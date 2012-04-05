Restaurant header imageView gallery
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center

1,241 Reviews

$$

Ste. 109

New Orleans, LA 70130

Breakfast Specials

Café Breakfast

$11.50

Papa's French Toast

$10.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.25

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Parfait

$8.99

Chia Pudding

$8.99

Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

Traditional Benedict

$15.25

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Omelets

Kickin' Chicken Omelet

$14.25

Farmhouse Omelet

$12.25

Under the Sea Omelet

$15.75

Eggwich

Hatchery

$8.25

Belt

$8.99

Barnyard

$7.99

Breakfast Poboy

$9.99

BYO Eggwich

Crepes

Nutella Banana

$8.50

Strawberries & Cream

$8.50

1 Strawberry & 1 Nutella

$8.50

2 Plain Crepes

$6.00

Seafood Buckwheat Crepe

$9.50

Turkey Buckwheat Crepe

$8.50

Veggie Crepe

$8.50

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Pancake

$3.25

Grits

$3.99

Roasted Potato

$3.25

Side Fruit

$3.25

Toast

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.50

One Egg

$1.25

Croissant

$2.75

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Side Yogurt

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fruit Piece

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.99

$Add Shrimp

$5.99

Side Crab Cake

$6.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

1 Piece Bacon

$1.85

1 Piece Turkey

$2.00

Cheese

$1.25

1 Piece Of Ham

$2.00

Side of peanut butter

$0.75

Side of nutella

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Herbed Cream Cheese

$1.25

Side Holly

$0.75

Side Milk/Almond

$0.75

Bbq Sauce

$1.25

1 Piece of Andouille

$2.00

Lunch

Chicken Club

$13.99

Chicken Panini

$13.25

Thai Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Beet Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Turkey Fig

$11.25

Cajun Sandwich

$12.25

Veggie Sandwich

$10.25

Quinoa Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.25

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Health Bowl

$8.99

Ham Panini

$12.25

Drinks

Lemonade

$5.99

Tea

$3.99

Soda

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Btl Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Fresh Juice

$4.99

Btl Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

H2O

Iced coffee

$3.00

Add Vanilla/Mocha

$0.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Café au lait

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Side Milk/Almond

$0.75

Side Milk

$0.75

Employee Soda

$0.90

Ginger Shot

$2.99

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Paloma

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Mojito

$9.25

Fruit Mojito

$10.00

Hurricane

$9.25

Pimms Cup

$8.50

Bailys Coffee

$8.00

Well

$6.75

Premium

$7.25

Super Permium

$7.75

Procecco

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Margarita

$8.50

Beer

Btl Abita Amber

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis

$5.50

Wine

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Juice/Smoothies

Green Blast Juice

$8.99

Iron Chick Juice

$8.50

Ginger Sun Juice

$7.50

Refuel Juice

$8.25

Mighty Leaf Smoothie

$7.50

Banana Split Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Blue Chick Smoothie

$7.25

Fresh Apple Juice

$4.99

T-Shirt

$13.61

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

t shirts

T-Shirt

$13.61

Breakfast Bowls

Potato Bowl

$8.99

Grits Bowl

$10.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch cocktails, Fresh juice and smoothie

Location

Ste. 109, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Two Chicks Cafe image
Two Chicks Cafe image
Two Chicks Cafe image

