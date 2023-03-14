Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Ladder

No reviews yet

8 Davis Dr

Durham, NC 27709

Lunch

Lunch Handfuls

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.00

Smashed patty served with Beer Onions, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, on a Sourdough Pullman

Grilled Steak and Cheese

$15.00

Made with Dried Fig, Manchego, Arugula and Horseraddish aioli

Grilled Pimento Cheese

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Pickles, Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, on a Sourdough Pullman

Smoked Salmon Club

$15.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Arugula, and Hot honey whipped Cream Cheese

Crispy Chicken Sando

Crispy Chicken Sando

$13.00

Pickled Jalapeno Brined Chicken Thigh with Tomato Chipotle Slaw

Veggie

Veggie

$13.00

Ground Mushroom Lentil Pattie with Swiss

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Chicken, Grapes, Bib Lettuce, Tomato

Little Havana

$15.00

Pressed Ham, Roasted Pork, Pickles, Yellow Mustard and Swiss Cheese

South Beach

$13.00

Mozzerella, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze and EVOO

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Herb Aioli, Butter Lettuce, Sourdough Pullman

Black n Back

$15.00

Blackened Fish, Slaw mix, Swiss Cheese and a Spicy Remoulade on Marble Rye Toast

Lunch Bowlfuls

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

Ancient Grains, Grilled Veggies, Broccoli Tahini Slaw, Shaved Brussels, Smoked Tomato Hummus

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Crunchy Greens, Roasted Veggies, Hoop Cheese, Greek Yogurt, Charred Onions and Pickled Relish

SW Chicken Bowl

SW Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Roasted Peppers, Corn, Pepitas, Brown Rice, Tomato, Grilled Chicken Thigh, Avocado, Lime Cumin Dressing.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion with Smoked Salmon

Sides

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Broccoli Tahini Slaw

$3.50

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Soups

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Drinks

N/A Bev

Fountain Coke 12oz

Fountain Coke 12oz

$2.50

Cola is a carbonated soft drink flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, citrus oils and other flavorings.

Fountain Diet Coke 12oz

Fountain Diet Coke 12oz

$2.50

Diet Coke is a sugar-free and low-calorie soft drink produced and distributed by the Coca-Cola Company.

Fountain Ginger Ale 12oz

Fountain Ginger Ale 12oz

$2.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale is made with real ginger for a crisp, clean refreshing ginger ale taste.

Fountain Sprite 12oz

Fountain Sprite 12oz

$2.50

Sprite is a clear, lemon and lime-flavored soft drink created by the Coca-Cola Company.

Fountain Lemonade 12oz

Fountain Lemonade 12oz

$2.50

Made with the goodness of real lemons, Minute Maid Lemonade is the quintessential refreshing beverage with the great taste of a simpler time.

San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

San Pellegrino premium mineral water comes from a natural spring in the Italian Alps.

Lavender Dreams Kombucha

Lavender Dreams Kombucha

$5.00

Homebucha raw kombucha; Refreshing blueberry and lavender flavor.

Heat

Heat

this performance energy drink is designed to increase thermogenesis and give you a boost of energy.

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull is a brand of energy drinks created and owned by the Austrian company

Fonta Flora Ginger 12oz Can

Fonta Flora Ginger 12oz Can

$3.00

non-alcoholic carbonated Appalachian well water aged on local ginger root and leaves.

Fonta Flora Lemon 12oz Can

Fonta Flora Lemon 12oz Can

$3.00

non-alcoholic carbonated Appalachian well water with local lemongrass and fresh house-zested lemons.

Fonta Flora Citrus Hops 12oz Can

Fonta Flora Citrus Hops 12oz Can

$3.00

non-alcoholic carbonated Appalachian well water aged on whole leaf citra hops

Joe Van Gogh Nitro

Joe Van Gogh Nitro

$5.00

Ready To Drink Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is naturally refreshing. It is 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.

Smoothies

Buzz Buzz

Buzz Buzz

$7.00

peanut butter, almond milk, banana, avocado, honey, cold brew, cocoa nibs

Beet Box

Beet Box

$7.00

beets, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, coconut water, agave, banana

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$7.00

pineapple, banana, orange juice, lime, creme of coconut, coconut water, nutmeg

Kale Yeah

Kale Yeah

$7.00

kale, pineapple, banana, honey, coconut milk, topped with hemp seeds

Twisted Cocoa

Twisted Cocoa

$7.00

chocolate syrup, banana, avocado, almond milk, almond butter, nutella

For Da Kids

For Da Kids

$7.00

strawberry, banana, kiwi, vanilla yogurt

Coffee

House Blend

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Flavored Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.00

Nitro Flash Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Flav. Latte

$5.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Davis Dr, Durham, NC 27709

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

