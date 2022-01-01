TwoBoros Brewery imageView gallery

TwoBoros Brewery 111 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

111 East Main Street

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
CHEESE BREAD STICKS
CLASSIC CHEESE

APPETIZERS

BAKED FETA

$9.95

FETA AND MARINARA BAKED IN OUR BRICK OVEN AND SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD

BOWL OF MEATBALLS

$9.95

A BOWL OF OUR HOMEMADE ALL BEEF MEATBALLS SERVED IN OUR HOMEADE MARINARA

BRUSCHETTA

$9.95

BRICK OVEN CRUST, CHOPPED TOMATO , ONION , BASIL, BALSAMIC VINEGAR/OLIVE OIL DRIZZLE AND SHARP SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE

CAPRESE

$9.95

SLICED TOMATO TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA , BASIL, BALSAMIS VINEGAR AND OLIVE OIL

CHEESE BREAD STICKS

$9.95

WOOD FIRED PIZZA STICKS COVERED IN MOZZARELLA WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$7.95

FRESH WOOD FIRED PIZZA STRIPS COVERED WITH OLIVE OIL , GARLIC AND LIGHT SEA SALT WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA

PORTABELLO STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$10.95

SPINACH ARTICHOKE STUFFED PORTABELLO MUSHROOM, WITH CREAMY HORSERADISH SAUCE

Single Spinach Dip (No Crust)

$6.95

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.95

A RICH MIXURE OF ARTICHOKE HEARTS , SOUR CREAM, MAYO, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA AND SHARP SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE TOPPED WITH CHERRY TOMATOES

Beer cheese pretzels

$10.95

Chicken Beer cheese nachos

$12.95

Beer Cheese Nacho

$12.95

Jack O'lantern Pie

$11.95Out of stock

FRESH SALADS

ANNIE YEAKLE'S PIGGY/PIGGY SALAD

$12.95

BACON, HAM AND SAUSAGE WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON TOP OF A BED OF FRESH LETTUCE WITH TOMATOES AND PINEAPPLE

CICERO HUBBARD'S COLD ICEBERG WEDGE

$9.95

OUR TWOBOROS FEATURE IS OUR LARGE CUT OF FRESH CRISP ICEBERG AND TOAMTOES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BLEU CHEESE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES AND BACON, OR BALSAMIC REDUCTION OR SOUTHWESTERN SPICY BUFFALO RANCH

DOC CALLOWAY'S HAM SALAD

$10.95

FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED WITH HAM, CUCUMBER, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, AND SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE

JESSE FERGUSON'S HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED WITH CUCMBERS, MUSHROOMS , ONIONS, OLIVES, TOMATOES, AND SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE

JULIUS C. HUBBARD CAESER SALAD

$10.95

FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED PARMESAN CHEESE AND A SIDE OF OUR HOMEMADE CEASAR DRESSING

MARGARET SMITHEY'S GREEK SALAD

$12.95

FRESH CUT LETTUCE with kalamata olives,cucmbers, onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese and homemade greek dresing

MESKER'S ITALIAN SALAD

$13.95

ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella on a bed of lettuce , tomato , onion,olives, with a house made Italian dressing

PARKER'S ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

FRESH CUT LETTUCE WITH OUR ROTISSERIE CHICKEN JALAPENOS, MUSHROOMS,ONIONS, TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

ONLY WITH MEAL

TWOBORO'S ALL IN SALAD

$13.95

Rotisserie chicken, bacon, shredded mozzarella, tomato, cucmbers, mushrooms, onions, on a large bed of mixed greens

Caesar side salad

$4.95

SOUP

Bowl soup

$8.95

ASK YOUR SERVER ABOUT TODAYS HOMEMADE SOUP BOWL

Cup soup

$5.95

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN

$12.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade BBQ sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust and topped with chicken and BBQ sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and hot sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , topped with chicken and homemade ranch dressing

CARNIVORE

$14.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with hamburger, pepperoni , and sausage

CLASSIC CHEESE

$10.95

1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust

HAWAIIAN

$12.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with ham and pineapple

MEAT OVERLOAD

$15.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with ham , hamburger, pepperoni, bacon and sausage

PEPPERONI

$11.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with fresh sliced pepperoni

PESTO CHICKEN

$14.95

A pesto base ( no marinara) with smoked chicken breast , tomatoes, and then drizzled with a pesto sauce

PICKLED PIE

$12.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella , olive oil, and roasted garlic base topped with pickle and shredded mozzarella

SUPER BURGER

$12.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust & our lean fresh ground beef

SUPREME

$15.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust topped with hamburger, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, olives and mushrooms

TACO PIZZA

$14.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , then topped with fresh ground beef, onion, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream

THE VEGAN

$15.95

Shredded vegan mozzarella and homemade sauce on a a hand tossed NY style crust topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers,olives, green peppers and mushrooms ( add vegan "beyond sausage") $3.00

VEGGIE OVERLOAD

$13.95

A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust overloaded with fresh cut onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and olives

DESIGNER BRICK OVEN PIZZA

SUNDRIED SWEET & SPICY

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce, onions, pineapple, jalapenos, red pepers, and sun dried tomatoes

SALT SEA

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce sund dried tomatoes and anchovies

WHITE PIZZA

$12.95

Creamy resh mozarella , extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted garlic, and cracked pepper

FIRED UP

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella with red pepper pizza sauce, roasted garlic, fresh hot jalapenos and pepperoni

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella and our homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust

MARGARITA PIZZA

$13.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, tomatoes, garlic, and basil

ROASTED & READY

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper , and roasted garlic

HAWAII FIVE OH MY

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella , homemade sauce, ham, pineapple, rosemary, and parmigiano cheese

ROSEMARY TO GO

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade, sauce, gorgonzola,mushrooms,roasted garlic, rosemary,and olive oil

BLACK TRUFFLE SALAMI

$14.95

Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce and black truffle salami

TURKEY BACON FETA

$14.95

Wood fired oven roasted sliced turkey breast, bacon, feta and marinara

SANDWICHES, CALZONES, & MORE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.95

Oven smoked chicken breast with fresh onion and homemade buffalo sauce, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and chips

CALZONE

$10.95

Our homemade dough stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella and brushed with garlic oil and topped with grated parmesan , served with a side of marinara ( add up to 3 toppings for an extra charge per topping)

CHICKEN BACON & RANCH SUB

$11.95

Oven smoked chicken breast with fresh cooked bacon and homemade dressing on our hoagie and served with a side of chips

GREEK SUB

$12.95

Our spring mixed greens with kalamata olives, cucumbers,onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese and homemade greek dressing and served with a side of chips

ITALIAN SUB

$12.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella toasted in our brick oven and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard and house made Italian dressing served with a side of chips

MEATBALL SUB

$10.95

Homemade meatballs cooked in our marinara then topped with mozzarella and roasted in our brick oven and served with chips

PARMESAN CHICKEN SUB

$11.95

Oven smoked chicken breast with our homemade marinara and topped wiht our fresh mozzarella and served with a side of chips

STROMBOLI

$9.95

Our homemade dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and brushed with garlic oil and topped with grated parmesan ( Add up to 3 toppings for and extra charge per topping )

TURKEY BACON FETA SUB

$12.95

Our fresh cold cut turkey topped with bacon and feta cheese then top roasted in our brick oven topped spinach, tomatoes, and greek dressing

BEVERAGES

1 LITEROF BOTTLED (PH 5.5) FILTERED WATER

$1.00

CHEERWINE

$2.50

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.50

DESSERT

MOTHERS CREAMY CHEESECAKE

$5.95

NY style Cheesecake with a gluten free coconut crust

SPECIALTY CHEESECAKE

$7.95

Ask your server about our daily variety of homeamde cheesecakes

CANNOLI'S

$6.95

2 cannoli's with chocolate chip creme and topped with powdered sugar

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

1 Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

2

$5.00

2 Mini Cheesecakes

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.95

S'mores

$10.95

Apple Pizza

$10.95

Cherry Pizza

$10.95

DRAFT BEER

ASGARDIAN ALE DRAFT

$5.00

ABV 5.4% Norwegians farmhouse ale, made with sorachi ace hops

DOUBLE ASS KICKING DRAFT

$10.00

A light amber ale with a pleasant but not over powering bitters with citrus undertone. this double IPA should be sipped and savored with care do to its high 9.3% ABV

BRUSHY MTN BROWN ALE DRAFT

$6.00

ABV 5.2% Brown ale

WINTER WARMER DRAFT

$5.00

ABV 7.2% our winter seasonal selection, a dark lager with hints of cinnamon and orange peel easy to drink on those cold afternoons.

