Two22 Taphouse & Grill
No reviews yet
220 W Main St
Wautoma, WI 54982
Appetizers
Smoky Burnt Ends
Tender, heavily caramelized, intensely smoky and flavorful end pieces, lightly tossed in Kansas-city style BBQ sauce.
Beer Cheese Pretzel
5oz soft pretzel served with a side of Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick-cut beer battered onion rings served with thousand island dressing.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Our cheese curds are a dairyland delicacy. Made using the freshest un-aged white Wisconsin cheddar cheese, deep-fried golden brown for a warm, buttery crunch. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Mozz' Logs
House-made mozzarella logs. Fresh mozzarella wrapped in eggrolls and deep fried. Crisp and golden outside, hot and gooey inside. Served with marinara sauce.
Brisket Jalapeño Poppers
House-made brisket and cream cheese stuffed jalapeño poppers that are just begging to be dipped in our house-made ranch.
Taphouse Nachos
Your choice of pulled chicken, pork, or brisket with black beans, chives, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, queso, sour cream, and salsa.
Two20 Loaded Fries
Crispy fresh Two20 Sidewinder fries topped with chopped bacon, melted queso cheese and house-made ranch dressing.
Burgers
Berliner Döner
Most popular German food stand sandwich. Seasoned beef and lamb with pickled red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots, house-made garlic dill sauce, and spicy red pepper sauce stuffed into a dense house-baked pita. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Cheeseburger
House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Slice of tomato, red onion and lettuce on the side. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with two strips of Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with delicious caramelized onions, mushrooms and a layer of melted swiss cheese. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Bourbon Burger
House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with bourbon sauteed onions, melted blue cheese crumbles, the best thick-sliced Applewood-smoked bacon and a touch of bourbon-infused hot and spicy BBQ sauce on top. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Texas Burger
House-pressed Angus beef patty topped with house-smoked beef brisket, melted pepper jack, beer battered onion ring, jalapeños and traditional southwest chipotle. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Three Little Piggies Burger
Smoked ham, house-smoked pulled pork, Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on top of a house-pressed Angus beef patty, served with lettuce, red onion and BBQ sauce. Comes with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Sliders
Mix N Match Sliders
Your choice of 3 sliders. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three house-smoked pulled pork sliders with crushed pineapple salsa and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Pulled Chicken Sliders
Three pulled chicken sliders with mango salsa, pickled red onion, and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Gyro Sliders
This is a spin on our Berliner Döner. These three sliders are stuffed with our Döner beef, pickled red onion, tomato, and white sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Brisket Sliders
Three sliders topped with our house-smoked beef brisket, red onion, and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Cheeseburger Sliders NOT ON THE MENU
Three of our seasoned Angus beef slider patties, melted cheddar cheese, ketchup, and mayo.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, croutons, grated parmesan cheese with our creamy, rich and tangy Caesar dressing on the side.
Cranberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, provolone cheese, hard-boiled egg, dried cranberries, almond slices and sweet dijon dressing on the side.
Thai Shrimp Mango Salad
Five jumbo shrimp pan-fried in garlic and butter on top of a bed of leafy greens. Served with red bell pepper, pickled red onion, bean sprouts, mango chunks, roasted peanuts and tortilla strips. Served with sweet raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Made with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, topped with mayo and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Philly Wrap
House-smoked pulled brisket, caramelized onions and mushrooms, green bell peppers and provolone Philly cheese sauce in a grilled wrap. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Reuben Wrap
Delicious melted Swiss cheese paired with tangy sauerkraut and pulled corned beef, thousand island dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Moist and flavorful grilled chicken breast in a lightly grilled tortilla wrap with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese, pineapple and thousand island dressing. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with our house-smoked pulled pork, crushed pineapple salsa, BBQ sauce, and fresh cilantro. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Pulled Chicken Tacos
Two flour tortillas with pulled chicken, mango salsa, red onion, BBQ sauce and cilantro. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Brisket Tacos
Two flour tortillas with our signature house-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, coleslaw and BBQ sauce. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Mix n Match Tacos
Your choice of any two of our Two20 tacos. Served with Two20 Fries and a pickle.
Sides
French Fries
Our signature Sidewinder fries. Unique shape, authentic craft beer and fresh potato flavor.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy outside, creamy inside, extra long lightly battered sweet potato fries. Gluten free.
Mac & Cheese
Thick, gooey house-baked Mac & Cheese.
Steamed Broccoli
Broccoli florets, steamed to perfection.
House Salad
Fresh leafy greens, red onion, cucumber and tomato, topped with shredded cheddar, bacon bits and croutons, with a side of salad dressing of your choice.
Sauces
Side Soup - Cup
Soup of the day is listed on our Specials board. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.
Side Chili - Cup
A sweet spin on classic chili. Black and red beans, ground Angus beef, pork sausage, tomatoes and green chilies. Served with house-baked pita bread and butter.
Coleslaw
Soups
Desserts
White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake
A berry laced cheesecake with strawberry puree accents the first layer, and a berry-hued cheesecake sits on top. Topped with white chocolate curls and creamy icing.
Chocolate Overload Torte
Layer upon layer of dense chocolate cake, lavished with rich chocolate ganache. Finished with a touch of dark chocolate curls.
Chocloate Peanut Butter Landslide
Precariously delicious peanut butter mousse is piled high on a lusciously dense chocolate brownie base. With smooth chocolate ganache and peanut butter accent on top. The peak of perfection!
Cake Of The Day
Fried Ice Cream
Kids
Blue Chips (Dom. Beer, Soft Drinks)
Red Chips (Craft, Cid/Sel, Wine, Well)
Black Chips (Stouts, Call, Premium)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!
