Matcha

$3.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Large Hello Panda Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Large Hello Panda Vanilla

$8.00Out of stock

Sunday Brunch

Gyoza

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Rice Congee

$10.00Out of stock

Waikiki Rice Congee w/bbq pork char siu

$10.00Out of stock

Hangover Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Spam Musubi Rice Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

Shoyu Monsoon Wonton Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Miso Monsoon Wonton Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Taiyaki Vanilla Custard single

$3.50Out of stock

Taiyaki 6 for $18 Vanilla Custard

$18.00Out of stock

Fish shaped pastry filled with house made vanilla bean custard

Steamed buns 2 for $8 SPAM

$8.50Out of stock

Steamed Buns 2 for $8.50 PORK BELLY

$8.50Out of stock

Large Hello Panda Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Large Hello Panda Vanilla

$8.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Small Hello Panda Matcha

$3.00Out of stock

Add Kimchi

$1.00Out of stock

Spicy Oil

$0.50Out of stock

Black Garlic Oil

$0.50Out of stock

Drinks

Ramune

$3.25

Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50

Sm Fiji Water

$1.50Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

7up

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Pineapple Fanta

$1.50Out of stock

Tost

$10.00Out of stock

Water

$0.50

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50

Taro Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50

Matcha Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50

Original Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50

Lg Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Honeydew Bubble Milk Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Twisted Twin Ramen! This new locally veteran owned Ramen shop is ran by professionally trained Ramen Chef Andrea Womack. We are here to bring Sierra Vista authentic Japanese style ramen served with the best quality ingredients and service!

Location

4235 Arizona 92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ROOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
4301 S HIGHWAY 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
2151 Arizona Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
High Heat Sports Grill
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
The Steak Out - 3235 HWY 82
orange starNo Reviews
3235 HWY 82 Sonoita, AZ 85637
View restaurantnext
Copper Brothel Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
3112 Hwy 83 Sonoita, AZ 85637
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sierra Vista

High Heat Sports Grill
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
High Heat Sports Grill - Fry Blvd New
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sierra Vista
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston