TWO BROTHERS PIZZA 5 Park Avenue
Lacona, NY 13083
Popular Items
Appetizers
Battered Cauliflower
Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Cauliflower - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.
Battered Mushrooms
Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Mushrooms - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.
Bread Sticks
Freshly Baked Bread Sticks - includes 4 oz red dipping sauce.
Buffalo Bites
Freshly Bake Dough Topped With Buffalo Sauce, A Sprinkle Of Secret Seasoning And Mozzarella. 2 oz. Ranch Included For Dipping.
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Freshly Bake Bread Sticks Topped With Mozzarella - includes 4 oz. red diping sauce.
2 Chicken Tenders With Fries
Two Hearty Chicken Tenders With French Fries - Include 2 oz Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.
French Fries
A Hearty Portion Of French Fries With Ketchup On The Side.
French Fries With Cheese
A Hearty Portion Of French Fries Plus 4 oz. of cheese sauce for dipping.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic Knots
Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Garlic Butter!
Mozzarella Sticks
Full Half Dozen Mozzarella Sticks! Includes 4 oz. red dipping sauce.
Nacho Chips And Cheese
Half Pounder! Half A Pound Of Chips With 8 oz. Of Cheese Sauce!
Onion Rings w 2 oz boom boom
Beer Battered Onion Rings Piled Up With Ketchup On The Side.
Desserts
Cinnamon Knots
Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Butter Cinnamon And Sugar!
Fried Dough
Freshly Made And HUGE! Top With Your Favorite; Our Own Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Powdered Sugar or BOTH!
Cinnamon Sticks
Freshly Baked, Topped With Our Own Cinnamon/Sugar Blend And A 4 oz. Our Homemade Frosting For Dipping.
Caramel Nuggets
Dough Nuggets Topped With Sweet Caramel Sauce.
Chocolate Nuggets
Dough Nuggets Topped With Chocolate Sauce.
Salads
Tossed Salad Small
Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions
Tossed Salad Large
Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions
Antipasta Small
Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives And Banana Pepper Rings.
Antipasta Large
Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives And Banana Pepper Rings.
Taco Salad
Tortilla Shell Filled With Our Own Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives And Cheddar Cheese. Served With Sour Cream And Salsa On The Side.
Nacho Supreme Salad
Our Own Taco Meat Topped With Tomato, Onions, Black Olives and Cheddar Cheese. A Half Pound Of Nachos Ready To Dip! 4 oz. Sour Cream And Salsa Serve On The Side.
Chicken Bread Bowl Salad Small
Starts With A Freshly Baked Bread Bowl! We Add Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions. Choose Crispy Or Grilled Chicken!
Chicken Bread Bowl Salad Large
Starts With A Freshly Baked Bread Bowl! We Add Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions. Choose Crispy Or Grilled Chicken!
Pizza
Single Serve Cheese Pizza
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Small Cheese Pizza
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Large Cheese Pizza
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Party Sheet Cheese Pizza
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Signature Pizza
Hawaiian - Small
Ham And Pineappple.
Hawaiian - Large
Ham And Pineappple.
Meat Lovers - Small
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon And Meatball.
Meat Lovers - Large
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon And Meatball.
Veggie Delight - Small
Mushroom, Onion, Pepper Strips, Broccoli And Black Olives.
Veggie Delight - Large
Mushroom, Onion, Pepper Strips, Broccoli And Black Olives.
Chicken Parmigiana - Small
Pasta Sauce And Mozzarella Topped With Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana - Large
Pasta Sauce And Mozzarella Topped With Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese.
NoA (No Anchovies) - Small
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Pepper Strips And Onion.
NoA (Anchovies) - Large
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Pepper Strips And Onion.
Chicken Wing - Small
Chicken Dipped In Wing Sauce. Choose Traditional Pizza Sauce Or Wing Sauce.
Chicken Wing - Large
Chicken Dipped In Wing Sauce. Choose Traditional Pizza Sauce Or Wing Sauce.
Bacon Burger - Small
Ground Beef Over American Cheese Topped With Cripsy Bacon
Bacon Burger - Large
Ground Beef Over American Cheese Topped With Cripsy Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Small
Afredo Sauce Topped With Mozarella, Chicken And Broccoli.
Chicken Alfredo - Large
Afredo Sauce Topped With Mozarella, Chicken And Broccoli.
Seafood - Small
White Garlic Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Crab Meat, Shrimp, Onion, Tomatoes And Black Olives.
Seafood - Large
White Garlic Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Crab Meat, Shrimp, Onion, Tomatoes And Black Olives.
California White - Small
Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.
California White - Large
Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.
White Garlic - Small
Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.
White Garlic - Large
Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.
Mexican - Small
Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Under A Layer Of Lettuce, Covered With Sharp Cheese And Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Sour Cream And Salsa Served On The Side.
Mexican - Large
Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Under A Layer Of Lettuce, Covered With Sharp Cheese And Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Sour Cream And Salsa Served On The Side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small
Ranch Dressing Covered In Mozzarella And Topped With Crispy Chicken And Bacon.
Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large
Ranch Dressing Covered In Mozzarella And Topped With Crispy Chicken And Bacon.
Calzone/Stromboli
Small Stromboli
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Small Calzone
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Calzone! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Then Hand-Crimped And Topped With Butter Sauce…Let Your Creation Begin!
Large Stromboli
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!
Large Calzone
Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Calzone! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Then Hand-Crimped And Topped With Butter Sauce…Let Your Creation Begin!
Cold Subs
Ham Sub - Half
Freshly Sliced Ham, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Ham Sub - Whole
Freshly Sliced Ham, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Turkey Sub - Half
Freshly Sliced Turkey, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Turkey Sub - Whole
Freshly Sliced Turkey, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Pepperoni Sub - Half
Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Pepperoni Sub - Whole
Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Roast Beef Sub - Half
Freshly Sliced Roast Beef, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Roast Beef Sub - Whole
Freshly Sliced Roast Beef, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
3-Meat Sub - Half
Trio Of Ham, Turkey And Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
3-Meat Sub - Whole
Trio Of Ham, Turkey And Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Tuna Sub - Half
Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Tuna Sub - Whole
Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Turkey Club - Half
Freshly Sliced Turkey And Crisp Bacon, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Turkey Club - Whole
Freshly Sliced Turkey And Crisp Bacon, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Hot Subs
Pizza Sub - Half
Pepperoni or Sausage, Red Sauce, Onions, Pepper Strips And Mushrooms. Your Choice Of Cheese. Dress It Your Way!
Pizza Sub - Whole
Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Sauce, Onions, Pepper Strips And Mushrooms. Your Choice Of Cheese. Dress It Your Way!
Tuna Melt - Half
Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way! Toasted To Melted Perfection.
Tuna Melt - Whole
Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way! Toasted To Melted Perfection.
Steak - Half
Steak Cooked To Perfection. Your Choice Of Cheese, Onions, Pepper Strips and Mushrooms. Dress It Your Way!
Steak - Whole
Steak Cooked To Perfection. Your Choice Of Cheese, Onions, Pepper Strips and Mushrooms. Dress It Your Way!
Cheeseburger - Half
Freshly Cooked Hamburger, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Cheeseburger - Whole
Freshly Cooked Hamburger, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Italian Sausage - Half
Our Freshly Cooked Italian Sausage, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Italian Sausage - Whole
Our Freshly Cooked Italian Sausage, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Chicken Tender - Half
Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Chicken Tender - Whole
Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!
Meatball - Half
Meatballs Loaded Onto Our Sub Roll, Dressed With Sauce And Your Cheese Selection. Toasted To Melty Goodness.
Meatball - Whole
Meatballs Loaded Onto Our Sub Roll, Dressed With Sauce And Your Cheese Selection. Toasted To Melty Goodness.
Beef BBQ - Half
Beef Slices Smothered In Our Secret Barbecue Sauce! Dress It Your Way!
Beef BBQ - Whole
Beef Slices Smothered In Our Secret Barbecue Sauce! Dress It Your Way!
BLT - Half
BLT- Whole
Chicken Parmigiana - Half
Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Topped with our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese!
Chicken Parmigiana - Whole
Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Topped with our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese!
Wings
10 Boneless Wings
All The Wing…None Of The Bone! Sauce It Your Way!
10 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
20 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
30 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
40 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
50 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
60 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
70 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
80 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
90 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
100 Bone-In Wings
Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!
2oz Blue Cheese & Celery
2oz Ranch & Celery
4oz BC & Celery
4oz Ranch & Celery
Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in our pasta sauce, topped with 2 plump chicken tenders, more sauce and finished with melted mozzarella cheese! Choose A Salad Or Garlic Bread To Finish Your Meal.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in our pasta sauce, topped with our new meatballs! Pair Our Traditional Dinner With A Tossed Salad Or Garlic Bread For A Hearty Meal Without The Work!
Homemade Manicotti
Pair Our Traditional Manicotti With A Tossed Salad Or Garlic Bread For A Hearty Meal Without The Work!
Chicken Tender Dinner
Plump And Juicy Chicken Tenders And French Fries! Served With 2 oz. Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.
Just Chicken Tenders
Plump And Juicy Chicken Tenders And French Fries! Served With 2 oz. Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.
Extra Sauces On The Side
Soft Drinks
Wing Sauces On The Side
2oz Mild
2oz Hot
2oz BBQ
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Buffalo
2oz Butter + Spice
2oz Butter + Garlic
2oz Boom Boom
2oz Honey Hot
4oz Mild
4oz Hot
4oz BBQ
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Buffalo
4oz Butter + Spice
4oz Butter + Garlic
4oz Boom Boom
4oz Honey Hot
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5 Park Avenue, Lacona, NY 13083