  Two Guys Grill Food Truck #2 - 115 Marine Oaks Drive
Two Guys Grill Food Truck #2 115 Marine Oaks Drive

No reviews yet

115 Marine Oaks Drive

Baltimore, MD 21221

COMBOS

Chicken Tender Combo

$11.00

Honey Old Bay Tenders

$12.00

Crab Cake Combo

$16.00

Crabby Ff

$11.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Tai Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER COMBO

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Puller Pork Fries

$12.00

Pullpork Sandwich Combo

$12.00

CBR Sandwich

$12.00

BuffaloChicken Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Grilled Chick Sand

$12.00

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand Combo

$12.00

Buffalo Mac And Cheese Fries

$11.00

Soup On Fries

$3.00

Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Jd Shrimp

$13.00

Jack Daniels Tenders

$11.00

Honey Old Bay Shrimp

$13.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Garden Salad

$11.00

Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sand Combo

$11.00

Tomato

ENTREES

CRAB CAKE No Fry

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS/ No Fry

$8.00

Boom Boom Shrimp No Fry

$9.00

Tai Chili No Fry

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Cheeseburger No Fry

$8.00

Pullpork Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Honey Ob Tenders No Fry

$9.00

Honey Ob Sand No Fry

$8.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER No Fry

$7.00

Coco Shrimp No Fry

$8.00

Shrimp No Fry

$9.00

Cheesesteak No Fry

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sw No Fry

$7.00

Pu!led Pork Fries

$11.00

Bbq Chicken No Fry

$7.00

Grill CHICKEN SANDWICH No Fry

$7.00

Honey Old Bay Shrimp No Fry

$8.00

SMALL CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$7.00

Shrimp Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Buffalo Chic Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Cbr No Fry

$8.00

Meatball No Fry

$8.00

DRINKS

DRINK

$2.00

Jd Shmp

$15.00

Boom Shmp

$15.00

Fr Shmp Wrap

$15.00

Chx Tend

$12.00

Gr Chx Wrap

$12.00

Crspy Chx Wrap

$12.00

Gr Buf Chx Wrap

$12.00

Crspy Buf Chx Wrap

$12.00

Phly Chz Stk Sub

$12.00

Blk Bn Burg

$12.00

Bac Chz Burg

$12.00

Boo Shmp Taco

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.00

BIG WAVE

beer

$8,000.00

Carroll Fuel

Cheesehurger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

JD burger

$13.00

Chicken Tender

$11.00

Grilled Chic Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chic Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chic Wrap

$12.00

Thai Chili Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chic Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chic Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$13.00

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

seafood eggrolls

$9.00

PASTA SALAD

$1.50

CORN DOG with fries

$5.00

KIDS TENDERS WITH FRIES

$5.00

HOT DOG

$3.00+

Funnel cake fries

$8.00

Sides

$14.00

Bang bang shrimp

$15.00

Sides

$10.00+

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$9.00

SANDWICHES

Pit Beef

$8,764.08

Crispy CHICKEN SAND

$11.00

Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$11.00

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

JACK DANIELS BURGER

$14.00

1/2 LB CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

JD SHRIMP BURGER

$13.00

SURF AND TURF BURGER

$17.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

SOUTHERN BURGER

$11.00

50/50 BURGER

$13.00

WESTERN BURGER

$11.50

Black N Blue

$11.00

TACOS AND QUESADILLAS

Drinks

$2.00

Crabby Fries

$13.00

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$15.00

Grilled CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Crispy Chcken Wrap

$12.00

Buff Chix Wrap

$12.00

Seafood Wrap

$18.00

Crabcake Wrap

$21.00

FRIED SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Buff Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Grilled BOOM BOOM CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

Crispr Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

CHICKEN BACON BBQ WRAP

$10.00

Crispt Boom Boom Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Seafood Wrap

$19.00

Thai Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Boom Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

cheese quesadilla

$8.00

BUFFALO QUESADILLA

$12.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$19.00

OLD BAY HOT SAUCE CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

Crab Dip Pretzels

$15.00

BOOMBOOM SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

Crabby Chicken Sand

$14.00

Buff Shrimp Quesdilla

$16.00

Cheeseburger Qusedilla

$12.00

Fries

$5.00

Crabby Fries

$12.00

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$20.00

CRABCAKe Sandwch

$21.00

CRABCAKE Eggrolls

$20.00

Crab Cake Wrap

$22.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

Buff Salad

$12.00

Crab Cake Salad

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

115 Marine Oaks Drive, Baltimore, MD 21221

Directions

