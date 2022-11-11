Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Two Cafe and Boutique

review star

No reviews yet

8578 E Washington St

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Citrus Tuna Sandwich W/ Aioli
Two's Grilled Cheese
Cheese Burger W/ Cheddar

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.75

Gojiccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Flavored Coffee

$3.75

Pour Over Coffee

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Tumeric Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tap Water

Orangina

$2.50

Boxed Water

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pellegrino

$2.25

Steaz

$2.75

Gus's Ginger Ale

$2.50

Gus's Pomegranate

$2.50

Gus's Cola

$2.50

Gus's Grapefruit

$2.50

Orange Zevia

$2.95

Zevia Cola

$2.95

Lemon Pellegrino

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Olipop

$4.95

TWObano

$5.00

Boba Tea

$4.25

Pomegrante Tea Bottled Unsweetened

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Sparkling Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Box Of Coffee

$23.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Sweet Bread

Pretzel

$3.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

$3.00

Whole Loaf Sweet Bread

$18.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$3.50

Cookies

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Choc Chunk

$2.50

Biscotti

$2.00

Specialty Cookies

$4.00

Iced Sugar Cookies

$3.00

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Bars

Sea Salt Brownie

$3.00

White Chocolate Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Browned Butter Choc Chip Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Pecan Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Specialty Bakery

Caramel Hot Cocoa Bombs

$8.00

English Toffee Slab

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

GF Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00

GF Coffee Cake (DF)

$5.00

GF brownie

$5.00

GF Sugar Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

GF DF Pumpkin Bread

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With Sliced Apples

Kids PBJ

$7.00

With Sliced Apples

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

With Sliced Apples

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, marinated red onion, olives & walnuts with Citrus Dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Apples, Cranberries, Pepitas, Goat Cheese & Walnuts with Maple Dijon Dressing

Sandwiches

Two's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Great Lakes cheddar, Rothenbueller swiss, gruyere & goat cheese

Cheese Burger W/ Cheddar

$15.00

Local family-raised beef with Great Lakes Cheddar on Challah bun

Southwestern White Bean Burger ( Vegan W/ 9 Grain Only)

$14.00

House-made white bean patty with breadcrumbs, peppers, green onion & corn, avocado spread and lettuce & tomato on Challah bun

Citrus Tuna Sandwich W/ Aioli

$15.00

Olive oil poached Albacore tuna tossed in citrus dressing with roasted red peppers, pickled onion, capers and lettuce & tomato. With lemon aiolI.

BLT w Avocado & Aioli

$14.00

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli & Avocado Spread

Seasonal Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Roasted Turkey, Cheddar, Green Apple, and Apple Butter

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.00

With Toasted Almonds & Red Grapes

Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup. V, DF, GF

$7.00

Made with cashew cream

Chef's Special Soup

$7.00

Roasted Corn Chowder

House Salad & Soup

$15.00

Bowls

Brown Rice Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Tossed with peppers, carrots, green onions, radishes, edamame, red cabbage & cilantro With Thai Almond or Orange Miso Dressing

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado mashed with chickpeas, lemon juice, & fresh herbs, topped with chopped egg, bacon, radishes and chives on nine-grain bread.

Original Egg Scramble

$12.00

2 Eggs Scrambled with Mixed Peppers, Zucchini & Yellow Squash, Potato Hash, Green Onion & Spinach w/ Toast

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$14.00

2 Beaten Eggs with Choice of Bacon or Sausage Crumbles & Local Cheddar & Swiss, Melted Between Choice of Bread (VGO, GFO)

2 Eggs, Bacon & Toast

$11.00

2 eggs your way, choice of toast, 2 slices bacon

Omelet & Toast

$12.00

2 eggs with choice of fresh veggies, cheese, bacon or sausage, and toast

Challah French Toast

$10.00

2 thick slices of Challah bread in a traditional egg batter

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Burrito-style flour tortilla w/ Great Lakes Cheddar & Rothenbueller Swiss cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage

Slice Of Toast

$1.00

Side Of Bacon - 2

$3.00

Special Orders

Open Item

Grab n Go

Acai Parfait w/ Two's Granola

$9.00

G N G Two's Energy Bites

$5.00

Cranberry-Orange Overnight Oats

$7.00

GnG Chix Salad Cup

$6.00

Chips

$2.50

G N G Large Tomato Soup

$14.00

GnG Small Tomato Soup

$7.00

GnG Confit Tuna Cups

$6.00

GF Loaf

$15.00

9Grain Loaf

$12.00

Sour Dough Loaf

$12.00

GnG Chefs Special Soup Quart

$14.00Out of stock

GnG Chefs Special Soup Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Two's Granola

$8.00

Ready To Eat

Sprouted Almonds Small

$4.00

Milkless Bar

$3.00

Mints And Gum

$3.50

Choco Nonos

$3.00

Pea Not Cups

$3.00

No Whey Bar

$3.00

Large Sprouted Almonds

$10.00Out of stock

Lola Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Quinoa Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Trio Quinoa Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Sesame Quinoa Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Simple Quinoa Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Large Rothenbuhler Cheese

$18.00

Small Rothenbuhler Cheese

$6.00

Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$9.00

Spinach, pineapple, apple, mint, ginger, Chia yogurt, OJ, agave, almond milk

Berry Smoothie

$9.00

Mixed berries, Chia yogurt, Goji extract, agave, almond milk

PB Chocolate & Banana Smoothie (DF)

$9.00

Dairy-free & Vegan - made with Almond Milk

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Two Cafe and Boutique promotes healthy eating with our local, farm- to- fork menu. Every dollar spent will go towards the Two Foundation's mission of full integration into the local workplace.

Website

Location

8578 E Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Directions

Two Cafe and Boutique image
Two Cafe and Boutique image
Two Cafe and Boutique image

