  • Twisted Whisk Catering - 43 Ramsey Hollow Rd
Twisted Whisk Catering 43 Ramsey Hollow Rd

No reviews yet

North Eagle Valley Road

Howard, PA 16841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Apps

Dozen Wings

$14.50

1\2 Wings

$8.00

Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Onion Ring Poutine

$11.00

With caramelized onion, Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Brown gravy

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Sando's

3Smash Burger

3-S Smash Burger

$13.00

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$11.00

Chopped Italian

Chopped Italian Sub

$12.00

Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Side order

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Daily sides

Broccoli salad

$4.00

Mac salad

$2.50

Mac and cheese

$2.50

Potato salad

$2.50

Side salad

$4.00

Weekly Specials

Breakfast Items

Breakfast

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter

$4.00

BS Oatmeal

$4.00

Coffee-Black

$3.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$6.00

Blueberry Buckle

$4.00

Maple Bacon Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Drinks

Cold Drinks

Canned Soda-Sprite

$1.00

Canned Soda-Coke

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Catering Business that has a food trailer

North Eagle Valley Road, Howard, PA 16841

