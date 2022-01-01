Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two22 Taphouse & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

220 W Main St

Wautoma, WI 54982

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Smoky Burnt Ends

Smoky Burnt Ends

$11.00

Tender, heavily caramelized, intensely smoky and flavorful end pieces, lightly tossed in Kansas-city style BBQ sauce.

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$7.00

5oz soft pretzel served with a side of Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick-cut beer battered onion rings served with thousand island dressing.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Our cheese curds are a dairyland delicacy. Made using the freshest un-aged white Wisconsin cheddar cheese, deep-fried golden brown for a warm, buttery crunch. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozz' Logs

$8.00

House-made mozzarella logs. Fresh mozzarella wrapped in eggrolls and deep fried. Crisp and golden outside, hot and gooey inside. Served with marinara sauce.

Brisket Jalapeño Poppers

Brisket Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

House-made brisket and cream cheese stuffed jalapeño poppers that are just begging to be dipped in our house-made ranch.

Taphouse Nachos

Taphouse Nachos

$11.00

Your choice of pulled chicken, pork, or brisket with black beans, chives, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, queso, sour cream, and salsa.

Two20 Loaded Fries

Two20 Loaded Fries

$8.00

Crispy fresh Two20 Sidewinder fries topped with chopped bacon, melted queso cheese and house-made ranch dressing.

Burgers

Berliner Döner

Berliner Döner

$12.00

Most popular German food stand sandwich. Seasoned beef and lamb with pickled red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots, house-made garlic dill sauce, and spicy red pepper sauce stuffed into a dense house-baked pita. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Cheeseburger

$9.00

House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Slice of tomato, red onion and lettuce on the side. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with two strips of Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.00

House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with delicious caramelized onions, mushrooms and a layer of melted swiss cheese. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$11.00

House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with bourbon sauteed onions, melted blue cheese crumbles, the best thick-sliced Applewood-smoked bacon and a touch of bourbon-infused hot and spicy BBQ sauce on top. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$12.00

House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with house-smoked beef brisket, melted pepper jack, beer battered onion ring, jalapeños and traditional southwest chipotle. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Three Little Piggies Burger

Three Little Piggies Burger

$12.00

Smoked ham, house-smoked pulled pork, Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on top of a house-pressed Angus beef patty, served with lettuce, red onion and BBQ sauce. Comes with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Sliders

Mix N Match Sliders

$12.00

Your choice of 3 sliders. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Three house-smoked pulled pork sliders with crushed pineapple salsa and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Pulled Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Three pulled chicken sliders with mango salsa, pickled red onion, and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Gyro Sliders

$12.00

This is a spin on our Berliner Döner. These three sliders are stuffed with our Döner beef, pickled red onion, tomato, and white sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Three sliders topped with our house-smoked beef brisket, red onion, and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Cheeseburger Sliders NOT ON THE MENU

$12.00Out of stock

Three of our seasoned Angus beef slider patties, melted cheddar cheese, ketchup, and mayo.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, croutons, grated parmesan cheese with our creamy, rich and tangy Caesar dressing on the side.

Cranberry Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, provolone cheese, hard-boiled egg, dried cranberries, almond slices and sweet dijon dressing on the side.

Thai Shrimp Mango Salad

$12.00

Five jumbo shrimp pan-fried in garlic and butter on top of a bed of leafy greens. Served with red bell pepper, pickled red onion, bean sprouts, mango chunks, roasted peanuts and tortilla strips. Served with sweet raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Made with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, topped with mayo and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Philly Wrap

Philly Wrap

$11.00

House-smoked pulled brisket, caramelized onions and mushrooms, green bell peppers and provolone Philly cheese sauce in a grilled wrap. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Reuben Wrap

Reuben Wrap

$12.00

Delicious melted Swiss cheese paired with tangy sauerkraut and pulled corned beef, thousand island dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Moist and flavorful grilled chicken breast in a lightly grilled tortilla wrap with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, pineapple and thousand island dressing. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with our house-smoked pulled pork, crushed pineapple salsa, BBQ sauce, and fresh cilantro. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Pulled Chicken Tacos

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas with pulled chicken, mango salsa, red onion, BBQ sauce and cilantro. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas with our signature house-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, coleslaw and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Mix n Match Tacos

$10.00

Your choice of any two of our Two20 tacos. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Our signature Sidewinder fries. Unique shape, authentic craft beer and fresh potato flavor.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Crispy outside, creamy inside, extra long lightly battered sweet potato fries. Gluten free.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Thick, gooey house-baked Mac & Cheese.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli florets, steamed to perfection.

House Salad

$4.00

Fresh leafy greens, red onion, cucumber and tomato, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon bits and croutons, with a side of salad dressing of your choice.

Sauces

$4.00

Side Soup - Cup

$4.00

Soup of the day is listed on our Specials board. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.

Side Chili - Cup

$4.00

A sweet spin on classic chili. Black and red beans, ground Angus beef, pork sausage, tomatoes and green chilies. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.

Coleslaw

$4.00

Soups

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Soup of the day is listed on our Specials board. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

A sweet spin on classic chili. Black and red beans, ground Angus beef, pork sausage, tomatoes and green chilies. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.

Desserts

White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

A berry laced cheesecake with strawberry puree accents the first layer, and a berry-hued cheesecake sits on top. Topped with white chocolate curls and creamy icing.

Chocolate Overload Torte

$7.00

Layer upon layer of dense chocolate cake, lavished with rich chocolate ganache. Finished with a touch of dark chocolate curls.

Chocloate Peanut Butter Landslide

$7.00

Precariously delicious peanut butter mousse is piled high on a lusciously dense chocolate brownie base. With smooth chocolate ganache and peanut butter accent on top. The peak of perfection!

Cake Of The Day

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Thick, gooey house-baked Mac & Cheese. Served with Two20 Fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

All breast meat Brakebush chicken strips, lightly breaded with their signature Gold’N’Spice. Served with Two20 Fries.

Kid's Slider

$5.00

Your choice of a slider, served with Two20 Fries.

Blue Chips (Dom. Beer, Soft Drinks)

Blue Chip

$2.75

Free Blue Chip

Red Chips (Craft, Cid/Sel, Wine, Well)

Red Chip

$3.75

Free Red Chip

Black Chips (Stouts, Call, Premium)

Black Chip

$5.75

Free Black Chip

Cold

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips And Guac

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy white corn chips topped with guacamole.

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Mugs

Two20 Mug

$30.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

Two20 T-Shirt XS

$15.00Out of stock

Two20 T-Shirt S

$15.00

Two20 T-Shirt M

$15.00

Two20 T-Shirt L

$15.00

Two20 T-Shirt XL

$15.00Out of stock

Two20 T-Shirt XXL

$15.00Out of stock

Two20 T-Shirt XXXL

$15.00

Glasses

Pint

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!

Location

220 W Main St, Wautoma, WI 54982

Directions

Gallery
Two20 Taphouse & Grill image
Two20 Taphouse & Grill image
Main pic

Map
