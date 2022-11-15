Two Guys Grill imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Two Guys Grill

128 Reviews

$$

1024 Eastern Blvd

Essex, MD 21221

COMBOS

Chicken Tender Combo\ff

$11.00

Crab Cake Combo

$16.00

Honey Old Bay Tenders

$12.00

Crabby Ff

$11.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Tai Shrimp Combo

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$12.00

Pullpork Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER COMBO

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sand Combo

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

CBR Sandwich

$12.00

BuffaloChicken Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Grilled Chick Sand

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand Combo

$12.00

Buffalo Mac And Cheese Fries

$11.00

Soup On Fries

$3.00

Thai Chili Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Jd Shrimp

$13.00

Jack Daniels Tenders

$11.00

Honey Old Bay Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Garden Salad

$11.00

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$16.00

ENTREES

CRAB CAKE No Ff

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS/ No Fry

$8.00

Boom Boom Shrimp No Fry

$9.00

Tai Chili No Fry

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Cheeseburger No Fry

$8.00

Pullpork Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Honey Ob Tenders No Fry

$9.00

Honey Ob Sand No Fry

$8.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER No Fry

$7.00

Coco Shrimp No Fry

$8.00

Shrimp No Fry

$9.00

Cheesesteak No Fry

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sw No Fry

$7.00

Pu!led Pork Fries

$11.00

Bbq Chicken No Fry

$7.00

Grill CHICKEN SANDWICH No Fry

$7.00

Honey Old Bay Shrimp No Fry

$8.00

SMALL CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$7.00

Shrimp Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Buffalo Chic Sandwich No Fry

$8.00

Cbr No Fry

$8.00

Meatball No Fry

$8.00

Meatball No Fry

DRINKS

Crab Cake

$20.00

Crabby Fries

$14.00

Chicken Tenders!

$13.00

Crab Cake Eggrolls!

$20.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Thai Chili Shrimp

$15.00

DRINK

$1.00

Carroll Fuel

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buffalo Chic Wrap

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Crab Cake eggrolls

$20.00

Cheese Steak Sub

$13.00

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

Crabby Fries

$10.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Thai Shrimp

$12.00

Thai Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Seafood Wrap

$18.00

Crispy Chkn Wrap

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Thai Chili Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chic Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chic Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$13.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

GREEN BEAN FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

PASTA SALAD

$1.50

CORN DOG with fries

$5.00

KIDS TENDERS WITH FRIES

$5.00

HOT DOG

$3.00+

Funnel cake fries

$8.00

Sides

$14.00

Sides

$10.00+

SANDWICHES

Chkn Tenders

Crabby Ff

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$11.00

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

JACK DANIELS BURGER

$14.00

1/2 LB CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

JD SHRIMP BURGER

$13.00

SURF AND TURF BURGER

$17.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

SOUTHERN BURGER

$11.00

50/50 BURGER

$13.00

WESTERN BURGER

$11.50

Black N Blue

$11.00

TACOS AND QUESADILLAS

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$15.00

Crabby Fries

$13.00

BoomBoom Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Thai Chili Chicken Tacos

$12.00

cheese quesadilla

$7.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

BUFFALO Chicken QUESADILLA

$13.00

BOOMBOOM SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$20.00

Crab Cake Quesadillas

$22.00

Grilled CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

FRIED SHRIMP WRAP

$15.00

Crabcake Wrap

$22.00

Thai Chili Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Seafood Wrap

$18.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Buff Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled BOOM BOOM CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN BACON BBQ WRAP

$10.00

Crispt Boom Boom Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Seafood Wrap

$19.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

OLD BAY HOT SAUCE CHICKEN WRAP

$11.00

Crabby Chicken Sand

$14.00

Buff Shrimp Quesdilla

$16.00

Cheeseburger Qusedilla

$12.00

Drinks

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Crabby Fries

$12.00

Cispy Chx Wrap

$12.00

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$21.00

CRABCAKe Sandwch

$22.00

CRABCAKE Eggrolls

$21.00

Crab Cake Wrap

$22.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

Buff Salad

$12.00

Crab Cake Salad

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1024 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD 21221

Directions

Two Guys Grill image

