Brewpubs & Breweries

Two Brothers Tap House

771 Reviews

$$

30W315 CALUMET AVE W

WARRENVILLE, IL 60555

Popular Items

Fried Plantains
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fish Tacos

Appetizers

Beer Brezen

$9.00

Domaine DuPage Organic Pretzels, with your choice of 2 sauces-Pinball Pale Ale Mustard/Twenty-Plus Beer Cheese Sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer Battered Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese Curds, Horseradish Cream.

Cheese Fries

$14.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Breaded Pickle Spears Fried and Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley, Served with Ranch Dressing,

Hawaiian Pork Bao

$12.00

Tomatillo Nachos

$14.00

Mixed Cheeses, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Twenty-Plus Beer Cheese Sauce, Chimichurri, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatillo Salsa.

Warrenville "Wings"

$12.00

House-smoked Chicken Thighs, Choice of Memphis BBQ, Tap House Coffee BBQ, Classic Red Hot, or Jerk Dry Rub, Hook’s Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks.

Soups & Salads

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, tomato, grilled chicken, croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, House Caesar Dressing.

House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, radish, tomato.

Tap House Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Egg, Tomato, Black Olive, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Chili

$5.00

Handfuls

Baja Pork Tacos

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Spicy Tomatillo Salsa, Pickled Onion, Jicama Slaw, Flour Tortilla with Cuban White Rice and Fries Plantains.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Ciabatta Roll.

Brewer's Reuben

$17.00

House-Brined Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Marble Rye.

Brewhouse Chicken

$15.00

Smoked Chicken tossed in Cold Brew BBQ, Aged Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles and Fried Onions on Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried All-White Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Buﬀalo Sauce, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing, Flour Tortilla.

Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce, Tomato Salad, Feta Cheese on Naan

Classic Burger

$14.00

1/2 Lb Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buttery Bun.

Pork Torta

$15.00

Pasilla marinated pork loin, pepper Jack cheese, refried beans, pickle onions, garlic mayo, ciabatta bread.

Pulled Pork Panini

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Panini, Smoked Gouda, Pickled Onion, Giardiniera, Garlic Mayo; Sourdough Bread.

Ribeye Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapeno and Onion, Avocado, Garlic Mayo; Toasted Ciabatta.

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pinball Pale Ale Mustard, Provolone Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun.

Smokey Burger

$16.00

1/2 Lb Burger, Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buttery Bun.

Tap House Burger

$16.00

1/2 Lb Burger, Roasted Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Red Pepper Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sesame Seed Bun.

The Cuban

$16.00

Smoked Ham, Pork Loin, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Yellow Mustard, Toasted Hoagie Roll.

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato Salad, Lettuce, Red Onion, Avocado, Feta Cheese and Basil Pesto in Flour Tortilla.

Entrees

Coconut Curry

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Zucchini, Cauliﬂower, Peas, Coconut Curry Sauce, Basmati Rice.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Domaine DuPage Beer Battered Cod, House-cut French Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce.

Fish Tacos

$16.00

A Tap House favorite for 13 years! Sustainable West Coast Sole, Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Soy Marinated Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Dressing, Radish. Served with Spanish Rice n Beans.

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Twenty-Plus Beer Cheese Sauce, Elbow Macaroni, Parmesan Bread Crumbs.

Northwind Stew

$18.00

Shrimp Macaroni

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Macaroni tossed in a Cheesy Marinara.

Pizza

Marinara, mozzarella cheese, fresh pineapple, smoked ham.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Create-Your-Own Pizza

$12.00

Domaine DuPage crust, choice of sauce and toppings.

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Balsamic Glaze.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

All white chicken, choice of side

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

1/2 Lb Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, buttery bun

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cheese sauce, elbow macaroni

Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Cuban White Rice

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Northwind Float

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Beer To-Go

Amplifier 6-Pack

$10.99

Domaine DuPage 6-Pack

$10.99

Ebel's Weiss 6-Pack

$10.99

Love of Hops 6-Pack

$10.99

Northwind 6-Pack

$10.99

Pinball 6-Pack

$10.99

Prairie Path 6-Pack

$10.99

Wizard Staff 6-Pack

$10.99

Wobble 6-Pack

$10.99

Amplifier 12-Pack

$17.99

Premium Lager 12-Pack

$17.99

Domaine DuPage Case

$37.99

Ebel's Weiss Case

$37.99

Love of Hops Case

$37.99

Northwind Case

$41.99

Pinball Case

$37.99

Prairie Path Case

$37.99

Quad Radical Case

$85.99

Wizard Staff Case

$37.99

Wobble Case

$37.99

A Tale of Two Cities Case

$37.99

Cherry Limeade 4-Pack

$10.99

Heavy Handed 4-Pack

$10.99

ITF Pineapple Poloma 4-Pack

$10.99

Neptune's Revenge 4-Pack

$14.99

Quad Radical 4-Pack

$14.99

A Tale of Two Cities 6-Pack

$10.99

Peppermint Bark 4-Pack

$11.99

Frostbite 4-Pack

$14.99

Bloodline Combo

$22.50

Coffee & Tea

25th Anniversary Coffee 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Brewhouse Blend 12 Oz Bag

$11.99

Brewhouse Dark 12 Oz Bag

$11.99

Colombia La Union 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Columbia Huila 12 oz Bag

$19.99

Decaf 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Ethiopia Gugi 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Fossil Fuel 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Guatemala Huchuetenago 12 Oz Bag

$13.99Out of stock

Half Brother 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Morning Drive 12 Oz Bag

$11.99

Porch Swing 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Rwanda Kinini 12 Oz Bag

$21.99

Stomping Ground 12 Oz Bag

$11.99

Sweet Home Chicago 12 Oz Bag

$11.99

White Sky 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Ethiopia Worka 12 oz Bag

$22.00

Kenya Gichathani 12 oz Bag

$22.00

Midnight Clear 12 Oz Bag

$13.99

Brewhouse Blend K-Cups

$9.99+

Brewhouse Dark K-Cups

$9.99+

Morning Drive K-Cups

$9.99

Sweet Home Chicago K-Cups

$9.99+

Assam Black Tea

$8.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$6.99

Ginger Lemongrass Herbal Tea

$11.20

Green Quince Green Tea

$6.00

Hibiscus Berry Herbal Tea

$9.75

Iron God of Mercy Oolong Tea

$23.00

Jasmine Silver Tips Green Tea

$14.75

Passionfruit Black Tea

$9.00

Rooibus Superior Herbal Tea

$6.40

Sencha Green Tea

$9.75

Signature Japanese Green Tea

$14.40

Traditional Black Iced Tea

$5.60

Traditional Chinese Black Tea

$4.80

JoSnow Caramel Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

JoSnow Cardamom Rose Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

JoSnow Roasted Chestnut Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

JoSnow Vanilla Black Pepper Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

JoSnow Vanilla Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

JoSnow Woodruff Syrup-5 Oz

$7.99

Chemex 10-Cup

$45.00

Chemex 6-Cup

$35.00

Chemex 8-Cup

$40.00

Chemex Filter-100 Pack

$9.99

Tea Filter Medium

$9.99

Glasses

Atom Smasher 1/2 L Stein

$14.99

Atom Smasher Liter Stein

$21.99

Coffee Travel Mug

$19.99

Empty Growler

$6.00

ICBG Pint Glass

$8.99

Midnight Clear Mug

$9.99

TB Water Bottle

$19.99

Two Brothers Domaine Glass

$8.99

Two Brothers Ebel Glass

$8.99

Two Brothers Pint Glass

$5.99

Hats

Knit Hat - Patch

$19.99

Leather Patch Trucker Cap

$29.99

Embroidered Trucker Hat

$32.99

Swag

Flask - Wooden

$10.00+

Domaine de Calais Poster

$24.99

Wizard Staff Tin Tracker

$34.99

Used Barrel

$50.00

Chemex 10-Cup

$45.00

Chemex 6-Cup

$35.00

Chemex 8-Cup

$40.00

Chemex Filter-100 Pack

$9.99

$9.99

Coffee Burlap Bag

$39.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to the Two Brothers Tap House. Home of Two Brothers' 40,000-square-foot brewery, the Tap House is a full-service brewpub showcasing a wide array of Two Brothers beer with its 18 draft lines, fresh from the source. With a menu filled with artisan dishes perfect for beer pairing, the Two Brothers Tap House is proud to serve as your local craft brewery since 2007.

30W315 CALUMET AVE W, WARRENVILLE, IL 60555

Two Brothers Tap House image

