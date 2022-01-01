Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Two Brother's Italian Restaurant

451 Reviews

$$

13740 SW 84th St

Miami, FL 33183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PIZZA TO GO
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

APPETIZER

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.95

FRESH MUSSELS

$12.95

OCTOPUS

$24.95

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$16.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.95

PROSHIUTTO & BURRATA

$16.95

BEEF CARPACCIO

$14.95

MOZZARELLA GARLIC BREAD

$11.95

Salmon Carpacio

$14.95

SOUP

Lobser Bisque

$9.95

Lentil Soup

$6.95

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$9.95

House Salad

$9.95

Arugula & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.95

Mozarella Caprese Salad

$11.95

RISOTTO

Risotto Mare & Monte

$24.95

Risotto Al Funghi

$23.95

Risotto Pescatore

$44.95

Risotto frutti di mare

$29.95

HOUSE SPECIALTY

Branzino Alla Griglia

$39.95

Chilean Seabass

$39.95

Cioppino

$49.95

sirloin Steak

$49.95

OSSO BUCO

$34.95

Veal Chop Al Pepe Verde

$39.99

RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$17.95

LOBSTER. RAVIOLI

$21.95

MUSHROOMS RAVIOLI

$18.95

FISH & SEAFOOD

Atlantic Salmon

$34.95

Basa Limoncello

$21.95

Shrimps Scampi

$18.95

Shrimp Marinara

$18.95

Calamari Marinara

$17.95

Frutti Di Mari

$25.95

Linguini w/ Vongole

$18.95

Linguini w/ Mussels

$18.95

GRILL SALMON

$26.95

CHICKEN

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$18.95

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$19.95

Chicken Francese

$19.95

GRILL CHICKEN

$21.95

VEAL

Veal Pizzaiola

$21.95

Veal Marsala

$19.95

Veal Saltimboca

$21.95

Veal Piccata

$19.95

OVEN-BAKED

Eggplant Parm

$21.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Pasta Rustica

$16.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

PASTA

SPAGHETTI AL. SUGO

$13.95

SPAGHETTI. BOLOGNESE

$16.95

SPAGHETTI AL POMODORO

$15.95

SPAGHETTI. MEAT BALL

$15.95

SPAGHETTI GARLIC & OIL

$13.95

SPAGHETTI. CARBONARA

$15.95

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA

$17.95

FETTUCCINE AL SALMON

$23.95

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.95

FETTUCCINE AL PESTO

$15.95

LINGUINI PUTTANESCA

$15.95

PENNE. VODKA

$14.95

TORTELLINI AURORA

$16.95

FIOCCHI. DI PERA

$18.95

GNIOCCHI AL SUGO

$15.95

PIZZA

PIZZA TO GO

$15.95

KIDS MENU / SIDE ORDERS

GARLIC DINNER ROLLS 1/2 Dozen

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Meatball

$9.95

Side Meat Sauce

$8.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

Side Pink Sauce

$8.99

Side Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Side Pesto Sauce

$9.95

Side Gorgonzola Sauce

$9.95

Side Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$10.95

Side Pasta w/ Meatballs

$10.95

Side Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce

$10.95

Side Pasta w/ Pink Sauce

$10.95

Side Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$9.99

Side Pasta w/ Butter

$8.99

Side Pasta w/ Garlic & Oil

$10.99

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$6.99

Cannoli

$6.99

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$6.99

SALAPAN

SIDE CESARE

$3.00

SIDE INSALATA

SIDE PASTA FAGIOLI

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE MINESTRONE

$3.00Out of stock

EACH ROLL

PLAIN ROLL

FIRE

FIRE

WATER

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.45

AQUA PANNA

$4.45

WATER BOTLER

$2.49

Tap Water

Kids Water

Soft Drinks

COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

APLE JUICE

$3.99

DIETE COKE

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Specialty Drinks

Sangria

$7.99

Bellini

$8.99

MIMOSA

$8.99

SANGRIA GRANDE

$29.00

BEER

Peroni

$5.49

Menebrea

$5.49

Morett

$5.49

WINE

White Blend GLS

$5.99

Red Blend GLS

$5.99

Cork Fee

$15.00

Chianti GLS

$6.99

Merlot GLS

$6.99

Cab Sauvignon GLS

$6.99

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.99

Montepulciano GLS

$7.99

White Zinfandel GLS

$6.99

Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.99

Chardonnay GLS

$6.99

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$6.99

Prosecco GLS

$8.99

MOSCATO

$8.99

(1) Tavernello Red

$28.00

(2) White Zinfandel BTL

$34.00

(3) Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

( 4 )

