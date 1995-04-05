Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Boots Smyrna

450 Sam Ridley Parkway

Smyrna, TN 37167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lg- The Pep
Med- The Pep
Sm- The Pep

Small Pizzas

12 Inches(Recommended for 1 - 2 people)
Sm- Cheese

Sm- Cheese

$8.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- The Pep

Sm- The Pep

$10.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Bayou Beast

Sm- Bayou Beast

$11.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Big Maybelle

Sm- Big Maybelle

$10.95

Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza

Sm- Bird

Sm- Bird

$10.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Sm- Bleu Bayou

Sm- Bleu Bayou

$11.95

Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie

Sm- Buckminster

Sm- Buckminster

$9.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- CBGB

Sm- CBGB

$10.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Sm- Classic White

Sm- Classic White

$9.95
Sm- Cleopatra Jones

Sm- Cleopatra Jones

$10.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Dude

Sm- Dude

$11.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Earth Mother

Sm- Earth Mother

$9.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Sm- Great Escape

$11.95

Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Larry Tate

Sm- Larry Tate

$9.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Sm- Meat The Mets

Sm- Meat The Mets

$10.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Meat the Vegan Mets

$11.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Meg

Sm- Meg

$9.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Mr Pink

Sm- Mr Pink

$10.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Newman

Sm- Newman

$10.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Sm- Night Tripper

Sm- Night Tripper

$9.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Sm- Super Newman

Sm- Super Newman

$11.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- Super Vegan

$11.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Tony Clifton

Sm- Tony Clifton

$9.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Sm- V For Vegan

Sm- V For Vegan

$11.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

Sm- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

$11.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan Larry Tate

Sm- Vegan Larry Tate

$11.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan Night Tripper

Sm- Vegan Night Tripper

$11.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan Pep

$11.95

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan Tony Clifton

Sm- Vegan Tony Clifton

$11.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Sm- Vegan White

$10.45

VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Medium Pizzas

14 inches(Recommended for 2 - 3 people)
Med- Cheese

Med- Cheese

$12.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- The Pep

Med- The Pep

$14.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Bayou Beast

Med- Bayou Beast

$15.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Big Maybelle

Med- Big Maybelle

$14.95

Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza

Med- Bird

Med- Bird

$14.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Med- Bleu Bayou

Med- Bleu Bayou

$15.95

Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie

Med- Buckminster

Med- Buckminster

$13.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- CBGB

Med- CBGB

$14.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Med- Classic White

Med- Classic White

$14.45

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Cleopatra Jones

Med- Cleopatra Jones

$14.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Dude

Med- Dude

$15.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Earth Mother

Med- Earth Mother

$13.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Med- Great Escape

$15.95

Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Larry Tate

Med- Larry Tate

$13.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Med- Meat The Mets

Med- Meat The Mets

$14.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Meat The Vegan Mets

$15.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Meg

Med- Meg

$13.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Mr Pink

Med- Mr Pink

$14.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Newman

Med- Newman

$14.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Med- Night Tripper

Med- Night Tripper

$13.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Med- Super Newman

Med- Super Newman

$15.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- Super Vegan

Med- Super Vegan

$15.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Tony Clifton

Med- Tony Clifton

$13.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Med- V For Vegan

Med- V For Vegan

$15.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

Med- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

$15.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan Larry Tate

Med- Vegan Larry Tate

$15.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan Night Tripper

Med- Vegan Night Tripper

$15.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan Pep

$15.95

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan Tony Clifton

Med- Vegan Tony Clifton

$15.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Med- Vegan White

Med- Vegan White

$14.95

VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Large Pizzas

18 inches(Recommended for 4 people)
Lg- Cheese

Lg- Cheese

$16.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- The Pep

Lg- The Pep

$17.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Bayou Beast

Lg- Bayou Beast

$22.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Big Maybelle

Lg- Big Maybelle

$22.95

Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza

Lg- Bird

Lg- Bird

$22.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Lg- Bleu Bayou

Lg- Bleu Bayou

$22.95

Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie

Lg- Buckminster

Lg- Buckminster

$21.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg - CBGB

Lg - CBGB

$22.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Lg- Classic White

Lg- Classic White

$18.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Cleopatra Jones

Lg- Cleopatra Jones

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Dude

Lg- Dude

$22.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Earth Mother

Lg- Earth Mother

$21.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Lg- Grandma Bess

Lg- Grandma Bess

$22.95

Organic San Marzanno tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesean, and premium whole milk mozzarella on a thin square Sicilian crust

