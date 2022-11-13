Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Bucks Lakewood

review star

No reviews yet

15609 Madison Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Original Mac
Cauliflower Wings - 10
Black-Bean Beet Burger

Munchies

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Cheesus Bread

$10.00

Airy Dough Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese & Served with Marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Battered Dill Pickles served with Ranch

Hot Totty

$10.50

Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle

Mootz Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara

Onion Tangler Basket

$7.00

Served with Spicy Ranch

Sage Fry Basket

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage

Build Your Pizza

14" Pizza

$13.95

Gluten Free Crust

$13.95

Two Bucks' Pies

BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Spiced BBQ Chicken | Mozzarella Cheese | Diced Red Onion | Diced Green & Red Pepper | Bacon Crumbles | BBQ Sauce & Ranch Drizzle

BBQ Pork

$19.99

Herbed Garlic Oil | Pulled Pork | Red Onions | Red Pepper | BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions

Bee Sting

$19.99

TOMATO SAUCE, FRIED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, HONEY HOT DRIZZLE

Branchero BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Herb Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Scallions, Branchero BBQ Sauce

Nashville Hot

$19.99

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Red Pepper Flakes, Ranch Drizzle

Supremo

$19.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onions, Green Peppers

The Mac Daddy

$19.99

White Sauce, Mac Noodles, Bacon, Scallions

The Philly

$19.99

White Sauce, Rib-Eye, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

The Sweetie Pie

$19.99

Tomato Sauce, Sweet Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Two Bucks Cheese Blend, Fresh Basil

The Veg Head

$19.99

Cauliflower Crust, Marinara, Walnut Parmesan, Red Onion, Cauliflower, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Greens

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery

Original Mac

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions

Rancher Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese

Wings

Wings Traditional - 6

$10.00

Wings Traditional - 10

$14.00

Wings Boneless - 6

$9.00

Wings Boneless - 10

$13.00

Cauliflower Wings - 6

$9.00

Cauliflower Wings - 10

$13.00

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Spiced Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Spiced Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Greens, Spiced Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Ranch

Burgers & Handhelds

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

Steak Burger Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Jalapeno Poopers & Jalapeños. Served with Fries

Branch BBQ Chicken Sandwich Special

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Branch BBQ, Ranch Drizzle, Pickle Garnish

Bucker Burger

$15.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.50

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Served with Hand Cut Fries

Classic Burger

$13.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

CLE Burger

$15.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Tanglers, BBQ Sauce

Planted & Vegan Friendly

Black-Bean Beet Burger

$13.00

Zesty Cucumber | Roasted Tomatoes | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Shaved Onion | Gluten Free Chia & Flax Seed Bun | Served with Fries

“Krabby” Patty

$13.00

Hearts of Palm “Crab Cake” Burger | Greens | Confit Tomatoes | Shaved Red-Onion | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Gluten Free Chia & Flax Seed Bun | Served with Fries

Lemon Hummus

$9.50

Served with Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower

Extra Sides

Asian Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Gouda Sauce

$1.00

Honey Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Sofrito Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Take Out Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull Red Edition

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Beer Travelers

Coors Light 12pk

$15.00

Coors Light 24pk

$25.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder 6pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 24pk

$25.00

White Claw Variety 12pk

$18.00

Wine Travelers

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 12pk

$100.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 6pk

$60.00

Cocktail Travelers

American Mule - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Muddled Lime | Ginger Beer | Lime Garnish

Long Island Iced Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Bacardi Silver | Hornitos Plata | Seagrams Dry Gin | Triple Sec | Sour Mix | Coke | Lemon Garnish

Cosmo - Two Go

$8.00

Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice

Bourbon Peach Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach | Iced Tea | Lemon Garnish

Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped | Pinnacle Vanilla | Pineapple Juice | Grenadine | Cherry Garnish

Margarita - Two Go

$5.00

Tequila of Choice | Triple Sec | Lime Juice | Sour Mix | Lime Garnish

Punch Pouches

Jameson Green Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whisky | Peach Schnapps | 7Up | Sour Mix | Lemon Garnish

JB IV - Two Go

JB IV - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Cranberry Juice Pineapple Juice Orange Juice Ginger Ale Grenadine

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Blueberry | Pinnacle Raspberry | Pineapple Juice | Cranberry Juice | Grenadine | Blueberry Garnish

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Citrus | Triple Sec | Lime | Orange Red Bull | Orange Garnish

Tito's Electric Lemonade - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Lemonade | Blue Curacao | Lemon Garnish

Tito’s Blood Bag

$6.00

Standard Pour of Tito’s Vodka Red Bull Red Edition Served in a Pouch w/ Remaining Red Bull on Side

Stay At Home Kits

Bloody Mary Kit for Two

$15.00

2 BLOODY MARY'S TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA | HOUSE BLOODY MARY MIX | PICKLES | CELERY | OLIVES | LEMON | LIME | (LIMIT 1 PER MEAL)

Mimosa To-Gosa

$20.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE | ORANGE OR PINEAPPLE JUICE | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES

Sangria Kit for Two

$18.00

RED SANGRIA | SODA WATER | CINNAMON STICK | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES | LIME WEDGE | LEMON WEDGE

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin Carving Tickets

$20.00

Cleveland Heavy Hitters Comedy Show

General Admission Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15609 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Two Bucks image
Two Bucks image
Two Bucks image