(6 ) Sauvignon Blanc Monssieur Touton BTL

$39.00

( 5 )

(7) Pinot Grigio BTL

$34.00

(8) Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita BTL

$39.00

(9) Albarino Paco & Lola BTL

$36.00

(10) Friulano DOCG BTL

$39.00

(11) Falanghina I.G.T. BTL

$44.00

(12) Fiano di Avellino D.O.C.G. BTL

$46.00

(13) Greco di Tufo D.O.C.G. BTL

$44.00

(14) Prosecco BTL

$39.00

(15) Moscato CA Montebello BTL

$36.00

(16) Bellini Cipriani BTL

$39.00

(17) Sangue Di Giuda CA Montebello BTL

$39.00

(100) Nero D'Avola BTL

$28.00

(101)

(102) Negroamaro BTL

$29.00

(103) Sangiovese BTL

$34.00

(104) Super Toscan BTL

$39.00

(105) Vino Mobile Montepulciano BTL

$36.00

(106) Montepulciano d'Abruzzi Riserva BTL

$29.00

(107) Rosso di Montalcino BTL

$39.00

(108) Brunello di Montalcino Riserva D.O.C.G. BTL

$69.00

(109) Nebbiolo D'Alba BTL

$29.00

(110) Barbera d'Alba BTL

$29.00

(111) Barbaresco BTL

$59.00

(112). Barolo BTL

$69.00

(113) BMasseria Supreno

$28.00

(114) Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$36.00

(115) Valpolicella BTL

$36.00

(116) Primitivo BTL

$29.00

(117) Aglianico BTL

$28.00

(118) Amarone BTL

$69.00

(119) Vecchio Marone BTL

$29.00

(120) Chianti BTL

$29.00

(121) Chianti Classico BTL

$36.00

(122) Chianti Classico Reserva BTL

$39.00

(123) Corvina di Verona BTL

$49.00

(124) Crateys Merlot/Nerod' Avola Blend BTL

$49.00

(125) Prado del Faggio BTL

$49.00

(126) Grove Ridge Merlot

$34.00

(127 I SCURI I.G.T. BTL

$39.00

(128) PRIEST RANCH BTL

$59.00

(129) Sailers Grave BTL

$54.00

(130) Rombauer

$94.00

(131) Chappellet BTL

$99.00

(132) Catena BTL

$39.00

(133) CASA MATTEO BTL

$29.00

(130 ) JANUIK BTL

$49.00

(135) Markham Napa Valley

$69.00

(136) Turnbull BTL

$69.00

(154) Paul Hobbs BTL

$69.00

(137) Pagos de Los Capellanes Roble BTL

$39.00

(138) Pagos de Los Capellanes Crianzia BTL

$54.00

(139) Terra Unica Reserva BTL

$29.00

(140) Emilio Moro

$49.00

(141) Proto Reserva BTL

$49.00

(142) DUCATO DE HOIA RESERVA BTL

$45.00

(143) Baron de Ley Reserva BTL

$34.00

(137) Garnacha Livius BTL

$59.00

(138) Tempranillo Livius BTL

$54.00

(139) Ducado de Hoja Crianza BTL

$39.00

(144) Punto Final Malbec BTL

$34.00

(145) Vista Flores Malbec BTL

$36.00

(146) Catena Malbec BTL

$39.00

(147) Catena Alta Malbec BTL

$69.00

(148) Nicolas Catena Zapata Malbec BTL

$129.00

(149) Monte Degli Angeli BTL

$29.00

(150) A&D BTL

$36.00

(151) Robert Debuisson

$36.00

(152) I SCURI I.G.T Pinot Nero BTL

$34.00

(153) Paul Hobbs BTL

$59.00

chowly open item do not delete

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:59 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

13740 SW 84th St, Miami, FL 33183

Directions

Gallery
Two Brothers Restaurant image
Two Brothers Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marino's Pizza Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
13821 SW 88th Street Miami, FL 33186
View restaurantnext
Strange Beast
orange star4.6 • 543
15220 SW 72 ST Miami, FL 33193
View restaurantnext
Spanish Marie Brewery
orange star4.5 • 663
14251 SW 120th St Miami, FL 33186
View restaurantnext
Napoli1800 Cucina and Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 593
11510 SW 147TH Ave Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
13901 sw 42 st Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Pizza Johny's
orange star4.6 • 1,881
9529 SOUTHWEST 72ND STREET Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston