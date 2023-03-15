Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Two Blokes Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

547 Long Point Rd Ste 101

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

On Tap

First Blood Hefeweizen - Crowler 32oz

First Blood Hefeweizen - Crowler 32oz

$11.00

Hefeweizen w/Blood Orange 5.4% ABV, 3 SRM, 12 IBU. This refreshingly tart and crisp Bavarian style wheat ale has hints of banana, coriander and clove. We’ve added blood oranges in the fermenter which rounds out the beer with a subtle citrusy zest on the backend.

Cruisin' For a Brugge-in - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Umlaut - Crowler 32oz

$12.00

Southern Aurora - 32 Oz

$12.00
Moustache Ryed - Crowler 32oz

Moustache Ryed - Crowler 32oz

$13.00

Black Rye IPA 7.3% ABV, 30 SRM, 82 IBU. Black IPAs, are also known as Cascadian Darks. If you like hoppy beers, this is a nice alternative to a traditional IPA. We’ve added some rye  to the grain bill for added interest and it is hopped with Columbus and Chinook.

Digging in the dark - 32oz crowler

$12.00

3 For $25

$25.00

The Kobold - 32oz Crowler

$13.00

BA Trials + Tripelations - Crowler

$18.00

Apple of my Pie - 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Putin Hot Choco

$18.00

Moustache Ryed

$13.00

Canned

First Blood - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

First Blood - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00

Hefeweizen w/Blood Orange 5.4% ABV, 3 SRM, 12 IBU. This refreshingly tart and crisp Bavarian style wheat ale has hints of banana, coriander and clove. We’ve added blood oranges in the fermenter which rounds out the beer with a subtle citrusy zest on the backend.

Wicked Throat Charmer - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

Wicked Throat Charmer - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

$15.00

New England IPA 7.2% ABV, 7 SRM, 75 IBU. This juicy New England style IPA is wicked awesome! It’s a nice alternative to West Coast IPAs. Dry hopped at the height of fermentation with tons of Citra and Amarillo, this beer is definitely hop forward but has almost no bitterness on the back end.

Carolina Creek - 16oz 4 Pack

$10.00
Spilt Milk - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

Spilt Milk - Cans 16oz 4 Pack

$14.00

This stout has big roasted barley flavor on the front end and balanced sweetness on the backend. Milk stouts contain lactose, a sugar derived from milk, which adds sweetness and body. In the 1900s milk stouts were recommended to expecting and nursing mothers.

Bourbon BA Putin the Terrible - Imperial Stout (bottle)

$16.00
BA Tournesol Bottle

BA Tournesol Bottle

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Bier de Garde

BA Femme Petale Cuvée Bottle

BA Femme Petale Cuvée Bottle

$16.00
BA Log Tosser Bottle

BA Log Tosser Bottle

$16.00
BA Tart Vader Bottle

BA Tart Vader Bottle

$16.00

CASE SPECIAL - Carolina Creek Pilsner

$45.00

BOTTLE SPECIAL 3 FOR $35

$35.00

Other

Brewlympics (1 ticket)

Brewlympics (1 ticket)

$25.00

Join us for Winter Brewlympics with DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing! Good beer, good fun, and a good woorkout! Two Member Teams (if you don't have a partner, we will match you) SPECTATORS WELCOME! After Party @ Two Blokes $1 off pints for participants (first pint free) Food Truck! 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Prizes Saturday, March 28th 9:30am Check In - 10am Start Purchase tickets at twoblokesbrewing.com or at that taproom!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online orders can be placed at any time and will be available to pick up at the brewery daily. Hours: Mon-Thurs 4-9PM Friday 3-9PM Saturday 12-9PM Sunday 12-8PM PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR TIPS GO DIRECTLY TO THE BEERTENDER (NOT MANAGEMENT) SO PLEASE BE GENEROUS ESPECIALLY IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.

Website

Location

547 Long Point Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Two Blokes Brewing image
Two Blokes Brewing image
Two Blokes Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1081 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Estuary Beans and Barley
orange starNo Reviews
3538 Meeks Farm Rd. Unit B Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
The Porter Room at Holy City Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Aragon Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston