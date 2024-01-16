Restaurant info

We are a beloved family-owned and operated ice cream stand and restaurant nestled in the big city of Woodlawn, IL. Our top priority is our customers, and we go above and beyond to provide them with the best experience possible. You can easily locate us at 407 Community Drive in Woodlawn, IL 62898. We take pride in being a family-friendly establishment that warmly welcomes everyone. Whether you prefer to walk up to our two windows or drive through, we are here to serve you. What sets us apart from the rest is our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch quality products, exceptional service, and a fun atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Our menu features a wide variety of mouth-watering items, including juicy smash burgers, delicious ice cream products, refreshing shakes, hearty chicken sandwiches, and more. Come by and see for yourself why we are a local favorite!