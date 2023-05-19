Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Rib BBQ

9420 NW Prairie View Road

Kansas City, MO 64153

Food

Entrees

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$16.00

Chopped Brisket

$12.00

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Slab of Ribs

$28.00

Ribs

$3.00

Per Bone

Turkey

$10.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Visit Twisted Rib BBQ Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Thursdays have extended hours until 9:00 PM for Bike Night. Keep in mind that online orders on Thursdays are taken until 4:00 PM to allow us time to prep for Bike Night. Also, our BBQ is in high demand, and we may sell out before our regular closing times. We apologize if this causes any inconvenience and invite you to come early to ensure you get a taste of our delicious BBQ!

Location

9420 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, MO 64153

Directions

