Brewpubs & Breweries

Two Bandits Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

106 E. High St.

Hicksville, OH 43526

Kickstarts

Canadian Cardiac Arrest

$9.00

Wisconsin Cheese Trip

$12.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

Mr. T's Pierogies

$12.00

Chorizo Dip

$11.00

Bandit Shooters

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Can Nachos

$16.00

Signature Sandwiches

BYO Brat

$11.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pickle Me This

$10.00

The Philly

$14.00+

Hoosier Daddy

$15.00

Brewpub Burger

$15.00

The Big Buck

$16.00

The Bandit Classic

$11.00+

In The Garden

Santa Fe

$14.00+

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.00+

Green Acres

$10.00+

Tastes Near and Far

Turf N Surf

$26.00+

Venison Chili

$12.00+

Fish N Chips

$15.00+

Safari

$20.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Drunken Salmon

$15.00

Elk Meatloaf

$14.00

Elk Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Flatbreads and Wings

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Mac Attacks

Pulled Pork Mac

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

Brewpub Mac

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$12.00

Bayou Mac

$14.00

For the Kids

Kids Chicken Strip

$5.00

Grilled PB&J

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Cheese Za

$5.00

Sweet Cravings

Black Shadow Creme Brulee

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Sides

Loaded Brussel

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Shirazi Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Queso Mac

$3.00

Slaw

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Hellfire - 2oz

$0.75

BBQ - 2oz

$0.75

BS - 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo - 2oz

$0.50

Parm Garlic 2oz

$0.50

Killer Bee Mustard 2 oz

$0.50

Santa Fe - 2oz

$0.50

Chipolte Ranch - 2 oz

$0.50

Tarter- 2 oz

$0.50

Hellfire- 4oz

$1.50

BBQ - 4oz

$1.50

BS - 4oz

$1.50

Buffalo - 4oz

$1.00

Parm G - 4oz

$1.00

Killer Bee - 4oz

$1.00

Santa Fe - 4oz

$1.00

Chipolte Ranch - 4oz

$1.00

Tarter - 4oz

$1.00

Hoppy Hour

Pizza and Pint

$12.00

Brew Crew

Red Bruschetta

$10.00

The Mootine

$13.00

Half Baked

$11.00

The True Grit

$14.00

Cuban Bee

$14.00

Spicy Cavatori

$11.00

Apple Crisp Brew Crew

$6.30

Creme Brulee Brew Crew

$7.20

Weekend Specials

Loaded Pototo Soup Bowl

$10.00

Loaded Potato Soup Cup

$5.00

Sneak Peaks

Drunken Salmon

$15.00

Elk Meatloaf

$14.00

Taco Thursday

Shrimp Taco

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 E. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526

Directions

Gallery
Two Bandits Brewing Company image
Two Bandits Brewing Company image

