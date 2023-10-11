Breakfast

French Toast

$4.95+

Pancake Plate

$9.95

Omelet

$5.95+

2 Egg Plate

$8.95

Breakfast Bowl

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$4.95+

Biscuit

$2.95+

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.95

Daily Meal

Smothered Pork Chops

$11.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Doritos Casserole

$8.95+

Tacos Only

$4.50+

Taco Meal

$10.95+

Chicken Parmesan

$11.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95+

Chicken & Dressing

$6.95+

Chili

$9.95+

Chicken Taco Soup

$4.95+

Lasagna

$6.95+

Spud

$11.50+

Beefy King Ranch Casserole

$6.95+

Cajun Pasta

$6.95+

Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole

$10.95

Vegetable Beef Soup

$5.95+

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.95+

Yellow corn tortilla filled with seasoned shrimp smothered in Tara's special cheese sauce served with Mexican rice and Pinto Beans.

Salisbury Steak

$11.95

Tender beef patties simmered in a thick mushroom & onion gravy. Comes with two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.

Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole

$5.95+

Chicken pieces, broccoli & rice tossed in a creamy cheese blend topped with cheddar cheese. Meal comes with choice of two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.

Beef tips n mush gravy

$11.95

Served over a bed of rice. Comes with choice of two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.

Chicken Spaghetti

$6.95+

Tender pieces of baked chicken in a creamy cheese sauce and rotel topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.

Plate Lunches

Veggie Plate

$6.95+

Chicken Tenders

$9.95+

Meatloaf

$9.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.95

House Specials

Chicken Bomb Meal

$8.95

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Ultimate Quesadilla

$12.95

Egg Rolls

$4.95+

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$10.95

Chicken Bombs no sides

$5.95

Smash Burgers

The Crumb Burger Meal

$10.45

Tyler Burger Meal

$10.45

The Bowie Burger Meal

$9.95

Classic Burger Meal

$9.95

The Bowie Burger

$7.55

Classic Burger

$7.55

The Crumb Burger

$7.95

1/3 lb all beef patty with feta cheese topped with provolone & carmalized onions on a toasted brioche bun with mayo.

Tyler's Burger

$7.95

1/3 lb all beef ranch burger w/ cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Ultimate Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

BLT

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Tender pieces of steak w/ sautéed onions & bell peppers on a 6" Hoagie.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.95

Cranberry & Pecan Chicken Salad on a Buttery Croissant.

Club Sandwhich

$9.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise on 3 pieces of lightly toasted bread.

Shrimp POBOY

$9.95

Fried shrimp on a toasted 6" Hoagie with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Club Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

12" Spinach Tortilla Wrap with roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Turkey & Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.95

12" Flour Tortilla with turkey, Colby Jack cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, ranch dressing.

Italian Wrap

$8.95

12" Tomato Wrap with Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Banana Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creamy Italian Dressing.

Salads

Cranberry & Pecan Chicken Salad

$4.95+

Chicken salad with cranberries and pecans.

Garden Salad- Full Size

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, dressing.

Chef Salad

$6.95+

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled egg, bacon pieces, cheese, croutons & dressing.

Sides

Creamed Potatoes

$2.75

Pinto Beans

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Corn

$2.75

Fried Cabbage

$2.75

Fried Okra

$2.75

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.75

Garlic Herb Rice

$2.75

Hand Cut Seasoned Fries

$2.75

Mac-n-Cheese

$2.75

Grilled Veggies

$3.75

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$3.75

Corn Nuggets

$3.75

Garden Side Salad

$3.75

Fruit Cup

$3.75+

Veggie Cup

$3.75+

Cucumber Bacon Ranch Pasta

$3.75+

4 oz. Spiral pasta with cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, tossed in a creamy ranch dressing.

Italian Pasta

$3.75+

4 oz. Tri color spiral noodles tossed with pepperoni, olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cheese, parmesan cheese, Italian vinaigrette.

Broccoli and Bacon Salad

$3.75+

4 oz. Fresh chopped broccoli, cranberries, cheese, pecans, bacon pieces, red onions in a sweet and tangy sauce.

