Two Bucks Parma
7880 Broadview Road
Parma, OH 44134
FOOD
Munchies
Cheesus Bread
Airy Dough Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese & Served with Marinara
Fried Pickles
Hand Battered Dill Pickles served with Ranch
Hot Totty
Jumbo Bacon-Cheddar Tots Loaded with Buffalo Chicken, Jalapeño, Scallions, Spicy Ranch Drizzle
Mootz Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Onion Tangler Basket
Served with Spicy Ranch
Sage Fry Basket
Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage
Build Your Flatbread
Two Bucks' Flatbreads
Bee Sting Flatbread
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fried Chicken | Red Pepper | Basil | Honey Hot Drizzle
Nashville Hot Flatbread
White Sauce | Mozzarella | Nashville Hot Chicken | Pickles | Red Pepper Flakes | Gouda Drizzle
Supremo Flatbread
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Sweet Italian Sausage | Applewood Bacon | Mushrooms | Red Onions | Green Peppers
The Mac Daddy Flatbread
White Sauce | Mozzarella | Mac Noodles | Red Pepper | Bacon | Scallions
The Philly Flatbread
White Sauce | Mozzarella | Rib-Eye Steak | Red Onions | Mushrooms | Green Peppers
The Sweetie Pie Flatbread
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Sweet Italian Sausage | Red Onions | Basil
The Veg Head Flatbread
Cauliflower Crust | Marinara | Walnut Parmesan | Red Onions | Cauliflower | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Roasted Garlic | Greens
Mac & Cheese
Buffalo Mac
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Boneless Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery
Original Mac
Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions
Rancher Mac
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
Smoker Mac
Smoked Gouda | Pulled Pork | Cheddar Cheese | Caramelized Onion | BBQ Drizzle
Burgers & Handhelds
Bucker Burger
CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG
Classic Burger
CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE
CLE Burger
CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ, PICKLE, ONION
Cuban Sandwich
Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken, Pickles, Ranch
Philly Steak Sandwich
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Tanglers, BBQ Sauce
DRINKS
Take Out Beverages
Beer Travelers
Wine Travelers
Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 12pk
Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 3pk
Two Bucks House Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 6pk
Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 12pk
Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 3pk
Two Bucks House Wine Chardonnay 6pk
Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 12pk
Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 3pk
Two Bucks House Wine Moscato 6pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 12pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 3pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Grigio 6pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 12pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 3pk
Two Bucks House Wine Pinot Noir 6pk
Cocktail Travelers
American Mule - Two Go
Tito's Handmade Vodka | Muddled Lime | Ginger Beer | Lime Garnish
Long Island Iced Tea - Two Go
Tito's Handmade Vodka | Bacardi Silver | Hornitos Plata | Seagrams Dry Gin | Triple Sec | Sour Mix | Coke | Lemon Garnish
Cosmo - Two Go
Absolut Citron, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice
Bourbon Peach Tea - Two Go
Jim Beam Peach | Iced Tea | Lemon Garnish
Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Two Go
Pinnacle Whipped | Pinnacle Vanilla | Pineapple Juice | Grenadine | Cherry Garnish
Margarita - Two Go
Tequila of Choice | Triple Sec | Lime Juice | Sour Mix | Lime Garnish
Punch Pouches
Jameson Green Tea - Two Go
Jameson Irish Whisky | Peach Schnapps | 7Up | Sour Mix | Lemon Garnish
JB IV - Two Go
Jim Beam Cranberry Juice Pineapple Juice Orange Juice Ginger Ale Grenadine
Pinnacle Berry Punch - Two Go
Pinnacle Blueberry | Pinnacle Raspberry | Pineapple Juice | Cranberry Juice | Grenadine | Blueberry Garnish
Pinnacle Mind Eraser - Two Go
Pinnacle Citrus | Triple Sec | Lime | Orange Red Bull | Orange Garnish
Tito's Electric Lemonade - Two Go
Tito's Handmade Vodka | Lemonade | Blue Curacao | Lemon Garnish
Tito’s Blood Bag
Standard Pour of Tito’s Vodka Red Bull Red Edition Served in a Pouch w/ Remaining Red Bull on Side
Stay At Home Kits
Bloody Mary Kit for Two
2 BLOODY MARY'S TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA | HOUSE BLOODY MARY MIX | PICKLES | CELERY | OLIVES | LEMON | LIME | (LIMIT 1 PER MEAL)
Mimosa To-Gosa
BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE | ORANGE OR PINEAPPLE JUICE | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES
Sangria Kit for Two
RED SANGRIA | SODA WATER | CINNAMON STICK | ORANGE SLICES | CHERRIES | LIME WEDGE | LEMON WEDGE