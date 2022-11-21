Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Burgers

Two Brothers Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

86 Main Street (PO Box 691)

Middlebury, VT 05753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Brothers Burger
Our Famous Philly
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Soups + Salads

Tuscan Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Carrots, potatoes, celery, onions and herbs in a hearty vegan broth. Topped with grated cheddar and scallions. (Vegetarian, Can be Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Cheddar Ale Soup

$7.00

Cabot sharp cheddar, Switchback ale

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized sweet onions, savory vegetarian broth, toasted baguette, broiled Swiss cheese

Winter Salad

$9.00+

Fresh arcadian greens, crispy bacon, crumbled gorgonzola, pears, pecans, caramelized onions, sherry-Dijon vinaigrette. (Gluten-Free, Can be Vegetarian or Vegan)

Plaid Salad

$15.00+

Baby kale, red beets, aged Cabot cheddar, candied walnuts, Granny Smith apples, cider-shallot dressing (Vegetarian, GF)

Caesar Salad

$13.00+

Your choice of romaine or kale, garlicky croutons, parmesan, classic Caesar dressing (Vegetarian)

Side Field Greens Salad

$8.00

Small Bites

Whipped Ricotta Dip

$10.00

Maplebrook Farms whipped ricotta, lemon, fresh herbs, marinated heirloom tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, toasted garlic ciabatta. (Vegetarian, ^GF)

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Sweet + smokey peppers, lightly charred. Vegan chipotle remoulade. (Vegan, GF)

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded Point Judith (RI) squid, fried cherry peppers, maple-chili aioli, charred lemon.

Seared Salmon Cakes

$12.00

Two pan-seared 3oz salmon cakes, lightly-dressed arugula, cucumber-dill creme fraiche.

Noshers

Poutine

$14.00

Montreal-seasoned fries, Vermont cheddar curds, caramelized onion gravy (Vegetarian)

Nachos

$14.00+

House-fried corn tortilla chips, Monterey jack cheese blend, black beans, red peppers,pickled jalepenos. Served with sour cream and our famous house-made salsa (Vegetarian, GF)

Tavern Wings

$13.00

One pound of crispy wings: plain; mild, medium or hot buffalo; tangy maple bbq; Andy's Hawaiian; or sweet + smokey dry rub. Carrot + celery sticks; Blue cheese or ranch dressing. (GF)

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

(Vegan, GF) Served with garlic aioli (Vegetarian, GF)

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

(Vegan) Served with honey mustard (Vegetarian)

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

(Vegetarian)

Full Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Sandwiches + Burgers

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, red onion, fresh mozzarella, arugula, vegan basil aioli, toasted ciabatta. (Vegetarian, ^Vegan)

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk and panko-crusted 6oz chicken breast, dill pickle chips, shredded lettuce, comeback sauce

Two Brothers Reuben

$15.00

Thinly-sliced pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, toasted pretzel roll

Our Famous Philly

$16.00

Extra thinly-shaved steak, sauteed onions and red + green peppers, American cheese, stuffed toasted baguette

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Vermont Bean Crafters burger, vegan basil aioli, pickled beet ketchup, arugula, tomato, red onion, potato bun. (Vegan)

Two Brothers Burger

$16.00

6oz local beef patty, your choice of cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar, blue), pickled red onion, lettuce and tomato, toasty pretzel bun

Entrees

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Thinly-pounded breaded chicken cutlet, lemon caper butter sauce, house-made cheddar scallion gnocchi

Vegan Curry Bowl

$17.00

Marinated chickpeas, sweet potatoes, red peppers, onion, coconut milk, yellow curry, jasmine rice (Vegan, GF)

Faroe Island Salmon

$25.00

6oz pan-seared filet, lemon-herbed Israeli couscous, fresh mango salsa, sweet red pepper coulis. (^GF)

Fish + Chips

$17.00

Beer-battered cod, crispy hand-cut French fries, house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce

Penne Carbonara

$19.00

Imported penne, creamy peppered parmesan cheese sauce, pancetta, garlic + tomatoes

Santa Fe Tortellini

$18.00

Cheese tortellini, homemade salsa, cream, baby arugula

Marsala Sirloin

$25.00

8oz grilled top sirloin, mushroom-bacon marsala cream sauce, cheddar-scallion mashed potatoes, roasted garlic broccolini. (GF)

Kids

Kids Buttered Penne

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Choice of dipping sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mini Burger

$8.00

3oz burger, American cheese

Desserts

Fresh Fried Doughnut Holes

$8.00

Hot, house-made doughnut holes, light sugar coating, chocolate ganache and fresh raspberry coulis for dipping. (Vegetarian)

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Silky chocolate mousse topped with Oreo cookie crumbles and whipped cream (Vegetarian)

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00

In an Oreo crust with whipped cream, drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce (Vegetarian)

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Vanilla Scoop

Kids Vanilla Scoop W/ Choc

Sides

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Carrots + Celery

$1.00

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Chicken Tender

$2.00

Side Chips + Salsa

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.50

Side Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Field Greens

$2.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Pickle

$0.50

Side Poutine

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranch & Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Specials

14th Star Promo Pint

$6.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Tee

$22.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$27.00

TBT Sweatshirt

$45.00

TBT Hat

$25.00

TBT Pint Glass

$6.00

Notte Rental

$150.00

Bar Labor

$250.00

MNFF Chamber Mixer

$350.00

Notte

House Salad - Small

$7.00

House Salad - Large

$11.00

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.00

Caesar Salad - Large

$11.00

Classic Cheese

$12.00

Great crust, our house-roasted San Marzano tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella.....simple, delicious

Margherita

$13.00

House roasted San Marzano tomato sauce, hand torn fresh mozzarella and julienne basil leaf. Don't forget the EVOO...

Fun Guy!

$15.00

Roasted cremini mushrooms in our house-roasted sauce with fresh + shredded mozzarella and parmesan. Drizzled with elegant truffle oil.

Pepperoni Pie

$13.00

Your classic cheese, loaded with everyone's favorite smoked meat. Simplicity with a twist.

Sausage Works

$16.00

Homemade italian sausage with red + green peppers, red onions, house S.M. pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella and parmesan.

Pickle Bomb

$15.00

Creamy ranch sauce with mozzarella and provolone, smokey bacon, red onions and dill pickles. Add some hot cherry peppers to turn up the heat a bit!

Blue Pear

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale comfort fare + extensive draught beer selection form a charismatic VT dining experience.

Location

86 Main Street (PO Box 691), Middlebury, VT 05753

Directions

Gallery
Two Brothers Tavern image
Two Brothers Tavern image
Two Brothers Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

American Flatbread - Middlebury Hearth
orange star4.5 • 276
137 Maple Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Otter Creek Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
793 Exchange Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
3 Squares Cafe - 141 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
141 Main St Vergennes, VT 05491
View restaurantnext
Papa Nick's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10997 VT-Rt 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461
View restaurantnext
Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd
orange starNo Reviews
83 Huntington Rd Richmond, VT 05477
View restaurantnext
Hatchet
orange star4.1 • 429
30 bridge st richmond, VT 05477
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middlebury

American Flatbread - Middlebury Hearth
orange star4.5 • 276
137 Maple Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middlebury
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston