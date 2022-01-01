Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Two Bucks Eastlake

695 Reviews

$

35400 Vine St

Eastlake, OH 44095

Popular Items

Large Cauliflower Wings
Bee Sting
Sage Fry Basket

Build Your Pie

14" Pizza

$13.95

Gluten Free Crust

$13.95

Two Bucks' Pies

The Philly

$19.99

White Sauce, Rib-Eye, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

Maui

$19.99

Herbed Garlic Oil, Chicken, Pineapple, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle

Angry Bird

$19.99

White Sauce, Fried Chicken, Red Onions, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumble, Buffalo Sauce

Bee Sting

$19.99

TOMATO SAUCE, FRIED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, HONEY HOT DRIZZLE

The Mac Daddy

$19.99

White Sauce, Mac Noodles, Bacon, Scallions

Supremo

$19.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onions, Green Peppers

V for Vegan

$19.99

Herbed Garlic Oil, Vegan Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Fresh Basil, Red Onion, Cauliflower

Wings

Wings Boneless Large

$13.00

1 Dozen

Wings Boneless Extra Large

$25.00

2 Dozen

Large Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

1 Dozen

Extra Large Cauliflower Wings

$20.00

2 Dozen

Large Plant Based "Chic" Wings

$12.00

1 Dozen

Extra Large Plant Based "Chic" Wings

$21.00

2 Dozen

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac

$11.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery

Original Mac

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions

Rancher Mac

$11.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greens | Croutons | Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese Blend | Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine Mix, Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese

Philly Steak Salad

$14.50

Philly Steak, Romaine, Mushrooms, Onions, Blue Cheese Dressing

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Spiced Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.50

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.50

Philly Steak, Romaine, Mushrooms, Onions, Blue Cheese Dressing, Served with Chips

Burgers & Handhelds

Bucker Burger

$15.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG

Classic Burger

$13.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

CLE Burger

$15.50

CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION

Cuban Sandwich

$15.50

Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo

Impossibly Classic Burger

$15.50

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER, CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone

Munchies

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Cheesus Bread

$10.00

Airy Dough Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese & Served with Marinara

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Empanada 3pk

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Battered Dill Pickles served with Ranch

Hot Totty

$10.50

Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle

Hummus

$9.50

Served with Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Mootz Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara

Pretzel Bites

$8.75

Sage Fry Basket

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage

Veggie Empanada

$4.00

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin Carving Tickets

$20.00

Cleveland Heavy Hitters Comedy Show

General Admission Ticket

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35400 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095

Directions

Gallery
Two Bucks image
Two Bucks image
Two Bucks image

Map
