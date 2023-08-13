N/A Beverages

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

FRESCA

$2.00

REDBULL

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

1/2 N 1/2

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

Water ⛲

Beer

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$3.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

SHINER BOCK

$5.00

YUENGLING

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

GUINNESS

$6.00

HIGHNOON- VODKA

$6.00

HIGHNOON- TEQUILA

$6.00

ACE CIDER

$6.00

LIL' SMACK

$6.00

LIL' MISS SOUR

$6.00

FREEMASON

$6.00

CROWD CONTROL

$6.00

SUZY B

$6.00

DEVIL'S HARVEST

$6.00

GUAVA JELLY

$6.00

HOLY ROLLER

$6.00

PARADISE PARK

$6.00

T-MINUS

$6.00

SWEETWATER BLUE

$6.00

BEER BUCKET

$15.00

Modelo

$5.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$9.00

TITO'S

$7.00

CATHEAD OG

$7.00

CATHEAD HONEY

$7.00

CATHEAD ORANGE

$7.00

CATHEAD RASPBERRY

$7.00

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

BEEFEATER

$7.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.00

HENDRICKS

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

BRISTOW

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

BACARDI

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00

MALIBU

$7.00

KRAKEN

$5.00

SAILOR JERRY

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

CUERVO SILVER

$6.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$8.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

CAMARENA

$6.00

CASA MIGOS BLANCO

$8.00

CAZADORES GOLD

$6.00

LUNA ZUL

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

JAMESON

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$8.00

BULLEIT BOURBON 10 YR

$9.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

FOUR ROSES

$10.00

HW DOUBLE RYE

$11.00

SCREWBALL

$7.00

PB&W

$6.00

DEWAR'S

$11.00

ST GERMAIN

TIA MARIA

APPLE PUCKER

BLUE CURACO

PEACH SCHNAPPS

AMARETTO

$5.00

TRIPLE SEC

JAGER

$6.00

MELON

RAZZMATAZZ

WATERMELON PUCKER

FRANGELICO

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

John Daly

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$6.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

RedBull Vodka

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

BROTHER MARY

$10.00

THE DAY DRINK

$9.00

BLACKBERRY MOJITO

$9.00

BLACKBERRY BOURBON SMASH

$10.00

GINIFER LAWRENCE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL MAGARITA

$9.00

Wine

DH Pinot Grigio

$5.00

DH Chardonnay

$5.00

DH Pinot Noir

$5.00

DH Cabernet Sauv

$5.00

Andre

$5.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$11.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00

Line 39 Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cabernet

$7.00

Shots

House Shot 😷

$3.00

White Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Lemon Drop 🍋

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Applesauce

$6.00