Two Brothers Pizza

12524 W. Hampton Ave

Butler, WI 53007

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastor (3)

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$8.00

A full plate of corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cream. Add Chicken, Steak or Ground Beef + $2.00

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

An artisan blend of ripe avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions

Quesadilla

$9.00

Large flour tortilla folded over and filled with melted shredded cheese with your choice of meat. Served with sour cream Add Chicken, Steak or Pastor + $2 | Shrimp + $4

Mexican Corn

$6.00

Cut off the cob and topped with mayonnaise, parmesan cheese and powdered chile

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

BURRITOS

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$14.00

Filled with your choice of pastor, steak or chicken with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream with melted Swiss cheese on top

House Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Filled with chicken, chorizo, olives, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Veggie Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Filled with beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, avocado and sour cream

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.00

Steak Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Chicken Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Ground Beef Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Bbq Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Bbq Burrito

$10.00

Pastor Burrito Dinner

$13.00

COMBO PLATES

COMBO 1

$14.00

COMBO 2

$14.00

Taco, chimichanga, enchilada

COMBO 3

$14.00

DESSERT

Flan

$5.00

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Tacos

$6.00

Kid Nachos

$6.00

SPECIALTIES

Half hen, pork steak, skirt steak and chorizo and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Parrillada Mix

$28.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.00

Shrimp prepared in spicy chile de arbol sauce. Served with your choice of tortillas

Camarones al Ajo

$17.00

Shrimp sauteed with garlic salt, pepper, lime juice and butter

Carne Asada a la Tampiquena

$18.00

New York Steak served with 2 Chicken Enchiladas in verde sauce and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Enchiladas Rojas

Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed and topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese and sour cream on the side Cheese and onion $11.00 | Chicken, Ground Beef, Pastor or Steak $13.00 | Shrimp $15.00

Enchiladas Suizas

Fajitas

$16.00

A medley of sauteed onion, green and red bell peppers Served with corn or flour tortillas

Chimichangas (2)

$14.00

Two deep fried burritos stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef or steak served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side.

Torta Dinner

$13.00

A large sandwich with your choice of chicken, steak, or pastor with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream

Tostada Dinner (2)

$13.00

Three open-faced deep fried corn tortillas, topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and avocado. Chicken, Steak, Ground Beef, Pastor or Chorizo $13 | Birria or Tongue $14

Tamales Dinner (2)

$10.00

Chicken mole tamales

Whole Hen

$16.00

Caldo De Camaron

$16.00

Birra Soup

$12.00

TACO DINNER

Arrachera Taco Dinner

$16.00

Birra Taco Dinner

$13.00

Carnitas Taco Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Taco Dinner

$13.00

Chorizo Taco Dinner

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco Dinner

$16.00

Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$13.00

Pastor Taco Dinner

$13.00

Steak Taco Dinner

$13.00

Tongue Taco Dinner

$14.00

TACOS (3)

Arrachera (3)

$13.50

Birria (3)

$9.00

Chicken (3)

$7.50

Chorizo (3)

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$13.50

Ground Beef (3)

$7.50

Pastor (3)

$7.50

Steak (3)

$7.50

Tongue (3)

$9.00

Tripa(3)

$9.00

Carnitas(3)

$9.00

3 Flour Tacos Rice Beans Avacado Onion Cilantro

$9.00

CAR SHOW

Enchilada Omelet

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Denver Omelet

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

El Taco Feliz Mexican Restaurant image

