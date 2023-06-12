Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Brothers Chicken Woodbridge

No reviews yet

14845 Build America dr

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo

Mighty Moe

Mighty Moe

$3.49

100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese

Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)

Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)

$6.99

Fresh Sliced Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

FOOD (KIOSK)

Subs

9" Subs
Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic)

Steak & Cheese Sub (Classic)

$6.99

Sliced Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)

Steak & Cheese Sub (Moe Style)

$6.99

Fresh Sliced Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Provolone Cheese

Chopped Cheese

$6.99

Chopped Ground Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99

100% White Meat Chicken W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayo

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sub

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sub

$6.99

100% Grilled White Meat W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo Buffalo Sauce

Whiting Fish Sub

Whiting Fish Sub

$6.99

Wild Caught Hand Breaded Whiting Filet W/Lettuce Tartar Sauce Cheese

Vegetarian Sub

Vegetarian Sub

$6.99

Grilled Green Peppers Olives Onions W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Provolone Cheese

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$6.99

White Tuna W/Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo

Chicken & Cheese (Classic)

$6.99

Chicken & Cheese (Moe Style)

$6.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hand Battered 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Mayo

Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Double Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

2 Fresh Hand Breaded Chicken Breasts Topped with Moe Sauce and Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Marinated 100% White Meat Chicken W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Grilled Onions

Chicken Big Moe

Chicken Big Moe

$7.99

Anti Biotic Free Fresh Ground Chicken Topped W/Lettuce, Moe Sauce, Grilled Onions & Cheese

Chicken Fire burger

$7.99
Honey Butter Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Honey Butter Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh Hand Cut Chicken in House Seasoned and covered in a Homemade Honey Butter Glaze Topped W/Lettuce & Mayo

Grass Fed Burgers

Quarter Pounder

Quarter Pounder

$6.99

Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Grilled Onions American Cheese On a Brioche Bun

Third Pounder

Third Pounder

$7.99

Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Tomato Mayo Grilled Onions American Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Big Moe

Big Moe

$7.99

1/3lb Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Fire Burger

Fire Burger

$7.99

1/3lb Fresh Spicy Grass Fed Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Mayo American Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Double Quarter Pounder

$10.99

Fresh Grass Fed Ground Beef W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mayonnaise Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Double Big Moe

Double Big Moe

$11.99

2 All Beef Grass Fed Fresh Patties Topped With Lettuce Moe Sauce Grilled Onions 2 Slices American Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Double Fire Burger

Double Fire Burger

$11.99

Fresh Spicy Grass Fed Ground Beef W/ Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Mayonnaisse Cheese On A Brioche Bun

Slider Special

Slider Special

$11.50

3 Grass Fed Beef Sliders With French Fries & Can Drink on Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

Fish Sandwiches

Whiting Fish Sandwich

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Wild Caught Hand Breaded Whiting Fish W/Lettuce Tartar Sauce Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Hand Breaded Tilapia Fish W/Lettuce Tartar Sauce Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

ABF Seasoned Chicken Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, House Made Tzatziki Sauce.

Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Seasoned Beef & Lamb W/Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions House Made Tzatziki Sauce

Value Menu

Mighty Moe

Mighty Moe

$3.49

100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Lettuce Grilled Onions Moe Sauce & Cheese

Cheeseburger Jr

Cheeseburger Jr

$3.49

100% Fresh Ground Beef W/Ketchup Mustard Grilled Onions & Cheese

Fish Jr

Fish Jr

$3.49

Wild Caught Pollock W/Lettuce Tartar Sauce Cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.49Out of stock

100% All Beef Hot Dog W/Ketchup Mustard Grilled Onions Pickles

Chicken Pieces

2pc Fried Chicken

2pc Fried Chicken

$4.99

Mixed comes with 1 Breast. 1/4 Chicken

3pc Fried Chicken

3pc Fried Chicken

$7.30

Mixed comes with 1 Breast

5pc Fried Chicken

5pc Fried Chicken

$11.99

Mixed comes with 1 Breast

8pc Fried Chicken

8pc Fried Chicken

$18.99

Mixed comes with 2 Breast. 1 Whole Chicken

10pc Fried Chicken

10pc Fried Chicken

$22.99

Mixed comes with 2 Breast

15pc Fried Chicken

15pc Fried Chicken

$33.79

Mixed comes with 3 Breast

20pc Fried Chicken

20pc Fried Chicken

$43.99

Mixed comes with 5 Breast. (2 1/2 Chickens)

