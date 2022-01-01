Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Cousins Pizza - Angier

No reviews yet

$$

559 N Raleigh St

Angier, NC 27501

Popular Items

XL Cheese Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

1 Meatball

$1.75

Appetizer Sampler Plate

$13.75

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tidbits

$10.75

Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen

$7.75

Buffalo Wings Dozen

$13.75

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$6.25

Chicken Fingers

$7.75

French Fries

$4.25

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Fried Meat Ravioli

$8.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Garlic Knots

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Mini Roni Rolls

$11.75

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Onion Rings

$5.25

Pick Three Apps

$14.95

Pizza Cheese Bread

$11.25

Pizza Dough

$4.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

16 oz ToGo Cup Of Sauce

$3.50

Zucchini Sticks

$6.25

Fried Pickles

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

Calzone

Small Calzone

$11.75

Medium Calzone

$13.75

Large Calzone

$15.75

Lasagna Calzone

$15.75

Children's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$7.75

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$8.25

Kids Bowties & Butter

$6.95

Kids Fetuccine Alfredo

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.50

Kids Meat Ravioli

$7.95

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$7.95

Kids Meat Tortellini

$7.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.75

Tiramisu

$4.75

Entree

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Francese

$14.95

Chicken Marsala

$14.95

Chicken Rollatini

$14.95

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

$14.95

Meat Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken

$14.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Shrimp Francese

$15.95

Shrimp Marsala

$15.95

Spaghetti with Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$14.95

Spaghetti with Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Spaghetti with Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.95

Spaghetti with Veal Parmesan

$15.95

John's Eggplant Lasagna

$15.95

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$14.95

Baked Ziti

$14.25

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$14.95

Bowties (Farfalle) Alla Nina

$14.95

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

$14.25Out of stock

Cavatelli with Meat Sauce

$12.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.25

Homemade Lasagna

$12.75

Lasanga Alfredo

$13.50

Linguini with Red Clam Sauce

$12.75

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$12.75

Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Manicotti

$12.75

Penne Alla Vodka Sauce

$13.75

Penne with Sauteed shrimp

$15.95

Sausage and Broccoli Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$14.25

Spaghetti Alla Pesto

$13.25

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.75

Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$11.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.75

Spaghetti with Sauce

$11.75

Spaghetti with Sausage

$12.75

Stuffed Shells

$12.75

Cheese Tortellini

$12.25

Meat Tortellini

$12.25

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Gnocchi

$12.95

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$10.25

Personal Deluxe Pizza

$12.75

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.75

Personal Veggie Pizza

$12.75

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.95

Personal White Pizza

$12.95

Personal Pizza Margarita

$12.95

Personal BBQ chicken Pizza

$13.75

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.75

MD Cheese Pizza

$13.95

MD Deluxe Pizza

$17.75

MD White Pizza

$15.95

MD Pizza Margarita

$15.95

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.75

MD Veggie Pizza

$17.75

MD Gluten-Free Pizza

$15.25

MD Garbage Pizza

$21.95

MD BBQ chicken Pizza

$18.75

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.75

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.75

LG Deluxe Pizza

$20.25

LG White Pizza

$16.95

LG Pizza Margarita

$16.95

LG Meat Lovers

$20.25

LG Veggie Pizza

$20.25

LG Garbage Pizza

$25.95

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.25

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.25

XL Cheese Pizza

$15.95

XL Deluxe Pizza

$21.25

XL White Pizza

$17.95

XL Pizza Margarita

$17.95

XL Sicilian Pizza

$21.95

XL Sicilian Pizza Deluxe

$27.95

XL Stuffed Pizza

$27.95

XL Meat Lovers

$21.75

XL Veggie Pizza

$21.75

XL Garbage Pizza

$26.95

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.75

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.75

Rolls

Broccoli Roll

$10.95

Cheese Roll

$10.50

Cheesesteak Roll

$11.75

Chicken Roll

$11.75

Eggplant Roll

$10.95

Meatball Roll

$10.95

Pepperoni Roll

$10.95

Sausage Roll

$10.95

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,and your choice of dressing served on the side.

Antipasto (Chef Salad)

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives, with your choice of dressing served on the side.

Ceasar Salad

$5.75

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, crutons, and your choice of dressing served on the side.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, topped with grilled Chicken.

Big Salad

$8.75

Our traditional tossed salad, (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and cheese) just bigger.

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$11.25

Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. You can also add grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, or jalapeños cooked in the meat.

Greek Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, carrots, red cabbage, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Tunafish Salad

$6.50

Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and mozzarella cheese) topped with tuna fish.

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$12.25

Medium Stromboli

$14.25

Large Stromboli

$16.25

Subs

Beef Cheesesteak

$9.75

This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specified.

Chicken Club

$10.25

Grilled Chicken on a toasted Italian Sub Roll topped with Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Fried chicken breast on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.

Chicken Philly

$9.75

This item comes plain (just chicken and cheese) unless otherwise specified.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Fried Eggplant, slices and topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Ham and cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, salt and pepper, and oil and vinegar.

Italian Sausage & Pepper Sub

$10.25

Grilled Italian Sausage and Green Peppers on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with provolone cheese.

Italian Sub

$10.25

Ham, Pepperoni, salami, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt and pepper, oil and vinegar on a Toasted Italian Sub roll.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.25

Meatballs on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce,

Tuna Fish Sub

$8.25

Tuna fish on an Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and salt and pepper.

Veal Parmesan Sub

$10.75

Fried veal, on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$8.75

This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specifies.

Specials

1 Large 1 Topping, a Dozen Wings, and a 2L Soda

$22.99

2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas & Dozen Wings

$29.99

2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas

$27.99

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Fare in a Casual Setting

Website

Location

559 N Raleigh St, Angier, NC 27501

Directions

Gallery
Two Cousins Pizza image
Two Cousins Pizza image

