Two Crumbs Catering
914 North Hervey Street
Hope, AR 71801
Breakfast
Daily Meal
Smothered Pork Chops
Taco Salad
Doritos Casserole
Tacos Only
Taco Meal
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken & Dressing
Chili
Chicken Taco Soup
Lasagna
Spud
Beefy King Ranch Casserole
Cajun Pasta
Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole
Vegetable Beef Soup
Shrimp Enchiladas
Yellow corn tortilla filled with seasoned shrimp smothered in Tara's special cheese sauce served with Mexican rice and Pinto Beans.
Salisbury Steak
Tender beef patties simmered in a thick mushroom & onion gravy. Comes with two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.
Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole
Chicken pieces, broccoli & rice tossed in a creamy cheese blend topped with cheddar cheese. Meal comes with choice of two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.
Beef tips n mush gravy
Served over a bed of rice. Comes with choice of two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.
Chicken Spaghetti
Tender pieces of baked chicken in a creamy cheese sauce and rotel topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with two sides & roll or cornbread or one side & garden salad extra $1.99.
Plate Lunches
House Specials
Smash Burgers
The Crumb Burger Meal
Tyler Burger Meal
The Bowie Burger Meal
Classic Burger Meal
The Bowie Burger
Classic Burger
The Crumb Burger
1/3 lb all beef patty with feta cheese topped with provolone & carmalized onions on a toasted brioche bun with mayo.
Tyler's Burger
1/3 lb all beef ranch burger w/ cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Sandwiches
Ultimate Philly Cheesesteak
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender pieces of steak w/ sautéed onions & bell peppers on a 6" Hoagie.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Cranberry & Pecan Chicken Salad on a Buttery Croissant.
Club Sandwhich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise on 3 pieces of lightly toasted bread.
Shrimp POBOY
Fried shrimp on a toasted 6" Hoagie with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Club Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
12" Spinach Tortilla Wrap with roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Turkey & Bacon Ranch Wrap
12" Flour Tortilla with turkey, Colby Jack cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, ranch dressing.
Italian Wrap
12" Tomato Wrap with Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Banana Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creamy Italian Dressing.
Salads
Sides
Creamed Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Green Beans
Corn
Fried Cabbage
Fried Okra
Cilantro Lime Rice
Garlic Herb Rice
Hand Cut Seasoned Fries
Mac-n-Cheese
Grilled Veggies
Hand Battered Onion Rings
Corn Nuggets
Garden Side Salad
Fruit Cup
Veggie Cup
Cucumber Bacon Ranch Pasta
4 oz. Spiral pasta with cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, tossed in a creamy ranch dressing.
Italian Pasta
4 oz. Tri color spiral noodles tossed with pepperoni, olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, cheese, parmesan cheese, Italian vinaigrette.
Broccoli and Bacon Salad
4 oz. Fresh chopped broccoli, cranberries, cheese, pecans, bacon pieces, red onions in a sweet and tangy sauce.
Dressing
roll
Kids Menu
Drinks
Bakery
Preorders
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Brownie
Box
PREORDER
Specialty cookies
Pinwheel/Croissant Tray
Broccoli Salad
Corn Dip
Cucumber Pasta Salad
Cobbler
Peach Crisp
Turtle Cheesecake
Classic Cheesecake
Pecan Pie
Buttermilk Pie
Chocolate Pie
Coconut Pie
Frozen
Other
Hot Ham Sub
Hot Turkey Sub
Hot Ham & Bacon Sub
Italian Sub
Catfish Poboy
Vegetable Bowl
Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Special Salad
Shrimp PoBoy Salad
Chicken Salad & Fruit meal
Cheesy Vegetables
Ham, Turkey, Cheese
Fruit Bowl
8oz cup of chicken
Pinwheel Trio
Pinwheels - 6 Count
7 layer dip
Graze Box
Crustless Quiche
Protein Balls
Cup of fajita meat
Carrots
8oz Cabbage
Side of Shrimp
Pico
Tomatoes, cilantro, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos.
Mexican Rice
Chicken Bites w/ peppers
Garlic Herb Chicken Meal
Cajun Shrimp & Sausage Rice Bowl
Chicken burrito
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
Hot Ham & Cheese
Southwest chicken Burrito
Chicken Bomb Meal w/o rice
Breakfast Bowl
Pie slice
Brownie Slice
Cookies
Lemon Bars
Cake slice
Lemon Pound Cake
Banana Bread
Pound cake
Cake Truffle - 3 Count
Fudge
Pecan Bars
Cupcakes- 2 count
Macaron - 6 count
Cake pop
Fried pies
4 Layer Chocolate Delight
Parfait
Layers of chocolate cake, peanut butter whip, chocolate, peanuts, and caramel.
Peach Cobbler
Sweet peach filling with buttery crust.
Pie
Sweet buttermilk custard baked in a buttery flaky crust.
Cheesecake
Creamy rich cheesecake with crunchy wafer crust.
3 Tender Meal
Hamburger Patty Only
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
914 North Hervey Street, Hope, AR 71801