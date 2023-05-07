Two Bucks imageView gallery

Two Bucks Parma

7880 Broadview Road

Parma, OH 44134

Popular Items

Original Mac

Original Mac

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

FOOD

Munchies

Cheesus Bread

Cheesus Bread

$10.00

Airy Dough Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese & Served with Marinara

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand Battered Dill Pickles served with Ranch

Hot Totty

Hot Totty

$10.50

Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle

Mootz Sticks

Mootz Sticks

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara

Onion Tangler Basket

Onion Tangler Basket

$7.00

Served with Spicy Ranch

Sage Fry Basket

Sage Fry Basket

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage

Build Your Flatbread

Flatbread - Red Sauce

$9.95

Flatbread - Smoked Gouda Sauce

$9.95

Flatbread - Herbed Garlic Oil

$9.95

GF Cauliflower Crust - Red Sauce

$13.95

GF Cauliflower Crust - Herbed Garlic Oil

$13.95

GF Cauliflower Crust - Smoked Gouda Sauce

$13.95

Two Bucks' Flatbreads

Gouda Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Corned Beef | Sauerkraut | 1000 Island Drizzle
Bee Sting Flatbread

Bee Sting Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fried Chicken | Red Pepper | Basil | Honey Hot Drizzle

Nashville Hot Flatbread

Nashville Hot Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Nashville Hot Chicken | Pickles | Red Pepper Flakes | Gouda Drizzle

Supremo Flatbread

Supremo Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Sweet Italian Sausage | Applewood Bacon | Mushrooms | Red Onions | Green Peppers

The Mac Daddy Flatbread

The Mac Daddy Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Mac Noodles | Red Pepper | Bacon | Scallions

The Philly Flatbread

The Philly Flatbread

$14.99

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Rib-Eye Steak | Red Onions | Mushrooms | Green Peppers

The Sweetie Pie Flatbread

The Sweetie Pie Flatbread

$14.99

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Sweet Italian Sausage | Red Onions | Basil

The Veg Head Flatbread

$14.99

Cauliflower Crust | Marinara | Walnut Parmesan | Red Onions | Cauliflower | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Roasted Garlic | Greens

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery

Original Mac

Original Mac

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions

Rancher Mac

Rancher Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese

Smoker Mac

Smoker Mac

$11.50

Smoked Gouda | Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Caramelized Onion | BBQ Drizzle

Wings

Wings Traditional - 6

Wings Traditional - 6

$10.00
Wings Traditional - 10

Wings Traditional - 10

$14.00
Wings Boneless - 6

Wings Boneless - 6

$9.00
Wings Boneless - 10

Wings Boneless - 10

$13.00
Cauliflower Wings - 6

Cauliflower Wings - 6

$9.00
Cauliflower Wings - 10

Cauliflower Wings - 10

$13.00

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Greens | Buffalo Chicken | Tomato | Cheddar | Celery | Ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Spiced Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Croutons | Cheddar Cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Spiced Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Greens, Spiced Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Ranch

Burgers & Handhelds

Bucker Burger

Bucker Burger

$15.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

CLE Burger

CLE Burger

$15.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Tanglers, BBQ Sauce

Extra Sides

Asian Ginger Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Gouda Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard - Side

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Ranch - Extra

$1.00

Spicy Ranch - Extra

$1.00

DRINKS

Take Out Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull Red Edition

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Beer Travelers

Coors Light 12pk

$15.00

Coors Light 24pk

$25.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder 6pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$15.00

Miller Lite 24pk

$25.00

White Claw Variety 12pk

$18.00

Wine Travelers

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 12pk

$100.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 6pk

$60.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 12pk

$110.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 3pk

$30.00

Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 6pk

$60.00

Cocktail Travelers

American Mule - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Muddled Lime | Ginger Beer | Lime Garnish

Long Island Iced Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Bacardi Silver | Hornitos Plata | Seagrams Dry Gin | Triple Sec | Sour Mix | Coke | Lemon Garnish

Cosmo - Two Go

$8.00

Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice

Bourbon Peach Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach | Iced Tea | Lemon Garnish

Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped | Pinnacle Vanilla | Pineapple Juice | Grenadine | Cherry Garnish

Margarita - Two Go

$5.00

Tequila of Choice | Triple Sec | Lime Juice | Sour Mix | Lime Garnish

Punch Pouches

Jameson Green Tea - Two Go

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whisky | Peach Schnapps | 7Up | Sour Mix | Lemon Garnish

JB IV - Two Go

JB IV - Two Go

$8.00

Jim Beam Cranberry Juice Pineapple Juice Orange Juice Ginger Ale Grenadine

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Blueberry | Pinnacle Raspberry | Pineapple Juice | Cranberry Juice | Grenadine | Blueberry Garnish

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go

$8.00

Pinnacle Citrus | Triple Sec | Lime | Orange Red Bull | Orange Garnish

Tito's Electric Lemonade - Two Go

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Lemonade | Blue Curacao | Lemon Garnish

Tito’s Blood Bag

$6.00

Standard Pour of Tito’s Vodka Red Bull Red Edition Served in a Pouch w/ Remaining Red Bull on Side

Stay At Home Kits

Bloody Mary Kit for Two

$15.00

2 BLOODY MARY'S TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA | HOUSE BLOODY MARY MIX | PICKLES | CELERY | OLIVES | LEMON | LIME | (LIMIT 1 PER MEAL)

Mimosa To-Gosa

$20.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE | ORANGE OR PINEAPPLE JUICE | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES

Sangria Kit for Two

$18.00

RED SANGRIA | SODA WATER | CINNAMON STICK | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES | LIME WEDGE | LEMON WEDGE

BRUNCH

Brunch Food

Bacon

$2.00

Bloody Mary Skewer

$2.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Bacon, Sausage, Smashed Bacon Cheddar Tater Tot, Scrambled Egg, Green Peppers, Spicy Ranch Drizzle, Cheddar Cheese, Served with Fries

Breakfast Hash