5pc Grilled Chicken

5pc Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Mixed comes with 1 Breast

8pc Grilled Chicken

8pc Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Mixed Comes with 2 Breast

10pc Grilled Chicken

10pc Grilled Chicken

$22.99
15pc Grilled Chicken

15pc Grilled Chicken

$33.79

Mixed Comes with 3 Breast

20pc Grilled Chicken

20pc Grilled Chicken

$43.99

Mixed Comes With 5 Breast

Fried Chicken Meals

2pc Fried Chicken W/Small Side, 1 Roll & 1 Can Drink

$9.49

3pc Fried Chicken W/Small Side, 1 Roll 1 Can Drink

$11.49

5pc Fried Chicken W/Large Side, 2 Rolls & 1 Can Drinks

$15.99

8pc Fried Chicken W/2 Large Sides, 4 Rolls & 2 Can Drinks

$32.49

10pc Fried Chicken W/2 Large Sides, 4 Rolls & 3 Can Drinks

$35.49

15pc Fried Chicken W/3 Large Sides, 5 Rolls & 4 Can Drinks

$49.49

20pc Fried Chicken W/3 Large Sides, 5 Rolls 5 Can Drinks

$57.49

Wings

5pc Party Wings

5pc Party Wings

$8.99

Fried Wings Covered in Sauce

10pc Party Wing

10pc Party Wing

$16.99

Fried Wings Covered in Sauce

20pc Party Wing

20pc Party Wing

$33.99

Fried Wings Covered in Sauce

3pc Whole Wings

3pc Whole Wings

$5.99
6pc Whole Wings

6pc Whole Wings

$11.49
10pc Whole Wings

10pc Whole Wings

$18.99
20pc Whole Wings

20pc Whole Wings

$37.99
6pc Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

$5.99

House Made Hand Breaded All White Meat

10pc Boneless Wings

10pc Boneless Wings

$8.99

House Made Hand Breaded All White Meat

Hand Breaded Nuggets

6pc Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets

6pc Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Hand Breaded Nuggets All White Meat

10pc Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets

10pc Hand Breaded Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Hand Breaded Nuggets All White Meat

Pizza

Small 10"

$7.99

Large 14"

$10.99

X-Large 16

$12.99

Meat Lover Pizza

$11.99

Extra Fresh Sliced Steak, Gyro, Ground Beef & Mozzarella Cheese

Gyro Pizza

$11.99

Gyro, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Steak Pizza

$11.99

Fresh Sliced Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese

Volcano Pizza

$11.99

Spicy Marinara, Spicy Chicken, Jalapeno, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99

Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato & Mozzarella

Fire Burger Pizza

$11.99

Extra Spiced Ground Beef, Onions, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar & American Cheese

Chicken Supreme Pizza

$11.99

Fresh White Meat Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$11.99

Extra Chicken Tikka, Green Peppers, Onions

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Comes With Lettuce Tomato Onions Green Peppers Olives Cucumbers & All White Meat Chicken

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Comes With Lettuce Tomato Onions Green Peppers Olives Cucumbers & Seasoned Beef

Seafood Platters

Whiting Fish Platter

Whiting Fish Platter

$9.99

2pc Wild Caught Hand Breaded Whiting Fish W/French Fries

Tilapia Fish Platter

Tilapia Fish Platter

$9.99

2pc Hand Breaded Tilapia Fish W/ French Fries

Sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Coleslaw

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+
2 Dinner Rolls

2 Dinner Rolls

$1.49

Shahi Kulfi

Malai Kulfi

Malai Kulfi

$2.99
Mango Kulfi

Mango Kulfi

$2.99
Pistachio Kulfi

Pistachio Kulfi

$2.99
Almond Kulfi

Almond Kulfi

$2.99
Chocolate Kulfi

Chocolate Kulfi

$2.99
Strawberry Kulfi

Strawberry Kulfi

$2.99
Coconut Kulfi

Coconut Kulfi

$2.99

DRINKS

12oz Drink

$1.49

16.9oz Drink

$2.25

2 Liter Drink

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Directions

Gallery
Two Brothers Chicken image
BG pic
Two Brothers Chicken image

