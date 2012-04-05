Breakfast & Brunch
American
Juice & Smoothies
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center
1,241 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch cocktails, Fresh juice and smoothie
Location
Ste. 109, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurant