Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Fish Crab Shack

review star

No reviews yet

641 E 47th St

Chicago, IL 60653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb Shrimp Boil Combo
Shrimp Basket
Head-Less Shrimp

COMBOS

1lb Crab Legs Combo

$41.50

1lb of Crab legs with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat levels

1lb Shrimp Boil Combo

$23.00

1lb of Shrimp with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat levels

1lb Crab Legs w/ 1lb Shrimp Combo

$64.00

1lb of Crab legs & 1lb of Shrimp with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

1lb King Crab Legs Combo

$74.00

1lb of KIng Crab Legs with 2 corn & 2 potatoes served with your choice of seasoning and heat levels

Special 1lb shrimp combo 1 corn and 1 potato

$15.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD BOIL BAGS

Snow Crab Legs

$42.99

1 lb of boiled Snow Crab Legs served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Head-Less Shrimp

$21.00

1 lb of head-off boiled Shrimp served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Head-On Shrimp

$19.50

1 lb of head-on boiled Shrimp served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Lobster Tails

$63.25

1 lb of boiled Lobster Tails with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Crawfish

$13.50

1 lb of boiled Crawfish with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Mussels

$13.50

1 lb of boiled Mussels served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Single Lobster Tail

$22.00

1 Single boiled Lobster Tail served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

King Crab legs

$65.00

1lb of King Crab Legs served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Whole Lobster

$21.00

1 Whole Lobster with your choice of seasoning and heat level

Lobster Claws

$32.99Out of stock

1 lb of boiled Lobster Claws served with your choice of seasoning and heat level

SOME LIKE IT FRIED

Calamari Basket

$8.95

Fried Calamari served with French Fries

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Fried Shrimp served with French Fries

Colossal Shrimp Basket

Colossal Shrimp Basket

$21.00

Fried Colossal Shrimp served with French Fries

Catfish Basket (Fillet)

$14.25

Fried Catfish Fillets served with French Fries

Catfish Basket (Steak)

$15.25Out of stock

Fried Catfish Steaks served with French Fries

Lobster Tail Basket

$19.75

Single Fried Lobstet Tail served with French Fries

Perch Basket

$12.95

Fried Perch served with French Fries

Whiting Basket

$14.95

Fried Whiting served with French Fries

Oyster Basket

$10.95

Fried Oysters served with French Fries

Wings - 6 PCS

$8.95

Fried Wings dipped in hot or bqq Sauce

Wings - 10 PCS

$14.95

Fried Wings dipped in hot or bqq Sauce

Upgraded Seasoned Fries

$1.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.19Out of stock

Catfish nuggets

$7.00

Wings -20pc

$19.95

Fillet of Two Fish sandwich

$9.25

Cod fillets fish with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and tartar sauce on a bun

ADDITIONAL SIDES

Red Potatoe

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

Chicken Andouille Sausage

$4.00

4 Pieces Per Order

Regular Fries

$2.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Cup Of Sauce

$6.00

Corn

$1.00

Seafood Gumbo

$8.95

Butter Cup

$0.50

EXTRAS

Gloves

$0.50

3 Chi-Way Jar - Mild

$10.00

3 Chi-Way Jar - Original

$10.00

3 Chi-Way Jar - Hot

$10.00

3 Chi-way Jar - Very Hot

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$18.50

Grilled oysters

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled whole lobsters

$12.00Out of stock

Specials Whole lobster

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.00

Strawberry Crush

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood for your soul!

Location

641 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Two Fish Crab Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bronzeville Winery - 4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Carver 47 - 1050 E 47th St
orange starNo Reviews
1050 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
orange star4.3 • 866
4652 S King Dr Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream - 47th Street Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
46 East 47th Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Famous Burgers - Cottage Grove
orange star4.2 • 1,302
5042 s cottage grove ave Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Lemme Get Ummm - 109 E 51st Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 E 51st Street Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston