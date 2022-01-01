Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Wings Food Truck

No reviews yet

4305 31 ave

Astoria, NY 11103

Burgers

Twisted Burger

$7.49

Twisted Burger Deluxe

$12.49

Combos

7pc Wings COMBO

$13.75

12pc Wings COMBO

$19.70

20pc Wings COMBO

$28.95

7pc Boneless COMBO

$13.75

12pc Boneless COMBO

$19.70

20pc Boneless COMBO

$28.95

Wings

7pc Wings

$8.75

12pc Wings

$14.75

20pc Wings

$23.95

30pc Wings

$35.00

50pc Wings

$56.00

100pc Wings

$108.00

Boneless Wings

7pc Boneless

$8.75

12pc Boneless

$14.75

20pc Boneless

$23.95

30pc Boneless

$35.00

50pc Boneless

$56.00

100pc Boneless

$108.00

Soups

Lentil Vegetable Soup

$4.99+

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.99+

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.99

Twisted Fries

$4.75

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Twisted Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$5.99

Twisted Breaded Mozzarella Cheese

$6.99

Extra Sauce

$1.50

NA Bevs

Snapple

$2.10

Coke

$1.25

Ginger ale

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Brisk iced tea

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
