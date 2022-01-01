Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

TWO BROTHERS PIZZA 5 Park Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

5 Park Avenue

Lacona, NY 13083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
10 Bone-In Wings
10 Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Battered Cauliflower

$5.25

Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Cauliflower - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.

Battered Mushrooms

$5.25

Full Half Pound of Battered Deep Fried Mushrooms - Includes 4 oz. Red Dipping Sauce.

Bread Sticks

$4.25

Freshly Baked Bread Sticks - includes 4 oz red dipping sauce.

Buffalo Bites

$5.95

Freshly Bake Dough Topped With Buffalo Sauce, A Sprinkle Of Secret Seasoning And Mozzarella. 2 oz. Ranch Included For Dipping.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$4.80

Freshly Bake Bread Sticks Topped With Mozzarella - includes 4 oz. red diping sauce.

2 Chicken Tenders With Fries

$6.50

Two Hearty Chicken Tenders With French Fries - Include 2 oz Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.

French Fries

$3.25

A Hearty Portion Of French Fries With Ketchup On The Side.

French Fries With Cheese

$4.50

A Hearty Portion Of French Fries Plus 4 oz. of cheese sauce for dipping.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.25

Garlic Knots

$3.75

Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Garlic Butter!

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Full Half Dozen Mozzarella Sticks! Includes 4 oz. red dipping sauce.

Nacho Chips And Cheese

$5.00

Half Pounder! Half A Pound Of Chips With 8 oz. Of Cheese Sauce!

Onion Rings w 2 oz boom boom

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings Piled Up With Ketchup On The Side.

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots

$3.75

Freshy Twisted Knots Prepared With Butter Cinnamon And Sugar!

Fried Dough

$4.75

Freshly Made And HUGE! Top With Your Favorite; Our Own Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Powdered Sugar or BOTH!

Cinnamon Sticks

$3.89

Freshly Baked, Topped With Our Own Cinnamon/Sugar Blend And A 4 oz. Our Homemade Frosting For Dipping.

Caramel Nuggets

$2.95

Dough Nuggets Topped With Sweet Caramel Sauce.

Chocolate Nuggets

$2.95

Dough Nuggets Topped With Chocolate Sauce.

Salads

Tossed Salad Small

$4.25

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions

Tossed Salad Large

$6.25

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions

Antipasta Small

$6.50

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives And Banana Pepper Rings.

Antipasta Large

$9.25

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Black Olives And Banana Pepper Rings.

Taco Salad

$9.25

Tortilla Shell Filled With Our Own Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives And Cheddar Cheese. Served With Sour Cream And Salsa On The Side.

Nacho Supreme Salad

$9.25

Our Own Taco Meat Topped With Tomato, Onions, Black Olives and Cheddar Cheese. A Half Pound Of Nachos Ready To Dip! 4 oz. Sour Cream And Salsa Serve On The Side.

Chicken Bread Bowl Salad Small

$8.50

Starts With A Freshly Baked Bread Bowl! We Add Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions. Choose Crispy Or Grilled Chicken!

Chicken Bread Bowl Salad Large

$11.25

Starts With A Freshly Baked Bread Bowl! We Add Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber And Onions. Choose Crispy Or Grilled Chicken!

Pizza

Single Serve Cheese Pizza

$5.25

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Pizza! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Party Sheet Cheese Pizza

$26.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Signature Pizza

Hawaiian - Small

$14.00

Ham And Pineappple.

Hawaiian - Large

$19.50

Ham And Pineappple.

Meat Lovers - Small

$18.00

Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon And Meatball.

Meat Lovers - Large

$24.00

Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon And Meatball.

Veggie Delight - Small

$18.00

Mushroom, Onion, Pepper Strips, Broccoli And Black Olives.

Veggie Delight - Large

$24.00

Mushroom, Onion, Pepper Strips, Broccoli And Black Olives.

Chicken Parmigiana - Small

$16.00

Pasta Sauce And Mozzarella Topped With Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana - Large

$21.75

Pasta Sauce And Mozzarella Topped With Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese.

NoA (No Anchovies) - Small

$18.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Pepper Strips And Onion.

NoA (Anchovies) - Large

$24.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Pepper Strips And Onion.

Chicken Wing - Small

$14.00

Chicken Dipped In Wing Sauce. Choose Traditional Pizza Sauce Or Wing Sauce.

Chicken Wing - Large

$19.50

Chicken Dipped In Wing Sauce. Choose Traditional Pizza Sauce Or Wing Sauce.

