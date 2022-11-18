Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Two J's Grille

200 Reviews

$$

3242 memorial blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tortellini
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
Brian’s Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

10 Pcs Wings

$15.00

5 Pcs Wings

$8.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.50

8 hand battered fried shrimp | Tossed in Bam Bam sauce

Big Twist

Big Twist

$9.50

Hot Pretzel | Beer Cheese | Coarse Dijon Mustard

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Spinach Artichoke

$7.00

Duo Dips

$10.00
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$12.50

hand battered | fried | creamy marinara sauce

FULL Pepper Jack Poppers

$12.00

Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch

HALF Pepper Jack Poppers

$7.00

Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch

Loaded Tot-Cho’s

Loaded Tot-Cho’s

$11.00

Tater Tots | Cheese | Bacon | Scallions | Sour Cream

Ultimate Nachos

$8.00

tortilla chips | chili | queso | lettuce | tomatoes | jalapeños | salsa | sour cream

South Of The Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$14.75

3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla | grilled chicken | bacon | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream

Classic Fajitas

Classic Fajitas

$16.00

grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Laurie’s Quesadilla

$14.00

large flour tortilla | grilled chicken | spinach | mushrooms | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.50

3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips

Southwestern Quesadilla

Southwestern Quesadilla

$14.00

cajun flour tortilla | grilled chicken | black bean & corn mix | salsa | sour cream

Spicy Chicken Tacos

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$13.50

3 soft shell tacos | grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips

Quinoa Bowls

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$9.00

asian kale | color crunch | quinoa & rice blend | edamame | diced red pepper | sliced red onion | choice of dressing | choice of protein

Southwestern Power Bowl

$9.00

urban blend salad mix | quinoa & rice blend | black bean & corn salsa | diced tomato | shredded carrots | sliced red onion | diced red pepper | diced green onion | crumbled queso fresco | choice of dressing | choice of protein

Salads & Soup

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.75

seared ahi tuna | mixed greens | cucumber | carrots | bell peppers | broccoli slaw mix | avocados | choice of dressing | roll

Big Chef Salad

$14.00

ham | turkey | mixed greens | mixed cheese | egg | tomato | cucumber | choice of dressing | roll

Black & Bleu Salad

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.75

fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll

Pear Salad

$13.50

Taco Salad

$14.75

blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa

Thai Salad

$14.75
FULL Boulevard Salad

FULL Boulevard Salad

$11.00

mixed greens | pecans | strawberries | cranberries | feta | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine | croutons | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing | roll

FULL Chicken Cobb Salad

FULL Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll

FULL House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens | cheese | tomato | cucumber | onion | croutons | choice of dressing | roll

FULL Kale Chicken Salad

FULL Kale Chicken Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken | kale | broccoli | carrots | Brussel sprouts | pecans | cranberries | choice of dressing | roll

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Entrées

BBQ Baked Potato

$13.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.75

Brian’s Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

grilled chicken | mushrooms | garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Chicken Portabello

$15.00

6 ounce grilled chicken | Swiss cheese | grilled portabello mushroom | 2 sides

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$14.00

3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread

General’s Sirloin

General’s Sirloin

$19.00

8 oz sirloin | 2 sides

Giant Meatball W/ Pasta

$16.00

10 ounce meatball | spaghetti | marinara

Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

homemade meatloaf | texas toast | mashed potatoes | gravy | onion straws

Pappardelle Cream Pasta

Pappardelle Cream Pasta

$16.50

pappardelle pasta | creamy meat sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.00

American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion straws | 1000 island dressing

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.50

Bistro Burger

$13.50

pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | spicy ranch

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.50

melted bleu cheese crumbles | a1 sauce | onion straws | bacon

Cheeseburger

$12.00

American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$13.50

Vermont cheddar | bacon | bbq sauce | chipotle mayo | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Free Bird Burger

$13.50

turkey burger | swiss | arugula | tomato | guacamole

Good Morning Burger

$13.50

American cheese | bacon | fried egg

Guacamole Swiss Burger

Guacamole Swiss Burger

$14.50

lettuce | tomato | onion | bacon | swiss | guacamole | pickle

Memphis Burger

$14.50

natural beef patty | pork belly | cheddar cheese | Cole slaw

Mini Cheeseburgers

$13.00

3 mini sliders | American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

sautéed mushrooms | Swiss | lettuce | tomato | mayo

Tsunami Burger

$13.50
Two J’s Burger

Two J’s Burger

$12.50

natural beef patty piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Two J’s Burger DBL

$15.25

2 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Two J’s Burger TRIPLE

$19.00

3 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso

Veggie Burger

$11.75

veggie patty | avocado | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | grilled peppers

Sandwiches / Wraps

Avocado Club Wrap

Avocado Club Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken | bacon | avocado | tomato | swiss | pesto mayo

Beebe’s Fried Bologna

$11.50

thick sliced bologna | texas toast | tomato | mayo |american cheese | fried egg

Best BLT

Best BLT

$13.50

bacon | lettuce | tomato | American cheese | mayo | grilled wheat bread

Blackened Mahi Sand.

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing

Chicken Club

$14.50

grilled chicken | American cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread

Chipotle Chicken

$14.75

grilled chicken | pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | chipotle mayo

Firehouse Chicken

$14.75

grilled chicken | ham | pepper jack cheese | buffalo sauce | onion straws | ranch

French Dip

$15.50

prime rib | provolone | au jus | hoagie sub

Greek Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken | lettuce | black olives | onion | feta | tomato | greek dressing

Komisar Reuben

$14.50

corned beef | swiss | sauerkraut | 1000 island | rye bread

Larry Bird

$14.00

fried chicken | swiss | bacon | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | Kaiser roll

Mile High

$13.50

ham | turkey | bacon | swiss | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread

Perfect Prime

$16.50

prime rib | cheddar | horsey sauce | mushrooms | onions | lettuce | tomato | jalapeño bread

Philly Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub

Philly Steak

$16.00

grilled steak | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub

Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$14.50

hot turkey | bacon | swiss | mayo | tomato | Kaiser roll

Zesty Turkey

$13.50

hot turkey | bacon | pepper jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | chipotle mayo | jalapeño bread

Calzones / Flatbreads

Chicken Calzone

$15.00

chicken | mozzarella | peppers | onion | mushrooms

House Calzone

House Calzone

$15.00

mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$11.50

olive oil | tomato | mozzarella | fresh basil | Italian seasoning

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$11.50

grilled chicken | red peppers | tomato | mozzarella | pesto | Italian seasoning

8" Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00

bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch

8" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning

8" Garden Pizza

$12.00

pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives

8" Grant’s Pms

$10.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella

8" Great White Pizza

$10.00

olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil

8" Grilled Chicken & Herb Pizza

$10.00

tomato sauce | grilled chicken | basil | Italian seasoning

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham

8" Meat Pie Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon

8" Topless Pizza

$8.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

8" Tuscan Pizza

$10.00

ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar

8" 1 Topping Pizza

$11.00

8" 2 Topping Pizza

$12.00

8" 3 Topping Pizza

$13.00

14" Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch

14" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

14" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning

14" Garden Pizza

$23.00

pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives

14" Grant’s Pms

$20.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella

14" Great White Pizza

14" Great White Pizza

$19.00

olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil

14" Grilled Chicken & Herb Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce | grilled chicken | basil | Italian seasoning

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham

14" Meat Pie Pizza

14" Meat Pie Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon

14" Topless Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese

14" Tuscan Pizza

$19.00

ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$19.00

14" 2 Topping Pizza

$20.00

14" 3 Topping Pizza

$21.00

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Roll

$0.50

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Of Carrots

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid Fruit Cup

$4.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mini Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Pasta w/ marinara

$6.00

Side Sauces

2 oz 1000 Island

$0.45

2 oz Balsamic

$0.45

2 oz Bam Bam Sauce

$0.50

2 oz BBQ

$0.45

2 oz Beer Cheese

$0.75

2 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.45

2 oz Buffalo

$0.45

2 oz Caesar

$0.45

2 oz Cajun Seasoning

$0.45

2 oz Chipotle

$0.45

2 oz Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

2 oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.45

2 oz Gravy

$0.75

2 oz Greek

$0.45

2 oz Guacamole

$1.50

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.45

2 oz Honey Sriracha

$0.45

2 Oz Horsey Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Italian

$0.45

2 oz Ketchup

2 oz Killer Hot

$0.45

2 oz Korean BBQ

$0.45

2 oz Marinara

$0.50

2 oz Mayo

$0.25

2 oz Medium

$0.45

2 oz Mild

$0.45

2 oz Mustard

2 oz Queso

$0.75

2 oz Ranch

$0.45

2 oz Raspberry

$0.45

2 oz Salsa

$0.45

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.45

2 oz Spicy Ranch

$0.45

2 oz Tangy Asian

$0.45

2 oz Toasted Sesame

$0.45

4 oz Au Jus

$2.00

4 oz Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

4 oz Queso

$3.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Spinach Dip

$4.00

4oz Alfredo

$3.00

NA Beverages

Softdrink

$2.99

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Sweet/ Unsweet Tea, Blue Powerade, Coke Zero

Coffee

$2.50

Caffeinated only

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Water

Champagne By The Bottle

Cielo Dal 1908 Prosecco

$32.00

FALL COCKTAILS

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

$9.50Out of stock

Butterscotch White Russian

$9.00

Caramel Appletini

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Hot Toddy

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

S'mores Martini

$13.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Caramel Apple Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$6.00

FAMILY ENTREES

FAMILY CHKN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$45.00

serves 4-6 | Caesar salad | rolls

FAMILY CHKN PARMESAN

$45.00

FAMILY CHKN TENDERS

$45.00

serves 4-6 | grilled or fried | tater tots | Caesar salad

FAMILY MEATLOAF

$40.00

serves 4-6 | mashed potatoes & gravy | Caesar salad

FAMILY SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$43.00

serves 4-6 | chicken bacon quesadilla | pepper jack poppers | chips & queso

FAMILY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$45.00

FAMILY PIZZA

14" Tuscan

$17.50

14" Cajun Pepperoni
$17.50

$17.50

14" Garden

$17.50

14" Great White
$17.50

$17.50

14" Grants PMS
$17.50

$17.50

14" Hawaiian

$17.50

14" Buffalo Chicken
$17.50

$17.50

14" Grilled Chicken and Herb
$17.50

$17.50

14" Meat Pie

$17.50

14" Topless

$17.50

14" 1 Topping

$17.50

14" 2 Topping

$17.50

14" 3 Topping

$17.50

14" Topless

$17.50

14" 1 Topping

$17.50

14" 2 Topping

$17.50

14" 3 Topping

$17.50

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

14" Cajun Pepperoni

$17.50

14" Garden

$17.50

14" Grants PMS

$17.50

14" Great White

$17.50

14" Grilled Chicken and Herb

$17.50

14" Hawaiian

$17.50

14" Meat Pie

$17.50

14" Tuscan

$17.50

FAMILY SIDES

FAMILY MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

FAMILY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$15.00

FAMILY MASHED POTATO & GRVY

$15.00

HH Appetizers

HH 10 Pcs Wings

$12.00

HH 5 Pcs Wings

$6.40

HH Bam Bam Shrimp

$10.00

HH Big Twist

$7.60

HH Burrata Salad

$9.60

HH Duo Dips

$8.00

HH Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00

HH Full Pepper Jack Poppers

$9.60

HH Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

HH Half Pepper Jack Poppers

$5.60

HH Loaded Tot-Cho’s

$8.80

HH Queso & Chips

$5.60

HH Salsa & Chips

$4.00

HH Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$5.60

HH Ultimate Nachos

$6.40

HH Liquor

HH Well Rum

$6.00

HH Well Tequila

$6.00

HH Well Vodka

$6.00

HH Well Whiskey

$6.00

HH Beer

241 HH DRF Bud Light

$4.75

241 HH DRF Budweiser

$4.75

241 HH DRF Coors Light

$4.75

241 HH DRF Mich Ultra

$4.75

241 HH DRF Miller Lite

$4.75

241 HH DRF Yuengling

$4.75

241 HH DRF Angry Orchard

$7.00

241 HH DRF Bearded Iris

$8.00

241 HH DRF Black Abbey

$7.25

241 HH DRF Bluemoon

$6.50

241 HH DRF Bold Rock

$6.75

241 HH DRF Diskin Cider

$8.00

241 HH DRF Dog Fish

$7.25

241 HH DRF Dr.Robot

$8.50

241 HH DRF Fat Tire

$7.00

241 HH DRF Good People IPA

$7.50

241 HH DRF Guinness

$8.25

241 HH DRF Jackalope

$7.00

241 HH DRF Leinenkuel's

$8.00

241 HH DRF Mango Cart

$7.00

241 HH DRF Mayday

$7.00

241 HH DRF Sam Adams

$7.00

241 HH DRF Snakebite

$7.50

241 HH DRF Stella

$8.75

241 HH DRF Tailgate

$8.25

241 HH DRF TN Brew Works

$7.00

241 HH DRF Wicked Weed

$8.00

241 HH DRF Wiseacre

$8.00

241 HH DRF Yazoo Dos Perros

$6.75

241 HH DRF Yazoo Hop Perfect

$6.75

241 HH DRF Yeehaw

$7.25

241 HH BTL Bud Light

$4.75

241 HH BTL Budweiser

$4.75

241 HH BTL Coors Light

$4.75

241 HH BTL Mich Ultra

$4.75

241 HH BTL Miller Lite

$4.75

241 HH BTL Yuengling

$4.75

241 HH BTL Abita

$5.50

241 HH Bud Light NEXT

$3.25

241 HH BTL Corona

$5.50

241 HH BTL Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

241 HH BTL Heineken

$5.50

241 HH BTL Heineken 00

$6.00

241 HH BTL Peroni

$6.25

241 HH BTL Stella

$8.00

241 HH Pickers Seltzer Cranberry Lime

$8.00

241 HH Pickers Seltzer Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

241 HH Pickers Seltzer Raspberry

$8.00

241 HH Pickers Seltzer Tangerine

$8.00

241 HH Long Drink Original

$7.50

241 HH Long Drink Sugar Free

$7.50

HH Red Wine

GLASS Lodi Estates Cabernet

$11.00

GLASS Hahn Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLASS Smith&Hook Red Blend

$12.00

GLASS Zuccardi Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

HH White Wine

GLASS Boron Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLASS Dogliotti Moscato

$9.00

GLASS La Crema Chardonnay

$10.00

GLASS Kung Fu Riesling

$9.00

HH Rose Wine

GLASS Domaine Montrose

$9.00

HH Champagne Wine

GLASS JP Chenet Brut

$10.00

GLASS Cielo Prosecco

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Two J's Grille image
Two J's Grille image

