Main picView gallery

The Hill 333 S Limestone

review star

No reviews yet

333 South Limestone

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Speed Screen

Mimosa 10 oz

$3.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Big BlueRita

$8.00

Blue Gatorade

$5.00

Blue Paradise

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light 16 oz

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Hill Hooch

$8.00

Jack & Coke

$7.00

John Wall Shot

$5.00

Kentucky Smash

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Limestone

$8.00

LIT

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Orange Gatorade

$5.00

Red Gatorade

$5.00

Rum & Coke

$6.00

Tequila shot

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Vodka & Cran

$6.00

Vodka & Lemon

$6.00

Vodka & Redbull

$7.00

Vodka & Sprite

$6.00

Whisky Coke

$6.00

Whisky Sour

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Game Day Specials

Big Blue Rita Pitcher

$14.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Domestic Pitcher

$9.00

Happy Dad

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Mimosa Bucket

$15.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Wheatley

$6.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00

New Amsterdam Red Berry

$6.00

UV Blue

$6.00

UV Cherry

$6.00

UV Orange

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Firefly

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Wheatley

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$12.00

DBL New Amsterdam Pineapple

$12.00

DBL New Amsterdam Red Berry

$12.00

DBL UV Blue

$12.00

DBL UV Cherry

$12.00

DBL UV Orange

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Castle & Key

$6.00

Roots of Ruin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Roots of Ruin

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Castle & Key

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Blue Chair Rum

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Sailor & Jerry

$6.00

Salt Water Woody

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Blue Chair Rum

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$12.00

DBL Sailor & Jerry

$12.00

DBL Salt Water Woody

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Casa Amigos

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL El Jimador

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton

$16.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rich & Rare

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Weller

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Blanton

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers 46

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Rich & Rare

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Weller

$24.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Four Roses

$16.00

DBL Jamerson

$16.00

Scotch

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Francesca

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Irish Mist

$5.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Fernet

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Cocktails

Ameretto Sour

$6.00

Big BlueRita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Paradise

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Hill Hooch

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

John Wall Shot

$5.00

Kentucky Smash

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Limestone

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb shot

$5.00

16 oz Draft

16 oz Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz Budweiser

$5.00

16 oz Mango Cart

$6.00

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

16 oz Country Boy Cougar Bait

$6.00

16 oz SweetWater IPA

$7.00

16 oz Voodoo

$7.00

16 oz Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

16 oz Kona Big Wave

$6.00

El Jimador Tequila

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Kentucky Tavern Bourbon

$2.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

Saltwater Woody Grapefruit Rum

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

Tullamore Irish Whiskey

$4.00

Pitcher Draft

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher Budweiser

$12.00

Pitcher Mango Cart

$20.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$16.00

Pitcher Country Boy Cougar Bait

$20.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$20.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$12.00

Canned Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light 16 oz

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Guiness 14.9 oz

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kentucky Ale

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lagunita IPA

$6.00

Leinenkugel

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR 16 oz

$4.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

West Sixth IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Buckets

High Noon

$24.00

Happy Dad

$24.00

Bud

$20.00

Bud Light

$20.00

Miller

$20.00

Miller Light

$20.00

Busch Light

$20.00

Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw Surge

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Happy Dad

$6.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Good Boy

$6.00

Hi

$6.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose and Champagne

Rose

$9.00

Champagne

$7.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Tuesday Specials

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Jello shot

$2.00

Mich Ultra

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Natty Light Seltzer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

333 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cid - Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
304 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Southern Deli & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 401
207 South Limestone St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
OV- Old Vine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
400 Old Vine St #108 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Graze
orange star4.5 • 1,027
111 Woodland Avenue Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
630 East Main Street Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
547 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston