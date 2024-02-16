Twisted Sweets & Savory
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving traditional Hungarian chimney cakes (Kurtos kalacs), savory chimney sandwiches and chimney cones filled with soft serve ice cream.
Location
626 Grant St STE F, Herndon, VA 20170
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
No Reviews
701 Elden Street Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurant
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
No Reviews
1042 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurant