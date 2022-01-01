- Home
- /
- Wilkesboro
- /
- TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
TwoBoros Brewery 111 East Main Street
No reviews yet
111 East Main Street
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BAKED FETA
FETA AND MARINARA BAKED IN OUR BRICK OVEN AND SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD
BOWL OF MEATBALLS
A BOWL OF OUR HOMEMADE ALL BEEF MEATBALLS SERVED IN OUR HOMEADE MARINARA
BRUSCHETTA
BRICK OVEN CRUST, CHOPPED TOMATO , ONION , BASIL, BALSAMIC VINEGAR/OLIVE OIL DRIZZLE AND SHARP SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE
CAPRESE
SLICED TOMATO TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA , BASIL, BALSAMIS VINEGAR AND OLIVE OIL
CHEESE BREAD STICKS
WOOD FIRED PIZZA STICKS COVERED IN MOZZARELLA WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
GARLIC BREAD STICKS
FRESH WOOD FIRED PIZZA STRIPS COVERED WITH OLIVE OIL , GARLIC AND LIGHT SEA SALT WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
PORTABELLO STUFFED MUSHROOMS
SPINACH ARTICHOKE STUFFED PORTABELLO MUSHROOM, WITH CREAMY HORSERADISH SAUCE
Single Spinach Dip (No Crust)
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
A RICH MIXURE OF ARTICHOKE HEARTS , SOUR CREAM, MAYO, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA AND SHARP SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE TOPPED WITH CHERRY TOMATOES
Beer cheese pretzels
Chicken Beer cheese nachos
Beer Cheese Nacho
Jack O'lantern Pie
FRESH SALADS
ANNIE YEAKLE'S PIGGY/PIGGY SALAD
BACON, HAM AND SAUSAGE WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE ON TOP OF A BED OF FRESH LETTUCE WITH TOMATOES AND PINEAPPLE
CICERO HUBBARD'S COLD ICEBERG WEDGE
OUR TWOBOROS FEATURE IS OUR LARGE CUT OF FRESH CRISP ICEBERG AND TOAMTOES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BLEU CHEESE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES AND BACON, OR BALSAMIC REDUCTION OR SOUTHWESTERN SPICY BUFFALO RANCH
DOC CALLOWAY'S HAM SALAD
FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED WITH HAM, CUCUMBER, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, AND SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE
JESSE FERGUSON'S HOUSE SALAD
FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED WITH CUCMBERS, MUSHROOMS , ONIONS, OLIVES, TOMATOES, AND SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE
JULIUS C. HUBBARD CAESER SALAD
FRESH LETTUCE TOPPED PARMESAN CHEESE AND A SIDE OF OUR HOMEMADE CEASAR DRESSING
MARGARET SMITHEY'S GREEK SALAD
FRESH CUT LETTUCE with kalamata olives,cucmbers, onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese and homemade greek dresing
MESKER'S ITALIAN SALAD
ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella on a bed of lettuce , tomato , onion,olives, with a house made Italian dressing
PARKER'S ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
FRESH CUT LETTUCE WITH OUR ROTISSERIE CHICKEN JALAPENOS, MUSHROOMS,ONIONS, TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE SALAD
ONLY WITH MEAL
TWOBORO'S ALL IN SALAD
Rotisserie chicken, bacon, shredded mozzarella, tomato, cucmbers, mushrooms, onions, on a large bed of mixed greens
Caesar side salad
BRICK OVEN PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade BBQ sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust and topped with chicken and BBQ sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and hot sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , topped with chicken and homemade ranch dressing
CARNIVORE
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with hamburger, pepperoni , and sausage
CLASSIC CHEESE
1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust
HAWAIIAN
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with ham and pineapple
MEAT OVERLOAD
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with ham , hamburger, pepperoni, bacon and sausage
PEPPERONI
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , loaded with fresh sliced pepperoni
PESTO CHICKEN
A pesto base ( no marinara) with smoked chicken breast , tomatoes, and then drizzled with a pesto sauce
PICKLED PIE
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella , olive oil, and roasted garlic base topped with pickle and shredded mozzarella
SUPER BURGER
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust & our lean fresh ground beef
SUPREME
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust topped with hamburger, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, olives and mushrooms
TACO PIZZA
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust , then topped with fresh ground beef, onion, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream
THE VEGAN
Shredded vegan mozzarella and homemade sauce on a a hand tossed NY style crust topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers,olives, green peppers and mushrooms ( add vegan "beyond sausage") $3.00
VEGGIE OVERLOAD
A 1/2 pound of freshly shredded mozzarella and homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust overloaded with fresh cut onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and olives
DESIGNER BRICK OVEN PIZZA
SUNDRIED SWEET & SPICY
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce, onions, pineapple, jalapenos, red pepers, and sun dried tomatoes
SALT SEA
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce sund dried tomatoes and anchovies
WHITE PIZZA
Creamy resh mozarella , extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted garlic, and cracked pepper
FIRED UP
Creamy fresh mozzarella with red pepper pizza sauce, roasted garlic, fresh hot jalapenos and pepperoni
CHEESE PIZZA
Creamy fresh mozzarella and our homemade sauce on a hand tossed NY style crust
MARGARITA PIZZA
Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, tomatoes, garlic, and basil
ROASTED & READY
Creamy fresh mozzarella with homemade sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper , and roasted garlic
HAWAII FIVE OH MY
Creamy fresh mozzarella , homemade sauce, ham, pineapple, rosemary, and parmigiano cheese
ROSEMARY TO GO
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade, sauce, gorgonzola,mushrooms,roasted garlic, rosemary,and olive oil
BLACK TRUFFLE SALAMI
Creamy fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce and black truffle salami
TURKEY BACON FETA
Wood fired oven roasted sliced turkey breast, bacon, feta and marinara
SANDWICHES, CALZONES, & MORE
BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
Oven smoked chicken breast with fresh onion and homemade buffalo sauce, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and chips
CALZONE
Our homemade dough stuffed with seasoned ricotta and mozzarella and brushed with garlic oil and topped with grated parmesan , served with a side of marinara ( add up to 3 toppings for an extra charge per topping)
CHICKEN BACON & RANCH SUB
Oven smoked chicken breast with fresh cooked bacon and homemade dressing on our hoagie and served with a side of chips
GREEK SUB
Our spring mixed greens with kalamata olives, cucumbers,onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese and homemade greek dressing and served with a side of chips
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella toasted in our brick oven and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard and house made Italian dressing served with a side of chips
MEATBALL SUB
Homemade meatballs cooked in our marinara then topped with mozzarella and roasted in our brick oven and served with chips
PARMESAN CHICKEN SUB
Oven smoked chicken breast with our homemade marinara and topped wiht our fresh mozzarella and served with a side of chips
STROMBOLI
Our homemade dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and brushed with garlic oil and topped with grated parmesan ( Add up to 3 toppings for and extra charge per topping )
TURKEY BACON FETA SUB
Our fresh cold cut turkey topped with bacon and feta cheese then top roasted in our brick oven topped spinach, tomatoes, and greek dressing
BEVERAGES
DESSERT
MOTHERS CREAMY CHEESECAKE
NY style Cheesecake with a gluten free coconut crust
SPECIALTY CHEESECAKE
Ask your server about our daily variety of homeamde cheesecakes
CANNOLI'S
2 cannoli's with chocolate chip creme and topped with powdered sugar
Mini Cheesecake
1 Mini Cheesecake
2
2 Mini Cheesecakes
Apple Pie
S'mores
Apple Pizza
Cherry Pizza
DRAFT BEER
ASGARDIAN ALE DRAFT
ABV 5.4% Norwegians farmhouse ale, made with sorachi ace hops
DOUBLE ASS KICKING DRAFT
A light amber ale with a pleasant but not over powering bitters with citrus undertone. this double IPA should be sipped and savored with care do to its high 9.3% ABV
BRUSHY MTN BROWN ALE DRAFT
ABV 5.2% Brown ale
WINTER WARMER DRAFT
ABV 7.2% our winter seasonal selection, a dark lager with hints of cinnamon and orange peel easy to drink on those cold afternoons.
GOOD GOLD ALMIGHTY DRAFT
Our flagship beer! not only was this our first brew it is our most popular to date, a golden ale brewed with barley, wheat, rye honey and sweet orange peek , it is light and easy to drink 8.2% ABV
HARTLEY SAWTOOTH LAGER DRAFT
a bohemian style pilsner that is balanced by a complex hop profile with a smooth finish 4.4% ABV
D. WEST IPA DRAFT
named after our local artist David West. it is a juicy IPA with overtones of grapefruit refreshing to drink on those warm afternoons 7.2 % ABV
BIKINI BOTTOM IPA DRAFT
Hazy pineapple IPA that is brewed completely gluten free 8.6% ABV
DON QUIXOTE MOCHA STOUT DRAFT
A rich mocha stout with hints of coffee and cacao 7.4% ABV
HEBREW TRIPLE ALE DRAFT
This golden ale is inspired by the strong ales of Belgium brewed with Barley malts and sweet orange peel , this is a great summer beer. it is light and easy top drink but comes in at 11.3% ABV
Octoberfest
PUSH POP IPA DRAFT
7.2$ ABV
DOC BOCK DRAFT
DOUBLE LAGER 7.1%
FLIGHTS
32 oz GROWLER FILL
TwoBoros Glass
Growler
Mystery Machine
National Beer Day
Snowflake Sour Draft
Sawtooth Lite
WINE GLASS
WINE BOTTLE
RED BLEND BOTTLE
MALBEC BOTTLE
MERLOT BOTTLE
MONTEPULICIANO D' AMBRUZZO BOTTLE
CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
MANGO MOSCATO BOTTLE
PEACH MOSCATO BOTTLE
PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE
MRS. SWEET MALBEC
CARLETTO RICCO RED
BODEGA SEPTIMA MALBEC
BRIGIANO MERLOT
Blueberry Moscato Bottle
CAN BEER
Add ons
Features
Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken w/2 side salads
10 Rotisserie Wings
5 Rotisserie Wings and side salad
1\2 chz & salad
1\2 Pep & Salad
Wing And 1 Topping
Wings An Specialty
Family Meal Deal
Thai Chili Chicken Pizza
Beer Cheese Beef Pizza
Beer Cheese Chicken Pizza
Merchandise
Small B/W Shirt
Medium B/W Shirt
Large B/W Shirt
Extra Large B/W Shirt
Small Color Shirt
Medium Color Shirt
Large Color Shirt
Extra Large Color Shirt
S/M Fitted Hat
L/XL Fitted Hat
Stickers
Beanie
Sunglasses
Hoodies
Long Sleeve B&W Shirt
Kegs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
What Better Way To Bring People Together Than Pizza and Beer!
111 East Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697