Lg- Great Escape

$22.95

Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Larry Tate

Lg- Larry Tate

$21.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Lg- Meat The Mets

Lg- Meat The Mets

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Meat The Vegan Mets

$22.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Meg

Lg- Meg

$21.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Mr Pink

Lg- Mr Pink

$22.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Newman

Lg- Newman

$22.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Lg- Night Tripper

Lg- Night Tripper

$21.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Lg- Super Newman

Lg- Super Newman

$23.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- Super Vegan

Lg- Super Vegan

$23.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Tony Clifton

Lg- Tony Clifton

$21.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Lg- V For Vegan

Lg- V For Vegan

$22.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

Lg- Vegan Cleopatra Jones

$22.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan Larry Tate

Lg- Vegan Larry Tate

$22.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan Night Tripper

Lg- Vegan Night Tripper

$22.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan Pep

$22.95

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan Tony Clifton

Lg- Vegan Tony Clifton

$22.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese

Lg- Vegan White

Lg- Vegan White

$19.95

VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Calzones

The Cal-Zone

$7.95

Filled with premium whole milk mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Zone Calzone

$8.95

VEGAN - Filled with Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

Bayou Beast Calzone

$9.95

Filled with spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Big Maybelle Calzone

$9.95

Filled with creole chicken, pepperoni, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bird Calzone

$9.95

Filled with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, scallions, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bleu Bayou Calzone

$9.95Out of stock

Filled with andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, ricotta, hot cherry peppers, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Buckminster Calzone

$9.95

Filled with organic spinach, roasted garlic, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

CBGB Calzone

$9.95

Filled with creole chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a sides of basil pesto and marinara.

Cleopatra Jones Calzone

$9.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Dude Calzone

$9.95

Filled with ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Earth Mother Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Great Escape Calzone

$9.95

Filled with andouille meatballs, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara

Larry Tate Calzone

$9.95

Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Mets Calzone

$9.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Vegan Mets Calzone

$9.95Out of stock

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Mr Pink Calzone

$9.95

Filled with creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Newman Calzone

$9.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Night Tripper Calzone

$9.95

Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Super Newman Calzone

$9.95

Filled with capicola, sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Super Vegan Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides od basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

Tony Clifton Calzone

$9.95

Filled with shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.

V For Vegan Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

VCBGB Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Big Maybelle Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Cleopatra Jones Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Larry Tate Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Mr. Pink Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Night Tripper Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Vegan Tony Clifton Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with shiitake mushrooms, Vidallia onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides od red pepper pesto and marinara.

Salads

Sm- House Salad

Sm- House Salad

$4.99

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Lg- House Salad

Lg- House Salad

$17.95

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Sm- Caesar Salad

Sm- Caesar Salad

$4.99

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Lg- Caesar Salad

Lg- Caesar Salad

$19.95Out of stock

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (3)

Garlic Knots (3)

$2.95

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.

Hot Knots (3)

Hot Knots (3)

$2.95Out of stock

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan then doused in jalapeno pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Chicken Sliders (3)

Chicken Sliders (3)

$6.75

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Eggplant Sliders (3)

Eggplant Sliders (3)

$6.75Out of stock

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Meatball Sliders (3)

Meatball Sliders (3)

$6.75

Andouille meatballs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Pepperoni Rolls

$3.95

Sausage Rolls

$3.95

Dippers

Basil Pesto Dipper

Basil Pesto Dipper

$0.50

VEGAN

Blue Cheese Dipper

Blue Cheese Dipper

$0.50
Cajun Ranch Dipper

Cajun Ranch Dipper

$0.50
Jalapeno Pesto Dipper

Jalapeno Pesto Dipper

$0.50

VEGAN

Marinara Dipper

Marinara Dipper

$0.50

VEGAN

Roasted Red Pepper Dipper

Roasted Red Pepper Dipper

$0.50

VEGAN

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.75

House baked chocolate chip cookies

Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

$5.95

Sausage Stromboli

$5.95

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coca Cola 20 oz

$2.15

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.15

Sprite 20 oz

$2.15

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.15

Barqs Root Beer 20 oz

$2.15

Boylan's Grape Soda

$2.50

Boylan's Orange Soda

$2.50

Abita Root Beet

$2.50

Golden Peak Green Tea

$2.50

Golden Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.

Website

Location

450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167

Directions

Gallery
Two Boots Smyrna image
Two Boots Smyrna image
Two Boots Smyrna image

