Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches
Two Cafe and Boutique
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.
Location
8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chagrin Falls
More near Chagrin Falls