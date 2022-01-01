Two Cousins Pizza - Angier
No reviews yet
$$
559 N Raleigh St
Angier, NC 27501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 Meatball
Appetizer Sampler Plate
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tidbits
Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen
Buffalo Wings Dozen
Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Fried Meat Ravioli
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Knots
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mini Roni Rolls
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pick Three Apps
Pizza Cheese Bread
Pizza Dough
Shrimp Cocktail
16 oz ToGo Cup Of Sauce
Zucchini Sticks
Fried Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Children's Menu
Entree
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken
Chicken Francese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Rollatini
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
Meat Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Marsala
Spaghetti with Chicken Cutlet Parmesan
Spaghetti with Eggplant Parmesan
Spaghetti with Shrimp Parmigiana
Spaghetti with Veal Parmesan
John's Eggplant Lasagna
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti Siciliana
Bowties (Farfalle) Alla Nina
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Cavatelli with Meat Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Homemade Lasagna
Lasanga Alfredo
Linguini with Red Clam Sauce
Linguini with White Clam Sauce
Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Manicotti
Penne Alla Vodka Sauce
Penne with Sauteed shrimp
Sausage and Broccoli Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Alla Pesto
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sauce
Spaghetti with Sausage
Stuffed Shells
Cheese Tortellini
Meat Tortellini
Cheese Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Gnocchi
Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Deluxe Pizza
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
Personal Veggie Pizza
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Personal White Pizza
Personal Pizza Margarita
Personal BBQ chicken Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
MD Cheese Pizza
MD Deluxe Pizza
MD White Pizza
MD Pizza Margarita
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
MD Veggie Pizza
MD Gluten-Free Pizza
MD Garbage Pizza
MD BBQ chicken Pizza
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
LG White Pizza
LG Pizza Margarita
LG Meat Lovers
LG Veggie Pizza
LG Garbage Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Cheese Pizza
XL Deluxe Pizza
XL White Pizza
XL Pizza Margarita
XL Sicilian Pizza
XL Sicilian Pizza Deluxe
XL Stuffed Pizza
XL Meat Lovers
XL Veggie Pizza
XL Garbage Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Rolls
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,and your choice of dressing served on the side.
Antipasto (Chef Salad)
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives, with your choice of dressing served on the side.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, crutons, and your choice of dressing served on the side.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, topped with grilled Chicken.
Big Salad
Our traditional tossed salad, (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and cheese) just bigger.
Philly Cheese Steak Salad
Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. You can also add grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, or jalapeños cooked in the meat.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, carrots, red cabbage, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Tunafish Salad
Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and mozzarella cheese) topped with tuna fish.
Subs
Beef Cheesesteak
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken on a toasted Italian Sub Roll topped with Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken breast on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.
Chicken Philly
This item comes plain (just chicken and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Fried Eggplant, slices and topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Ham and cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, salt and pepper, and oil and vinegar.
Italian Sausage & Pepper Sub
Grilled Italian Sausage and Green Peppers on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with provolone cheese.
Italian Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, salami, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt and pepper, oil and vinegar on a Toasted Italian Sub roll.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce,
Tuna Fish Sub
Tuna fish on an Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and salt and pepper.
Veal Parmesan Sub
Fried veal, on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specifies.
Specials
Appetizers
1 Meatball
Appetizer Sampler Plate
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tidbits
Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen
Buffalo Wings Dozen
Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Fried Meat Ravioli
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Knots
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mini Roni Rolls
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pick Three Apps
Pizza Cheese Bread
Pizza Dough
Shrimp Cocktail
16 oz ToGo Cup Of Sauce
Zucchini Sticks
Fried Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Children's Menu
Entree
Cheese Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken
Chicken Francese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Rollatini
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
Meat Tortellini Alfredo With Chicken
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Marsala
Spaghetti with Chicken Cutlet Parmesan
Spaghetti with Eggplant Parmesan
Spaghetti with Shrimp Parmigiana
Spaghetti with Veal Parmesan
John's Eggplant Lasagna
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti Siciliana
Bowties (Farfalle) Alla Nina
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Cavatelli with Meat Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Homemade Lasagna
Lasanga Alfredo
Linguini with Red Clam Sauce
Linguini with White Clam Sauce
Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Manicotti
Penne Alla Vodka Sauce
Penne with Sauteed shrimp
Sausage and Broccoli Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Alla Pesto
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with Garlic & Oil
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sauce
Spaghetti with Sausage
Stuffed Shells
Cheese Tortellini
Meat Tortellini
Cheese Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Gnocchi
Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Deluxe Pizza
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
Personal Veggie Pizza
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Personal White Pizza
Personal Pizza Margarita
Personal BBQ chicken Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
MD Cheese Pizza
MD Deluxe Pizza
MD White Pizza
MD Pizza Margarita
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
MD Veggie Pizza
MD Gluten-Free Pizza
MD Garbage Pizza
MD BBQ chicken Pizza
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
LG White Pizza
LG Pizza Margarita
LG Meat Lovers
LG Veggie Pizza
LG Garbage Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Cheese Pizza
XL Deluxe Pizza
XL White Pizza
XL Pizza Margarita
XL Sicilian Pizza
XL Sicilian Pizza Deluxe
XL Stuffed Pizza
XL Meat Lovers
XL Veggie Pizza
XL Garbage Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Rolls
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,and your choice of dressing served on the side.
Antipasto (Chef Salad)
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives, with your choice of dressing served on the side.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, crutons, and your choice of dressing served on the side.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, topped with grilled Chicken.
Big Salad
Our traditional tossed salad, (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and cheese) just bigger.
Philly Cheese Steak Salad
Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. You can also add grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, or jalapeños cooked in the meat.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, carrots, red cabbage, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Tunafish Salad
Our traditional tossed salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and mozzarella cheese) topped with tuna fish.
Subs
Beef Cheesesteak
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken on a toasted Italian Sub Roll topped with Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken breast on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce.
Chicken Philly
This item comes plain (just chicken and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Fried Eggplant, slices and topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Ham and cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, salt and pepper, and oil and vinegar.
Italian Sausage & Pepper Sub
Grilled Italian Sausage and Green Peppers on a toasted Italian Sub roll topped with provolone cheese.
Italian Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, salami, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt and pepper, oil and vinegar on a Toasted Italian Sub roll.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce,
Tuna Fish Sub
Tuna fish on an Italian sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and salt and pepper.
Veal Parmesan Sub
Fried veal, on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specifies.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Italian Fare in a Casual Setting
559 N Raleigh St, Angier, NC 27501