Starters

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Hand breaded, and deep fried, or grilled shrimp, tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds lightly battered and fried to perfection, with a side of marinara.

Chip Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips, served with your choice of 3 of our dips: Queso Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, or Beer Cheese.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Houses-made tortilla chips, served with fire roasted salsa.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy fried brussel sprouts, with brown sugar bacon bits, glazed with a Citrus Explosion sauce.

Flat Hollow Bobber Bites

$10.00

Golden fried corn bites with corn kernels, cream cheese, bacon bits, & a hint of jalapeno. Served with a side of ranch.

Jumbo Pretzel

$15.00

Soft on the inside, crispy on the out, jumbo pretzel. Served with in-house made hot mustard, or your choice of Beer Cheese or Queso.

Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

In-house made tortilla chips, loaded up with melted Queso cheese, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalepenos. Add your choice of protein: Add Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork + $4

The Twisted Pickle

$11.00

Two spiral cut, hand-breaded, golden-friend dill pickles, with a side of ranch for dipping.

Twisted Pickle Flatbread

$14.00

Artesian flatbread, topped with garlic ranch, dill pickles, and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Entrees

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

Four hand breaded and crispy fried tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce and one house side.

Fish Dinner

$16.00

Two filets of our mild & flaky white fish. Your choice between grilled, blackened, or hand-battered & deep fried. Served with hushpuppies, coleslaw, one house side and tarter sauce for dipping. Add Shrimp to your dinner + $6

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Toasty flour tortilla, with a melted mix of blended cheeses and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, chips and salsa.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Our house smoked pulled pork dinner is served with our sweet BBQ sauce, a side of coleslaw and your choice of house side.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

House smoked pulled pork, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, and melted mixed cheeses, grilled into a toasty flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole, chips and salsa.

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Hand battered & golden fried, or grilled & seasoned shrimp. Served with our sweet hushpuppies, a side of coleslaw and your choice of house side. Cocktail sauce for dipping.

Wings

6 Wings

$12.00Out of stock

In-house, applewood smoked, then deep fried for a crisp, jumbo wing. Naked or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

12 Wings

$20.00Out of stock

In-house, applewood smoked, then deep fried for a crisp, jumbo wing. Naked or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Start with our crispy thin crust or delicious hand tossed crust, topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Build with any of our tasty toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, and Jalapenos. Toppings: $1.50 each, Extra Cheese: $2.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Your choice between hand tossed, or a crispy thin crust, topped with mozzarella.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Your choice of crispy thin crust, or hand tossed crust topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Crispy thin crust or hand tossed crust, loaded with pepperoni.

Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Your choice between hand tossed or thin crust. Then topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers and jalapenos.

Burgers & Handhelds

Blackberry Bacon Burger

$16.00

A juicy half pound of chuck, brisket, & short rib burger blend, topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh spinach, red onion and our Blackberry Dijon.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Fresh grilled half-pound of chuck, brisket, & short rib burger blend, topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, a fried onion ring, then drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Flat Hollow Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on our half pound chuck, brisket, short-rib blend burger patty, placed on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

A juicy grilled chicken breast, stacked on Texas Toast. Topped with bacon strips, tomato, lettuce, swiss cheese and mayo.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy fried chicken breast, on a brioche bun, with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

In-house applewood smoked pork piled on a toasted brioche bun and our sweet BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw.

BLT

$12.00

Crispy bacon, leaves of lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayonnaise on thick Texas toast.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

A piece of mild and flaky white fish, lightly seasoned, grilled or hand-battered and deep fried, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun.

Loaded Dog

$11.00Out of stock

Monster Foot Long, all beef hotdog, topped with chili, shredded cheese blend, diced onion and Jalapeños.

Salads

Flat Hollow Salad

$11.00

Fresh green mix, topped with bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, crispy potato sticks and shredded mixed cheese. Dressings: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Mediterranean Feta

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach leaves, topped with bacon bits, feta cheese crumbles, strawberry slices and served with Mediterranean Feta dressing.

House & Premium Sides

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Spinach Side Salad

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two hand breaded and crispy fried tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce and one house side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas Toast and Cheese grilled to perfection...includes one house side.

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog...yum! Includes one house side.

Kid's Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled or fried to perfection...includes one house side.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Good 'ol Mac & Cheese...one house side included.

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Light and cream chocolate flourless cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle with raspberry sauce.

White Chocolate Raspberry Torte Cake

$6.00

White cake layered with white chocolate cream & fresh raspberry swirls. Topped with shaved white chocolate.

Breakfast

Breakfast Platter

$14.00

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, two pancakes and breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and breakfast potatoes.

Single Stack of Cakes

$7.00

Three pancakes served with bacon or sausage

All You Can Eat Pancakes

$11.00

Unlimited pancakes with one serving of bacon or sausage

More Cakes

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00+

Two fluffy biscuits with a generous helping of sausage gravy.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with granola and fresh strawberries

Fruit Cup

$6.00

A mix of fresh strawberries, juicy grapes and sliced oranges.

Kid's Cakes

$5.00

Two pancakes with bacon or sausage

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$5.00

Bacon - 3 slices

$3.00

Sausage - 2 patties

$3.00

Add an Egg

$2.00

Two Pancakes

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$15.00

Our Bloody Mary goes big with shrimp, bacon, egg, avocado, olives and celery

Mimosa

$8.00

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Plate

$9.00

Three tacos served on hard or soft shells with lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese.

Single Taco

$3.00

A beef taco served on a hard or soft shell with lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese.