Bacon Burger - Small

$16.00

Ground Beef Over American Cheese Topped With Cripsy Bacon

Bacon Burger - Large

$21.75

Ground Beef Over American Cheese Topped With Cripsy Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Small

$18.00

Afredo Sauce Topped With Mozarella, Chicken And Broccoli.

Chicken Alfredo - Large

$24.00

Afredo Sauce Topped With Mozarella, Chicken And Broccoli.

Seafood - Small

$24.65

White Garlic Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Crab Meat, Shrimp, Onion, Tomatoes And Black Olives.

Seafood - Large

$30.00

White Garlic Sauce Topped With Mozzarella, Crab Meat, Shrimp, Onion, Tomatoes And Black Olives.

California White - Small

$10.00

Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.

California White - Large

$15.00

Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.

White Garlic - Small

$10.00

Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.

White Garlic - Large

$15.00

Have It Your Way! Priced By The Topping.

Mexican - Small

$23.65

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Under A Layer Of Lettuce, Covered With Sharp Cheese And Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Sour Cream And Salsa Served On The Side.

Mexican - Large

$30.00

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Under A Layer Of Lettuce, Covered With Sharp Cheese And Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Sour Cream And Salsa Served On The Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small

$16.00

Ranch Dressing Covered In Mozzarella And Topped With Crispy Chicken And Bacon.

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large

$21.75

Ranch Dressing Covered In Mozzarella And Topped With Crispy Chicken And Bacon.

Calzone/Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$10.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Small Calzone

$12.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Calzone! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Then Hand-Crimped And Topped With Butter Sauce…Let Your Creation Begin!

Large Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Stromboli! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With Our Tasty Sauce And 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella…Let Your Creation Begin!

Large Calzone

$17.25

Fresh Dough Made Daily Starts Your Calzone! Our Traditional Recipe Is Over 30 Years Strong! Top It With 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Then Hand-Crimped And Topped With Butter Sauce…Let Your Creation Begin!

Cold Subs

Ham Sub - Half

$5.25

Freshly Sliced Ham, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Ham Sub - Whole

$7.95

Freshly Sliced Ham, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Turkey Sub - Half

$5.25

Freshly Sliced Turkey, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Turkey Sub - Whole

$7.95

Freshly Sliced Turkey, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Pepperoni Sub - Half

$4.60

Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Pepperoni Sub - Whole

$6.95

Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Roast Beef Sub - Half

$5.25

Freshly Sliced Roast Beef, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Roast Beef Sub - Whole

$7.95

Freshly Sliced Roast Beef, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

3-Meat Sub - Half

$5.25

Trio Of Ham, Turkey And Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

3-Meat Sub - Whole

$7.95

Trio Of Ham, Turkey And Pepperoni, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Tuna Sub - Half

$5.25

Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Tuna Sub - Whole

$7.95

Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Turkey Club - Half

$6.25

Freshly Sliced Turkey And Crisp Bacon, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Turkey Club - Whole

$9.60

Freshly Sliced Turkey And Crisp Bacon, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Hot Subs

Pizza Sub - Half

$5.35

Pepperoni or Sausage, Red Sauce, Onions, Pepper Strips And Mushrooms. Your Choice Of Cheese. Dress It Your Way!

Pizza Sub - Whole

$8.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Sauce, Onions, Pepper Strips And Mushrooms. Your Choice Of Cheese. Dress It Your Way!

Tuna Melt - Half

$5.35

Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way! Toasted To Melted Perfection.

Tuna Melt - Whole

$7.25

Made To Order Tuna, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way! Toasted To Melted Perfection.

Steak - Half

$5.50

Steak Cooked To Perfection. Your Choice Of Cheese, Onions, Pepper Strips and Mushrooms. Dress It Your Way!

Steak - Whole

$8.25

Steak Cooked To Perfection. Your Choice Of Cheese, Onions, Pepper Strips and Mushrooms. Dress It Your Way!

Cheeseburger - Half

$5.50

Freshly Cooked Hamburger, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Cheeseburger - Whole

$8.25

Freshly Cooked Hamburger, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Italian Sausage - Half

$5.50

Our Freshly Cooked Italian Sausage, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Italian Sausage - Whole

$8.25

Our Freshly Cooked Italian Sausage, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Chicken Tender - Half

$5.25

Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Chicken Tender - Whole

$8.25

Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Your Choice Of Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Ring Peppers. Dress It Your Way!

Meatball - Half

$5.50

Meatballs Loaded Onto Our Sub Roll, Dressed With Sauce And Your Cheese Selection. Toasted To Melty Goodness.