GOOD GOLD ALMIGHTY DRAFT

$10.00

Our flagship beer! not only was this our first brew it is our most popular to date, a golden ale brewed with barley, wheat, rye honey and sweet orange peek , it is light and easy to drink 8.2% ABV

HARTLEY SAWTOOTH LAGER DRAFT

$6.00

a bohemian style pilsner that is balanced by a complex hop profile with a smooth finish 4.4% ABV

D. WEST IPA DRAFT

$6.00

named after our local artist David West. it is a juicy IPA with overtones of grapefruit refreshing to drink on those warm afternoons 7.2 % ABV

BIKINI BOTTOM IPA DRAFT

$9.00

Hazy pineapple IPA that is brewed completely gluten free 8.6% ABV

DON QUIXOTE MOCHA STOUT DRAFT

$8.00

A rich mocha stout with hints of coffee and cacao 7.4% ABV

HEBREW TRIPLE ALE DRAFT

$10.00

This golden ale is inspired by the strong ales of Belgium brewed with Barley malts and sweet orange peel , this is a great summer beer. it is light and easy top drink but comes in at 11.3% ABV

Octoberfest

$5.00

PUSH POP IPA DRAFT

$5.00

7.2$ ABV

DOC BOCK DRAFT

$5.00

DOUBLE LAGER 7.1%

FLIGHTS

$7.00

32 oz GROWLER FILL

$4.00

TwoBoros Glass

$5.00

Growler

$5.00

Mystery Machine

$7.00

National Beer Day

$5.00

Snowflake Sour Draft

$7.00

Sawtooth Lite

$6.00

WINE GLASS

RED BLEND GLASS

$7.00

MALBEC GLASS

$7.00

MERLOT GLASS

$7.00

MONTEPULICIANO D' AMBRUZZO GLASS

$7.00

CHARDONNAY GLASS

$7.00

MANGO MOSCATO GLASS

$7.00

PEACH MOSCATO GLASS

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$7.00

BRIGIANO MERLOT GLASS

$7.00

CARLETTO RICCO RED GLASS

$7.00

BODEGA SEPTIMA MALBEC GLASS

$7.00

Blueberry Moscato

$7.00

WINE BOTTLE

RED BLEND BOTTLE

$21.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$21.00

MERLOT BOTTLE

$21.00

MONTEPULICIANO D' AMBRUZZO BOTTLE

$21.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$21.00

MANGO MOSCATO BOTTLE

$21.00

PEACH MOSCATO BOTTLE

$21.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$21.00

MRS. SWEET MALBEC

$21.00

CARLETTO RICCO RED

$21.00

BODEGA SEPTIMA MALBEC

$21.00

BRIGIANO MERLOT

$21.00

Blueberry Moscato Bottle

$21.00

CAN BEER

D. WEST COAST CAN

$7.00

DIPA CAN

$10.00

DON QUIXOTE

$9.00

GOOD GOLD CAN

$10.00

HEBREW TRIPLE CAN

$10.00

SAWTOOTH LAGER CAN

$6.00

WINTER WARMER CAN

$7.00

Brown Can

$6.00

Add ons

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic reduction

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Italian dressing

$0.50

Greek dressing

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Caeser dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Hot sauce

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Features

Rotisserie Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken w/2 side salads

$21.95Out of stock

10 Rotisserie Wings

$12.95

5 Rotisserie Wings and side salad

$10.95

1\2 chz & salad

$9.95Out of stock

1\2 Pep & Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Wing And 1 Topping

$20.00

Wings An Specialty

$25.00

Family Meal Deal

$55.00

Thai Chili Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Beer Cheese Beef Pizza

Beer Cheese Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Merchandise

Small B/W Shirt

$15.00

Medium B/W Shirt

$15.00

Large B/W Shirt

$15.00

Extra Large B/W Shirt

$15.00

Small Color Shirt

$20.00

Medium Color Shirt

$20.00

Large Color Shirt

$20.00

Extra Large Color Shirt

$20.00

S/M Fitted Hat

$20.00

L/XL Fitted Hat

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00

Beanie

$15.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Long Sleeve B&W Shirt

$20.00

Kegs

Bikini Bottom

$129.00

DIPA Hazy

$129.00

Doc Bok

$99.00

Keg Deposit

$60.00

Keg Deposit Return

-$60.00

Mystery Machine 1

$99.00

Mystery Machine 2

$99.00

Oktoberfest

$89.00

Sawtooth Lager

$89.00

Winter Warmer (Snowflake Sour)

$99.00

DIPA

$129.00

Brushy Mtn Brown

$99.00

D West

$99.00

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

What Better Way To Bring People Together Than Pizza and Beer!

Location

111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Directions

Gallery
TwoBoros Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Dodge City - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
4803 US-421 Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Garden Route Coffee 1 - 5945 Rena Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5945 Rena Rd Hamptonville, NC 27020
View restaurantnext
Angry Troll Brewing
orange star4.8 • 266
222 E Main St Elkin, NC 28621
View restaurantnext
The Yellow Door Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
280 Standard Street Elkin, NC 28621
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Catering Company - Elkin
orange starNo Reviews
222 East Main St. Elkin, NC 28621
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wilkesboro
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston