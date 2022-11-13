- Home
Two Cousins Pizza
1,080 Reviews
$$
2845 Willow Street Pike
Willow Street, PA 17584
Popular Items
Appetizers
Side Order Special
mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, onion rings, and fries
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
with mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
6 thick cut. Served with a side of marinara
Garlic Knots
Soft baked dough knots tossed in our butter-garlic sauce and lots of parmesan. Served with marinara on the side
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
Served with a side of marinara
Broccoli Bites
Served with a side of cool ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Served with a side of marinara
Onion Rings
Served with a side of marinara
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Served with a side of marinara sauce
Italian Meatballs (4)
Meatballs in our marinara. Served with garlic bread
Italian Meatballs w/Cheese (4)
Meatballs in our marinara, parmesan and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread
Bowl of Soup
Chicken Tenders (4)
Wings: Traditional (12)
Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch upon request
Boneless Wings (12)
Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch upon request
Salads
Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage and shredded mozzarella
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, garlic parmesan croutons, and Romano cheese
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cucumber, feta cheese, tomatoes, and Romano cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, garlic parmesan croutons and Romano cheese
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken breast
Crispy Chicken Salad
our tossed salad topped with crispy golden brown chicken bites
Country Cran
romaine lettuce, red cabbage, walnuts, dried cranberries, and feta cheese
Chef Salad
our tossed salad topped with turkey, ham, and provolone cheese
Antipasto
our tossed salad with ham, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and olives
Tuna Salad
iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, sweet peppers, and tuna salad. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pizzas
Slice
Detroit Pizza
8"x10" thick pizza with a caramelized cheddar crust and whole milk mozzarella. Pizza sauce on top after the bake.
Detroit Buffalo Chicken Pizza
with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese
Detroit BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Detroit Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella
Detroit Four Cheese Pizza
Detroit Hawaiian Pizza
Juicy pineapple and ham
Detroit Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Personal Pizza
Personal Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Personal Romano Pizza
mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese
Personal Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Personal Stuffed Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Personal Veggie Pizza
onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and cheese
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
juicy pineapple and ham
Personal Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Personal Caprese Pizza
Mozzarella, diced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Personal White Pizza
ricotta cheese, fresh minced garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Personal Four Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, and Romano cheese
Personal Spanako Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella & feta cheese, spinach, and tomatoes
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Cauliflower Romano Pizza
mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza
with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese
Cauliflower Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Cauliflower Veggie Pizza
onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and cheese
Cauliflower Hawaiian Pizza
juicy pineapple, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Caprese Pizza
Mozzarella, diced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Cauliflower White Pizza
ricotta cheese, fresh minced garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Four Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, and romano cheese
Cauliflower Spanako Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella & feta cheese, spinach, and tomatoes
Medium Pizza
Medium Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Medium Romano Pizza
mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese
Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Medium Stuffed Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Medium Veggie Pizza
onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and cheese
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
juicy pineapple, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella chees
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Medium Caprese Pizza
Mozzarella, diced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Medium White Pizza
ricotta cheese, fresh minced garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Four Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, and romano cheese
Medium Spanako Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella & feta cheese, spinach, and tomatoes
Large Pizza
Large Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Large Romano Pizza
mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese
Large Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Large Stuffed Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and cheese
Large Hawaiian Pizza
juicy pineapple, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Large Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and bleu cheese
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Large Caprese Pizza
Mozzarella, diced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Large White Pizza
ricotta cheese, fresh minced garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Large Four Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, and romano cheese
Large Spanako Pizza
ricotta, mozzarella & feta cheese, spinach, and tomatoes
Sicilian Pizza
Ultra thick square pizza (16"x 16"). Cut into 12 slices.
Sicilian Supreme Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives
Sicilian Meat Lover's Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese
Sicilian Romano Pizza
mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella cheese, and romano cheese
Sicilian Veggie Pizza
onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and cheese
Sicilian Philly Steak Pizza
chopped steak, grilled onions, pizza sauce, American and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Four Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce, mozzarella, mild cheddar, provolone, and romano cheese
Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
juicy pineapple, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian White Pizza
Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Strombolis
Personal Two Cousins Special Stromboli
onions, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, & green peppers
Personal Regular Stromboli
ham and salami
Personal Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Personal Steak Stromboli
steak and grilled onions
Personal Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chicken, hot sauce, and bleu cheese
Personal Veggie Stromboli
onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, and tomatoes
Personal BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Chicken chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese
Personal Deli Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, salami, and sausage
Personal Chicken Ranch Stromboli
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Personal Ham Calzone
ham and ricotta
Medium Two Cousins Special Stromboli
nions, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, & green peppers
Medium Regular Stromboli
ham and salami
Medium Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Medium Steak Stromboli
steak and grilled onions
Medium Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chicken, blue cheese, and hot sauce
Medium Veggie Stromboli
onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, and tomatoes
Medium BBQ Chicken Stromboli
chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese
Medium Deli Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, salami, and sausage
Medium Chicken Ranch Stromboli
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch
Medium Ham Calzone
ham and ricotta
Large Two Cousins Special Stromboli
onions, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, & green peppers
Large Regular Stromboli
ham and salami
Large Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Large Steak Stromboli
steak and grilled onions
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
chicken, blue cheese, and hot sauce
Large Veggie Stromboli
onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, and tomatoes
Large BBQ Chicken Stromboli
chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese
Large Deli Stromboli
pepperoni, ham, salami, and sausage
Large Chicken Ranch Stromboli
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch
Large Ham Calzone
ham and ricotta
Large Chicken Steak Stromboli
Personal Create your Own Stromboli
Choose 2 toppings. Additional toppings are extra
Medium Create your Own Stromboli
Choose 2 toppings. Additional toppings are extra
Large Create your Own Stromboli
Choose 2 toppings. Additional toppings are extra
Cold Subs
Club Sub
LTO, ham, oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, & mayo
Italian Sub
LTO, ham, Genovese salami, provolone, oil and vinegar
Ham & Cheese Sub
LTO with oil and vinegar
Special Italian Sub
our Italian with spicy capicola ham
American Sub
LTO, ham, Genovese salami, American cheese, oil, and vinegar
Mixed Cheese Sub
LTO, American, Provolone and mozzarella with oil and vinegar
Tuna Sub
LTO, American cheese & mayo
Turkey Sub
LTO with American cheese & mayo
BLT Sub
bacon, lettuce, mayo, and tomatoes
Hot Subs
Cheesesteak
grilled onions, sauce, and American cheese
Two Cousin's Special Cheesesteak
grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, and cheese
Pizza Cheesesteak Sub
grilled onions, pepperoni, sauce, oregano, and mozzarella
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Your Philly classic - whiz and grilled onions
California Cheesesteak
grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
grilled onions, sauce, and American cheese
California Chicken Cheesesteak
grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
grilled onions, American cheese, hot sauce, and blue cheese
Crispy Chicken Sub
with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Sub
with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Grilled Veggie Sub
green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, broccoli, tomatoes, onion, mayo, & mozzarella cheese
Burgers
Parmesan Subs
Pasta
Create Your Own Pasta
Stuffed Shells
5 pasta shells filled with three cheese ricotta. Topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella
Mamma's Meat Lasagna
6 pasta layers stuffed with our Bolognese Meat Sauce (made from scratch) with generous amounts of mozzarella and Pecorino cheese
Chicken Parmesan
over spaghetti
Fettucine Frank Style
Alfredo sauce made from scratch with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes over fettuccine
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
over fettuccine
Wraps
Ham & Cheese Wrap
LTO, Provolone, and oil & vinegar
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
LTO, mayo, and American cheese
Tuna & Cheese Wrap
LTO and American cheese
Cheeseburger Wrap
LTO, mayo, and American cheese
Cheesesteak Wrap
LTO, mayo, and American cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
LTO, mayo, and American cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
LTO, mayo, and American cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
LTO, hot sauce, blue cheese, and American cheese
Quesadillas
Kids Meals
Dessert
Cannoli
Chocolate Mini Cannolis (4)
Mini Cannolis (4)
Mini Cannolis (10)
Mini Cannolis (20)
Oreo Mousse Cake
Fudgy brownie bottom topped with Oreo bits mousse and whipped cream
Snickers Peanut Butter Cake
Decadently delicious cake with peanut butter mousse swirled with caramel, peanuts, and chocolate in a chocolate crumb crust garnished with both dark and milk chocolate drizzles and chopped snickers.
Tiramisu
New York Cheesecake
A classic that needs no introduction. Rich, creamy and dense. Take a bite, close your eyes, and enjoy
Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake never goes out of style! Rich and moist spice cake, full of grated cake, toasted walnuts, golden raisins, covered in tangy sweet cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet Cake
Soft, moist, buttery, topped with cream cheese frosting. Taste a vanilla flavor with hints of chocolate!
Chocolate Outrageous Cake
Three layers of moist chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate fudge. The final touch comes with our outrageous old-fashioned chocolate icing, topped with shaved chocolate!
Beverages
Sprite 20oz
Cherry Coke 20oz
Coke 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Fanta Orange 20oz
Root Beer 20oz
Honest Tea: Peach
Honest Tea: Honey Green
Honest Tea: Half Tea-Half Lemonade
Bottled Water
Coke 2 Liter
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Root Beer 2 Liter
Cherry Coke 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Starters
Garlic Knots
Chicken Parmesan Cutlet
6oz Fried chicken cutlets topped with marinara and mozzarella. Sm tray feeds 8 - Lg feeds 16
20 Chicken Fingers
50 Traditional Wings
50 Boneless Wings
Meatballs in Homemade Marinara
Garlic Bread
Wraps Tray
Mozzarella Sticks Tray
Cheesey Garlic Bread
Salad Trays
Party Subs
Pasta Trays
Pasta Small Tray
Pasta Large Tray
Pasta Combo
Stuff Shell Sm Tray
Stuff Shell Lg Tray
Stuff Shells Combo
Meat Lasagna Sm Tray
Meat Lasagna Lg Tray
Meat Lasagna Combo
Veggie Lasagna Sm Tray
Veggie Lasagna Lg Tray
Veggie Lasagna Combo
Baked Ziti Sm Tray
Baked Ziti Lg Tray
Baked Ziti Combo
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Handcrafted Award-Winning Pizza and Legendary Bread
2845 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584