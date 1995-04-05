Two Boots Smyrna
No reviews yet
450 Sam Ridley Parkway
Smyrna, TN 37167
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Sm- Cheese
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- The Pep
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Bayou Beast
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Big Maybelle
Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza
Sm- Bird
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Sm- Bleu Bayou
Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie
Sm- Buckminster
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- CBGB
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Sm- Classic White
Sm- Cleopatra Jones
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Dude
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Earth Mother
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Sm- Great Escape
Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Larry Tate
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Sm- Meat The Mets
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Meat the Vegan Mets
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Meg
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Mr Pink
Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Newman
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Sm- Night Tripper
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Sm- Super Newman
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Super Vegan
VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Tony Clifton
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- V For Vegan
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan Cleopatra Jones
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan Larry Tate
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan Night Tripper
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan Pep
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan Tony Clifton
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Sm- Vegan White
VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Medium Pizzas
Med- Cheese
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Bayou Beast
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Big Maybelle
Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza
Med- Bird
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Med- Bleu Bayou
Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie
Med- Buckminster
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- CBGB
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Med- Classic White
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Cleopatra Jones
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Dude
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Earth Mother
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Med- Great Escape
Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Larry Tate
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Med- Meat The Mets
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Meat The Vegan Mets
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Meg
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Mr Pink
Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Newman
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Med- Night Tripper
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Med- Super Newman
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- Super Vegan
VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Tony Clifton
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- V For Vegan
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan Cleopatra Jones
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan Larry Tate
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan Night Tripper
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan Pep
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan Tony Clifton
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Med- Vegan White
VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Large Pizzas
Lg- Cheese
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- The Pep
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Bayou Beast
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Big Maybelle
Creole chicken, pepperoni, and fresh garlic on a white pizza
Lg- Bird
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Lg- Bleu Bayou
Andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, and hot cherry peppers on a white pie
Lg- Buckminster
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg - CBGB
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Lg- Classic White
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Cleopatra Jones
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Dude
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Earth Mother
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Lg- Grandma Bess
Organic San Marzanno tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesean, and premium whole milk mozzarella on a thin square Sicilian crust
Lg- Great Escape
Andouille meatball, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Larry Tate
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Lg- Meat The Mets
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Meat The Vegan Mets
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Meg
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Mr Pink
Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Newman
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Lg- Night Tripper
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Lg- Super Newman
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- Super Vegan
VEGAN - Broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Tony Clifton
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Lg- V For Vegan
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan Cleopatra Jones
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan Larry Tate
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan Night Tripper
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan Pep
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan Tony Clifton
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese
Lg- Vegan White
VEGAN - Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Calzones
The Cal-Zone
Filled with premium whole milk mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Zone Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with Be-Hive non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.
Bayou Beast Calzone
Filled with spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Big Maybelle Calzone
Filled with creole chicken, pepperoni, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Bird Calzone
Filled with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, scallions, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Bleu Bayou Calzone
Filled with andouille, spiced shrimp, crawfish, bleu cheese, ricotta, hot cherry peppers, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Buckminster Calzone
Filled with organic spinach, roasted garlic, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
CBGB Calzone
Filled with creole chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a sides of basil pesto and marinara.
Cleopatra Jones Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Dude Calzone
Filled with ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Earth Mother Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Great Escape Calzone
Filled with andouille meatballs, pepperoni, fresh basil, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara
Larry Tate Calzone
Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Meat The Mets Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Meat The Vegan Mets Calzone
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Mr Pink Calzone
Filled with creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Newman Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Night Tripper Calzone
Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.
Super Newman Calzone
Filled with capicola, sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Super Vegan Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with broccoli, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides od basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.
Tony Clifton Calzone
Filled with shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.
V For Vegan Calzone
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.
VCBGB Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Big Maybelle Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Cleopatra Jones Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Larry Tate Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Mr. Pink Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Night Tripper Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, vegan ricotta and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.
Vegan Tony Clifton Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with shiitake mushrooms, Vidallia onions, vegan ricotta, and Be-Hive non-dairy cheese. Served with sides od red pepper pesto and marinara.
Salads
Sm- House Salad
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Lg- House Salad
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Sm- Caesar Salad
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Lg- Caesar Salad
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Appetizers
Garlic Knots (3)
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Hot Knots (3)
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan then doused in jalapeno pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Sliders (3)
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots
Eggplant Sliders (3)
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots
Meatball Sliders (3)
Andouille meatballs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots
Pepperoni Rolls
Sausage Rolls
Dippers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.
450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167