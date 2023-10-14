FAMILY FEAST

1 Large 1 topping pizza 2 House Salads 1 Order Garlic Knots 2 Dippers 4 Cookies Substitute any specialty pie or vegan for $10
Family Feast

$29.95

1 Large 1 topping pizza, 2 salads, garlic knots, 2 Dippers and 4 cookies. Substitute any specialty pie or vegan for $10.

FOOD

Small Pizzas - (10")

10 Inches(Recommended for 1 - 2 people)
Cheese (10")

$10.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (10")

$12.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (10")

$12.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (10")

$13.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Animal Collective (10")

$13.95

Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bayou Beast (10")

$13.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bird (10")

$13.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (10")

$13.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (10")

$13.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (10")

$13.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (10")

$13.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (10")

$13.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (10")

$13.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Larry Tate (10")

$13.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (10")

$13.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (10")

$13.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (10")

$13.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (10")

$13.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Newman (10")

$13.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (10")

$13.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (10")

$13.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Super Newman (10")

$13.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (10")

$12.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (10")

$14.20

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Pizza Face (10")

$12.95

For kids of all ages! Please specify pepperoni, vegan or vegetarian

Medium Pizzas - (14")

14 inches(Recommended for 2 - 3 people)
Cheese (14")

$16.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (14")

$20.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (14")

$18.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (14")

$20.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Animal Collective (14")

$22.95

Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bayou Beast (14")

$22.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bird (14")

$22.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (14")

$22.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (14")

$22.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (14")

$22.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (14")

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (14")

$22.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (14")

$22.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Larry Tate (14")

$22.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (14")

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (14")

$22.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (14")

$22.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Newman (14")

$22.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (14")

$22.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (14")

$22.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Super Newman (14")

$22.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (14")

$22.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Big Maybelle (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan creole chicken, vegan pepperoni, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (14")

$20.95

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Large Pizzas (18")

18 inches(Recommended for 4 people)
Cheese (18")

$23.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (18")

$26.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (18")

$24.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (18")

$25.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Bayou Beast (18")

$32.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Big Maybelle (18")

$32.95

Creole chicken, Zoe’s all natural pepperoni & fresh garlic on a white pie

Bird (18")

$32.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (18")

$32.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (18")

$32.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (18")

$32.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (18")

$32.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (18")

$32.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (18")

$32.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Grandma Bess (18")

$32.95

Organic San Marzanno tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesean, and premium whole milk mozzarella on a thin square Sicilian crust

Larry Tate (18")

$32.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (18")

$32.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (18")

$32.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (18")

$32.95

(Secret Menu - online only) Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Newman (18")

$32.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (18")

$32.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (18")

$32.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Soul Queen (of New Orleans) (18")

$32.95
Super Newman (18")

$32.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (18")

$32.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (18")

$29.70

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$7.95

Filled with premium whole milk mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

Animal Collective Calzone

$10.95

Filled with spinach and artichoke dip, scallions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bayou Beast Calzone

$10.95

Filled with andouille sausage, spiced shrimp, crawfish, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bird Calzone

$10.95

Filled with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, scallions, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Buckminster Calzone

$10.95

Filled with organic spinach, roasted garlic, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

CBGB Calzone

$10.95

Filled with creole chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a sides of basil pesto and marinara.

Cleopatra Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Dude Calzone

$10.95

Filled with ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Earth Mother Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Larry Tate Calzone

$10.95

Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Mets Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Vegan Mets Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Mr Pink Calzone

$10.95

Filled with creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Newman Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Night Tripper Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Super Newman Calzone

$10.95

Filled with capicola, sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Super Vegan Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

Tony Clifton Calzone

$10.95

Filled with shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.

V For Vegan Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

VCBGB Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto and marinara sauce.

Vegan Cleopatra Jones Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Larry Tate Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Mr. Pink Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Night Tripper Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Vegan Tony Clifton Calzone

$12.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.

Salads

Sm- House Salad

$7.95

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Lg- House Salad

$27.95

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Sm- Caesar Salad

$8.95

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Lg- Caesar Salad

$27.95

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (3)

$4.95

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.

Hot Knots (3)

$4.95

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan then doused in jalapeno pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Eggplant Sliders (3)

$9.95

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Meatball Sliders (3)

$9.95

Andouille meatballs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Chicken Sliders (3)

$9.95

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Dippers

Basil Pesto Dipper

$1.00

VEGAN

Blue Cheese Dipper

$1.00
Cajun Ranch Dipper

$1.00
Jalapeno Pesto Dipper

$1.00

VEGAN

Marinara Dipper

$1.00

VEGAN

Roasted Red Pepper Dipper

$1.00

VEGAN

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

House baked chocolate chip cookies

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.95

Gluten free chocolate chip brownie

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.25

Hal's Original Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Blackberry Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Boylan's Crème

$3.00

Boylan's Blk Cherry

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Root

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Spindrift Lemon

$4.00

Spindrift Pineapple

$4.00

Spindrift Rasberry

$4.00

Spindrift LIme

$4.00

Guayaki Traditional

$4.50

Guayaki Unsweetened

$4.50

Guayaki Raspberry

$4.50

Guayaki Mint

$4.50