Dressing

$0.95+

roll

$0.95

Kids Menu

Kids 2pc Chicken Tender

$6.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Drinks

Bottled Coke 20oz

$2.00

Bottled DR Pepper 20oz

$2.00

Bottled Sprite 20oz

$2.00

Bottled Water 16oz

$1.25

Bottled Diet Coke 20oz

$2.00

Bottled Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$3.95

Fountain Drink

$2.35+

Water

$0.35+

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$1.15+

Bottled Vitamin Water

$1.95

Bakery

Turnover

$2.95+

Delight

$8.95+

Muffins

$3.50+

Banana Bread

$3.95

Parfait Cup

$4.95+

Cookie Bar

$3.95+

Crumb Cake

$3.95+

Cream Horn

$2.95

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95+

Pie Slice

$3.95+

Cheesecake Slice

$3.95+

Cake Slice

$4.95+

Cake Pop

$2.95+

French Macaron

$1.75

Cookies

$5.95+

Cookie

$3.50+

Crisp

$2.95+

Preorders

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$12.00+

Brownie

$10.00+

Box

$25.00+

PREORDER

$15.99+

Specialty cookies

$35.00

Pinwheel/Croissant Tray

$50.00+

Broccoli Salad

$45.00

Corn Dip

$30.00

Cucumber Pasta Salad

$35.00

Cobbler

$25.00

Peach Crisp

$25.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$30.00

Classic Cheesecake

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$20.00

Buttermilk Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Pie

$18.00

Coconut Pie

$18.00

Frozen

Chicken Spaghetti

$9.99+

Lasagna

$9.99+

Beef Tips

$9.99+

Chicken Broccoli

$9.99+

BP Casserole

$9.99+

Salisbury Steak

$9.99+

Green beans

$5.99

Loaded Taters

$5.99

Broccoli Rice

$7.99

Chili

$9.99

Vegetable Beef Soup

$9.99

White Chicken Chili

$9.99

Cajun pasta

$9.99+

Taco soup

$9.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Other

Hot Ham Sub

$7.99

Hot Turkey Sub

$8.99

Hot Ham & Bacon Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Catfish Poboy

$9.99

Vegetable Bowl

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.99

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Special Salad

$10.99

Shrimp PoBoy Salad

$8.99+

Chicken Salad & Fruit meal

$9.99

Cheesy Vegetables

$1.99

Ham, Turkey, Cheese

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

8oz cup of chicken

$3.00

Pinwheel Trio

$6.99

Pinwheels - 6 Count

$6.99

7 layer dip

$6.99+

Graze Box

$9.99

Crustless Quiche

$4.99

Protein Balls

$8.00

Cup of fajita meat

$4.99

Carrots

$1.99

8oz Cabbage

$2.99

Side of Shrimp

$4.99

Pico

$0.99

Tomatoes, cilantro, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos.

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Chicken Bites w/ peppers

$7.99

Garlic Herb Chicken Meal

$9.99

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Rice Bowl

$10.99

Chicken burrito

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito

$8.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Southwest chicken Burrito

$7.99

Chicken Bomb Meal w/o rice

$8.99

Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Pie slice

$3.99

Brownie Slice

$3.99

Cookies

$2.99+

Lemon Bars

$4.99

Cake slice

$4.99

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.99

Banana Bread

$3.99

Pound cake

$6.99

Cake Truffle - 3 Count

$6.00

Fudge

$8.99

Pecan Bars

$8.99

Cupcakes- 2 count

$4.99

Macaron - 6 count

$12.00

Cake pop

$2.50+

Fried pies

$3.50

4 Layer Chocolate Delight

$8.99

Parfait

$4.99+

Layers of chocolate cake, peanut butter whip, chocolate, peanuts, and caramel.

Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Sweet peach filling with buttery crust.

Pie

$3.99+

Sweet buttermilk custard baked in a buttery flaky crust.

Cheesecake

$3.99+

Creamy rich cheesecake with crunchy wafer crust.

3 Tender Meal

$10.99+

Hamburger Patty Only

$3.00