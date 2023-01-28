Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Two Peas Cafe, LLC

146 Reviews

$

870 West Hickpoochee Ave

Labelle, FL 33935

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Home of Granny Ella's Pies. We are known for our friendly atmosphere, homemade pies, cakes & southern style homecookin'. Two Peas Cafe was named a United States Senate Small Business of the Week by Senator Marco Rubio in June of 2019.

Location

Directions