Meatball - Whole

$8.00

Meatballs Loaded Onto Our Sub Roll, Dressed With Sauce And Your Cheese Selection. Toasted To Melty Goodness.

Beef BBQ - Half

$5.50

Beef Slices Smothered In Our Secret Barbecue Sauce! Dress It Your Way!

Beef BBQ - Whole

$8.00

Beef Slices Smothered In Our Secret Barbecue Sauce! Dress It Your Way!

BLT - Half

$5.50

BLT- Whole

$8.00

Chicken Parmigiana - Half

$5.50

Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Topped with our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese!

Chicken Parmigiana - Whole

$8.00

Freshly Cooked Chicken Tender, Topped with our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese!

Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$12.75

All The Wing…None Of The Bone! Sauce It Your Way!

10 Bone-In Wings

$12.75

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

20 Bone-In Wings

$24.50

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

30 Bone-In Wings

$36.25

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

40 Bone-In Wings

$48.25

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

50 Bone-In Wings

$60.00

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

60 Bone-In Wings

$71.75

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

70 Bone-In Wings

$84.00

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

80 Bone-In Wings

$95.75

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

90 Bone-In Wings

$107.50

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

100 Bone-In Wings

$119.25

Traditional Fresh Chicken Wing. Sauce It Your Way!

2oz Blue Cheese & Celery

$2.00

2oz Ranch & Celery

$2.00

4oz BC & Celery

$2.75

4oz Ranch & Celery

$2.75

Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$13.00

A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in our pasta sauce, topped with 2 plump chicken tenders, more sauce and finished with melted mozzarella cheese! Choose A Salad Or Garlic Bread To Finish Your Meal.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.25

A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in our pasta sauce, topped with our new meatballs! Pair Our Traditional Dinner With A Tossed Salad Or Garlic Bread For A Hearty Meal Without The Work!

Homemade Manicotti

$11.00

Pair Our Traditional Manicotti With A Tossed Salad Or Garlic Bread For A Hearty Meal Without The Work!

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

Plump And Juicy Chicken Tenders And French Fries! Served With 2 oz. Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.

Just Chicken Tenders

$10.25

Plump And Juicy Chicken Tenders And French Fries! Served With 2 oz. Honey Mustard And Ketchup For Dipping.

Extra Sauces On The Side

2 oz. Ranch

$0.75

2 oz. Blue Cheese

$0.75

4 oz. Ranch

$1.50

4 oz. Blue Cheese

$1.50

4 oz. Italian

$1.50

4 oz. Thousand Island

$1.50

4 oz. Cheese Sauce

$1.50

4 oz. Caramel

$1.50

4 oz. Chocolate

$1.50

4 oz. Salsa

$1.50

4 oz. Sour Cream

$1.50

4 oz. Red

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi 2 liter

$2.99

Diet Pepsi - 2 liter

$2.99

Mountain Dew - 2 Liter

$2.99

Sierra Mist - 2 liter

$2.99

Orange Crush - 2 liter

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch - 2 liter

$2.99

Code Red - 2 liter

$2.99

Mug rootbeer

$2.99

Wing Sauces On The Side

2oz Mild

$0.75

2oz Hot

$0.75

2oz BBQ

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Buffalo

$0.75

2oz Butter + Spice

$0.75

2oz Butter + Garlic

$0.75

2oz Boom Boom

$0.75

2oz Honey Hot

$0.75

4oz Mild

$1.50

4oz Hot

$1.50

4oz BBQ

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz Buffalo

$1.50

4oz Butter + Spice

$1.50

4oz Butter + Garlic

$1.50

4oz Boom Boom

$1.50

4oz Honey Hot

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Park Avenue, Lacona, NY 13083

Directions

Gallery
TWO BROTHERS PIZZA image
TWO BROTHERS PIZZA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Driveway Inn
orange starNo Reviews
4169 State Route 3 Fulton, NY 13069
View restaurantnext
PieZano's Pizza - 1322 Washington St
orange star4.4 • 240
1322 Washington St Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Oswego Sub Shop
orange starNo Reviews
106 W Bridge St Oswego, NY 13126
View restaurantnext
JOAS Pizza
orange star4.2 • 257
1588 State Route 49 Constantia, NY 13044
View restaurantnext
Mama Ginas
orange starNo Reviews
101 South Second Fulton, NY 13069
View restaurantnext
Valley Peetza - 11329 Circle Drive
orange starNo Reviews
11329 Circle Drive Chaumont, NY 13622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lacona
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston