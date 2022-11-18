- Home
Two J's Grille
200 Reviews
$$
3242 memorial blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Appetizers
10 Pcs Wings
5 Pcs Wings
Bam Bam Shrimp
8 hand battered fried shrimp | Tossed in Bam Bam sauce
Big Twist
Hot Pretzel | Beer Cheese | Coarse Dijon Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Burrata Salad
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Spinach Artichoke
Duo Dips
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
hand battered | fried | creamy marinara sauce
FULL Pepper Jack Poppers
Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch
HALF Pepper Jack Poppers
Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch
Loaded Tot-Cho’s
Tater Tots | Cheese | Bacon | Scallions | Sour Cream
Ultimate Nachos
tortilla chips | chili | queso | lettuce | tomatoes | jalapeños | salsa | sour cream
South Of The Border
Baja Fish Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | avocado | lettuce | pico de gallo | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | lettuce | tomato | bam bam shrimp | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Chicken & Bacon Quesadilla
flour tortilla | grilled chicken | bacon | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream
Classic Fajitas
grilled chicken or steak | tortillas | shredded cheese | red & green peppers | onions | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Laurie’s Quesadilla
large flour tortilla | grilled chicken | spinach | mushrooms | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream
Pulled Pork Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | pork belly with adobe sauce | lettuce | tomato | cheese | salsa | sour cream | side of tortilla chips
Southwestern Quesadilla
cajun flour tortilla | grilled chicken | black bean & corn mix | salsa | sour cream
Spicy Chicken Tacos
3 soft shell tacos | grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | cheese | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa | side of tortilla chips
Quinoa Bowls
Quinoa Power Bowl
asian kale | color crunch | quinoa & rice blend | edamame | diced red pepper | sliced red onion | choice of dressing | choice of protein
Southwestern Power Bowl
urban blend salad mix | quinoa & rice blend | black bean & corn salsa | diced tomato | shredded carrots | sliced red onion | diced red pepper | diced green onion | crumbled queso fresco | choice of dressing | choice of protein
Salads & Soup
Ahi Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna | mixed greens | cucumber | carrots | bell peppers | broccoli slaw mix | avocados | choice of dressing | roll
Big Chef Salad
ham | turkey | mixed greens | mixed cheese | egg | tomato | cucumber | choice of dressing | roll
Black & Bleu Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
Pear Salad
Taco Salad
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
Thai Salad
FULL Boulevard Salad
mixed greens | pecans | strawberries | cranberries | feta | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Caesar Salad
romaine | croutons | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing | roll
FULL Chicken Cobb Salad
grilled chicken | mixed greens | egg | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | tomato | avocado | choice of dressing | roll
FULL House Salad
mixed greens | cheese | tomato | cucumber | onion | croutons | choice of dressing | roll
FULL Kale Chicken Salad
grilled chicken | kale | broccoli | carrots | Brussel sprouts | pecans | cranberries | choice of dressing | roll
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Cup of Soup
Bowl Soup
Entrées
BBQ Baked Potato
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Brian’s Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
grilled chicken | mushrooms | garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Portabello
6 ounce grilled chicken | Swiss cheese | grilled portabello mushroom | 2 sides
Chicken Tortellini
3 cheese filled tortellini | blackened chicken | choice of sauce | garlic bread
General’s Sirloin
8 oz sirloin | 2 sides
Giant Meatball W/ Pasta
10 ounce meatball | spaghetti | marinara
Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich
homemade meatloaf | texas toast | mashed potatoes | gravy | onion straws
Pappardelle Cream Pasta
pappardelle pasta | creamy meat sauce
Teriyaki Salmon
seasoned salmon filet | teriyaki sauce | 2 sides
Burgers
All American Burger
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion straws | 1000 island dressing
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
Bistro Burger
pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | spicy ranch
Black & Bleu Burger
melted bleu cheese crumbles | a1 sauce | onion straws | bacon
Cheeseburger
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Chipotle BBQ Burger
Vermont cheddar | bacon | bbq sauce | chipotle mayo | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Free Bird Burger
turkey burger | swiss | arugula | tomato | guacamole
Good Morning Burger
American cheese | bacon | fried egg
Guacamole Swiss Burger
lettuce | tomato | onion | bacon | swiss | guacamole | pickle
Memphis Burger
natural beef patty | pork belly | cheddar cheese | Cole slaw
Mini Cheeseburgers
3 mini sliders | American cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
sautéed mushrooms | Swiss | lettuce | tomato | mayo
Tsunami Burger
Two J’s Burger
natural beef patty piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Two J’s Burger DBL
2 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Two J’s Burger TRIPLE
3 natural beef patties piled high with fries | tomato | onion | queso
Veggie Burger
veggie patty | avocado | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | grilled peppers
Sandwiches / Wraps
Avocado Club Wrap
grilled chicken | bacon | avocado | tomato | swiss | pesto mayo
Beebe’s Fried Bologna
thick sliced bologna | texas toast | tomato | mayo |american cheese | fried egg
Best BLT
bacon | lettuce | tomato | American cheese | mayo | grilled wheat bread
Blackened Mahi Sand.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken | buffalo sauce | lettuce | celery | bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken | lettuce | tomato | parmesan cheese | caesar dressing
Chicken Club
grilled chicken | American cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread
Chipotle Chicken
grilled chicken | pepper jack cheese | bacon | onion straws | chipotle mayo
Firehouse Chicken
grilled chicken | ham | pepper jack cheese | buffalo sauce | onion straws | ranch
French Dip
prime rib | provolone | au jus | hoagie sub
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken | lettuce | black olives | onion | feta | tomato | greek dressing
Komisar Reuben
corned beef | swiss | sauerkraut | 1000 island | rye bread
Larry Bird
fried chicken | swiss | bacon | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | Kaiser roll
Mile High
ham | turkey | bacon | swiss | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | honey mustard | wheat bread
Perfect Prime
prime rib | cheddar | horsey sauce | mushrooms | onions | lettuce | tomato | jalapeño bread
Philly Chicken
grilled chicken | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub
Philly Steak
grilled steak | melted provolone | sautéed onion | sautéed pepper | mayo | hoagie sub
Turkey Bacon Swiss
hot turkey | bacon | swiss | mayo | tomato | Kaiser roll
Zesty Turkey
hot turkey | bacon | pepper jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | chipotle mayo | jalapeño bread
Calzones / Flatbreads
Chicken Calzone
chicken | mozzarella | peppers | onion | mushrooms
House Calzone
mushrooms | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ricotta | mozzarella | provolone | parmesan cheese
Margherita Flatbread
olive oil | tomato | mozzarella | fresh basil | Italian seasoning
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken | red peppers | tomato | mozzarella | pesto | Italian seasoning
8" Pizza
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch
8" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning
8" Garden Pizza
pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives
8" Grant’s Pms
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella
8" Great White Pizza
olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil
8" Grilled Chicken & Herb Pizza
tomato sauce | grilled chicken | basil | Italian seasoning
8" Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham
8" Meat Pie Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon
8" Topless Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
8" Tuscan Pizza
ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar
8" 1 Topping Pizza
8" 2 Topping Pizza
8" 3 Topping Pizza
14" Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce base | mozzarella | chicken | bell pepper | onions | bbq sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
tomato sauce | buffalo chicken | bacon | mozzarella | ranch
14" Cajun Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella | cajun seasoning
14" Garden Pizza
pesto or tomato sauce | mozzarella | peppers | mushrooms | onions | garlic | tomato | black olives
14" Grant’s Pms
tomato sauce | pepperoni | mushrooms | Italian sausage | mozzarella
14" Great White Pizza
olive oil base | garlic | fontina | fresh basil
14" Grilled Chicken & Herb Pizza
tomato sauce | grilled chicken | basil | Italian seasoning
14" Hawaiian Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pineapple | ham
14" Meat Pie Pizza
tomato sauce | pepperoni | Italian sausage | ground beef | ham | bacon
14" Topless Pizza
tomato sauce | mozzarella cheese
14" Tuscan Pizza
ranch base | spinach | garlic | tomato | chicken | feta | mozzarella | cheddar
14" 1 Topping Pizza
14" 2 Topping Pizza
14" 3 Topping Pizza
Sides
Asparagus
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Onion Straws
Potato Chips
Rice
Roll
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Side House Salad
Side Of Carrots
Side Of Garlic Bread
Steamed Veggies
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tortilla Chips
Kid’s Menu
Side Sauces
2 oz 1000 Island
2 oz Balsamic
2 oz Bam Bam Sauce
2 oz BBQ
2 oz Beer Cheese
2 oz Bleu Cheese
2 oz Buffalo
2 oz Caesar
2 oz Cajun Seasoning
2 oz Chipotle
2 oz Chipotle Mayo
2 oz Garlic Parmesan
2 oz Gravy
2 oz Greek
2 oz Guacamole
2 oz Honey Mustard
2 oz Honey Sriracha
2 Oz Horsey Sauce
2 oz Italian
2 oz Ketchup
2 oz Killer Hot
2 oz Korean BBQ
2 oz Marinara
2 oz Mayo
2 oz Medium
2 oz Mild
2 oz Mustard
2 oz Queso
2 oz Ranch
2 oz Raspberry
2 oz Salsa
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Spicy Ranch
2 oz Tangy Asian
2 oz Toasted Sesame
4 oz Au Jus
4 oz Guacamole
4 oz Marinara
4 oz Queso
4 oz Salsa
4 oz Spinach Dip
4oz Alfredo
NA Beverages
Champagne By The Bottle
FALL COCKTAILS
FAMILY ENTREES
FAMILY CHKN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
serves 4-6 | Caesar salad | rolls
FAMILY CHKN PARMESAN
FAMILY CHKN TENDERS
serves 4-6 | grilled or fried | tater tots | Caesar salad
FAMILY MEATLOAF
serves 4-6 | mashed potatoes & gravy | Caesar salad
FAMILY SOUTH OF THE BORDER
serves 4-6 | chicken bacon quesadilla | pepper jack poppers | chips & queso
FAMILY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
FAMILY PIZZA
HH Appetizers
HH 10 Pcs Wings
HH 5 Pcs Wings
HH Bam Bam Shrimp
HH Big Twist
HH Burrata Salad
HH Duo Dips
HH Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
HH Full Pepper Jack Poppers
HH Guacamole & Chips
HH Half Pepper Jack Poppers
HH Loaded Tot-Cho’s
HH Queso & Chips
HH Salsa & Chips
HH Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips
HH Ultimate Nachos
HH Beer
241 HH DRF Bud Light
241 HH DRF Budweiser
241 HH DRF Coors Light
241 HH DRF Mich Ultra
241 HH DRF Miller Lite
241 HH DRF Yuengling
241 HH DRF Angry Orchard
241 HH DRF Bearded Iris
241 HH DRF Black Abbey
241 HH DRF Bluemoon
241 HH DRF Bold Rock
241 HH DRF Diskin Cider
241 HH DRF Dog Fish
241 HH DRF Dr.Robot
241 HH DRF Fat Tire
241 HH DRF Good People IPA
241 HH DRF Guinness
241 HH DRF Jackalope
241 HH DRF Leinenkuel's
241 HH DRF Mango Cart
241 HH DRF Mayday
241 HH DRF Sam Adams
241 HH DRF Snakebite
241 HH DRF Stella
241 HH DRF Tailgate
241 HH DRF TN Brew Works
241 HH DRF Wicked Weed
241 HH DRF Wiseacre
241 HH DRF Yazoo Dos Perros
241 HH DRF Yazoo Hop Perfect
241 HH DRF Yeehaw
241 HH BTL Bud Light
241 HH BTL Budweiser
241 HH BTL Coors Light
241 HH BTL Mich Ultra
241 HH BTL Miller Lite
241 HH BTL Yuengling
241 HH BTL Abita
241 HH Bud Light NEXT
241 HH BTL Corona
241 HH BTL Dos Equis Amber
241 HH BTL Heineken
241 HH BTL Heineken 00
241 HH BTL Peroni
241 HH BTL Stella
241 HH Pickers Seltzer Cranberry Lime
241 HH Pickers Seltzer Grapefruit
241 HH Pickers Seltzer Raspberry
241 HH Pickers Seltzer Tangerine
241 HH Long Drink Original
241 HH Long Drink Sugar Free
HH Red Wine
HH White Wine
HH Rose Wine
HH Champagne Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3242 memorial blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129