Two Fish Crab Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seafood for your soul!
Location
641 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bronzeville Winery - 4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue
No Reviews
4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurant
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream - 47th Street Chicago
No Reviews
46 East 47th Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurant
Jimmy's Famous Burgers - Cottage Grove
4.2 • 1,302
5042 s cottage grove ave Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurant