Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2

Miami, FL 33196

Popular Items

JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)
JUMBO PIZZA / 10 WINGS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)
(10 PCS) CHICKEN WINGS

FAMILY SPECIALS

JUMBO PIZZA / 12 GARLIC ROLLS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)

$25.99

18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

JUMBO PIZZA / 10 WINGS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)

$34.99

18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

JUMBO PIZZA / 5 WINGS / 3 CHICKEN FINGERS / 3 MOZZARELLA STICKS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)

$34.99

18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

2 JUMBO CHEESE PIZZA / 20 WINGS / 1 (2 LITER SODA)

$75.00

18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

3 JUMBO CHEESE PIZZA / 40 WINGS / 2 (2 LITER SODA)

$130.00

18" Cheese Pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

LARGE PIZZA / 6 GARLIC ROLLS

$20.99

16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

2 LARGE CHEESE PIZZA / 1 TOPPING

$40.00

16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices) 1 Topping included

3 LARGE CHEESE PIZZA / 1 TOPPING / 1 (2 LITER SODA)

$60.00

16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices) 1 Topping included

LARGE CHEESE (PICK-UP ONLY / TUESDAY'S)

$10.00Out of stock

16" Cheese Pizza (8 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge

PIZZAS & SPECIALTIES

(BYO) SMALL PLAIN PIZZA

$13.00

Build Your Own Pizza 12" Cheese pizza (4 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.

SMALL SPECIALTY PIZZA

$17.00

12" Pizza (4 Slices) Flavors: • WHITE PIZZA (Ricotta Cheese) • ALFREDO PIZZA OR VODKA (PINK) • HAWAIIAN PIZZA (Ham & Pineapple) • FRESH TOMATO & BASIL (Tomatoes, garlic & basil) • ALL THE WAY - SUPREME (Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers) • MEAT LOVERS (Pepperoni, ham, sausage & bacon) • VEGGIE LOVERS (Onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & green peppers) • BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA • BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA • CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

(BYO) MEDIUM PLAIN PIZZA

$15.00

Build Your Own Pizza 14" Cheese pizza (6 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.

MEDIUM SPECIALTY PIZZA

$19.00

14" Pizza (6 Slices) Flavors: • WHITE PIZZA (Ricotta Cheese) • ALFREDO PIZZA OR VODKA (PINK) • HAWAIIAN PIZZA (Ham & Pineapple) • FRESH TOMATO & BASIL (Tomatoes, garlic & basil) • ALL THE WAY - SUPREME (Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers) • MEAT LOVERS (Pepperoni, ham, sausage & bacon) • VEGGIE LOVERS (Onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & green peppers) • BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA • BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA • CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

(BYO) LARGE PIZZA

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza 16" Cheese pizza (8 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.

LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA

$24.00

16" Pizza (8 Slices) Flavors: • WHITE PIZZA (Ricotta Cheese) • ALFREDO PIZZA OR VODKA (PINK) • HAWAIIAN PIZZA (Ham & Pineapple) • FRESH TOMATO & BASIL (Tomatoes, garlic & basil) • ALL THE WAY - SUPREME (Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers) • MEAT LOVERS (Pepperoni, ham, sausage & bacon) • VEGGIE LOVERS (Onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & green peppers) • BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA • BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA • CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

(BYO) JUMBO PIZZA

$20.00

Build Your Own Pizza 18" Cheese pizza (12 Slices) Additional toppings for an extra charge.

JUMBO SPECIALTY PIZZA

$27.00

18" Pizza (12 Slices) Flavors: • WHITE PIZZA (Ricotta Cheese) • ALFREDO PIZZA OR VODKA (PINK) • HAWAIIAN PIZZA (Ham & Pineapple) • FRESH TOMATO & BASIL (Tomatoes, garlic & basil) • ALL THE WAY - SUPREME (Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers) • MEAT LOVERS (Pepperoni, ham, sausage & bacon) • VEGGIE LOVERS (Onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & green peppers) • BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA • BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA • CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

CALZONE (SMALL)

$10.00

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.

CALZONE (LARGE)

$11.00

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.

STROMBOLI (SMALL)

$10.00

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.

STROMBOLI (LARGE)

$11.00

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese.

VEGGIE ROLL (SMALL)

$10.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions & garlic.

VEGGIE ROLL (LARGE)

$11.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions & garlic.

PEPPERONI ROLL (SMALL)

$10.00

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

PEPPERONI ROLL (LARGE)

$11.00

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

WINGS MENU

Fried Chicken Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side. (Choice of sauce for an extra charge)

(10 PCS) CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Fried Chicken Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side. (Choice of sauce for an extra charge)

(15 PCS) CHICKEN WINGS

$22.00

Fried Chicken Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side. (Choice of sauce for an extra charge)

(30 PCS) CHICKEN WINGS

$43.00

Fried Chicken Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side. (Choice of sauce for an extra charge)

(50 PCS) CHICKEN WINGS

$75.00

Fried Chicken Wings served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side. (Choice of sauce for an extra charge)

APPETIZERS

(5 PCS) CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.00

Strips of breaded chicken served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (3)

$8.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$7.00

Fresh loaf of bread topped with garlic, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese & baked

1/2 GARLIC ROLLS

$6.00

Homemade daily topped with fresh garlic, olive oil & parmesan cheese.

DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS

$9.00

Homemade daily topped with fresh garlic, olive oil & parmesan cheese.

FRIED MOZZARELLA (6PCS)

$10.00

Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce on the side.

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

Toasted Italian bread with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

PASTAS

CHICKEN FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$17.00

Fettuccine in our homemade alfredo sauce topped with chicken

PASTA CARBONARA

$17.00

Fresh cooked pasta in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce with ham & bacon

PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$17.00

Fresh cooked penned pasta in our original vodka sauce with chicken

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.00

Fettuccine in our original creamy Alfredo sauce

LASAGNA

$15.00

Homemade meat lasagna with ricotta topped with sauce & mozzarella cheese

SPAGHETTI & TOMATO SAUCE

$13.00

Fresh cooked spaghetti with delicious homemade tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$15.00

Homemade meatballs in a red sauce over a bed of fresh cooked spaghetti

SPAGHETTI & MUSHROOMS

$14.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed and mixed in a red sauce over a bed of fresh cooked spaghetti

SPAGHETTI & MEAT SAUCE

$15.00

Homemade meat sauce over a bed of fresh cooked spaghetti

SPAGHETTI & GARLIC OIL

$14.00

Fresh garlic sautéed with olive oil over a bed of fresh cooked spaghetti

ANGEL HAIR PASTA

$12.00

Served with delicious homemade tomato sauce

BAKED ZITI

$15.00

Zitti topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked

PENNE ALL' ARRABBIATA

$13.00

Fresh cooked penne pasta in our homemade spicy tomato sauce

GNOCCHI

$16.00

Homemade potato gnocchi served with tomato sauce

TORTELLINI

$16.00

Filled with cheese served with tomato sauce

ENTREES

CHICKEN PARM (ENTREE)

$18.00

Breaded chicken topped with tomatosauce, mozzarella cheese & baked

RISOTTO

Risotto al Funghi

$18.00Out of stock

Creamy risotto with mushrooms.

SOUPS & SALADS

PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP

$9.00

Cannellini bean soup with tubettini pasta.

MINESTRONE SOUP

$9.00

Fresh vegetables & herbs.

LOBSTER BISQUE SOUP

$11.00

Creamy lobster soup.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil topped with olive oil & vinegar.

TOMATO SALAD

$11.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella cheese with olive oil and vinegar.

SUBS

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$11.00

Homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB

$11.00

Sliced & chopped steak sautéed with mushroom, onions, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & baked

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$11.00

Chicken breast topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked.

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE

$8.00

Moister chocolate cake on the bottom, topped with almond streusel.

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CANNOLI

$6.00

NUTELLA PIZZA DESSERT

$11.00

WINE

(BTL) CABERNET

$20.00Out of stock

Red Wine

(BTL) MERLOT

$20.00

Red Wine

(BTL) CHIANTI

$20.00

Light & Dry Red Wine

(BTL) CHARDONNAY

$20.00Out of stock

White Wine

(BTL) PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00

Dry White Wine

(BTL) MOSCATTO

$20.00Out of stock

Sweet White Wine

BEVERAGE

2 LITER SODA

$4.00

COCA-COLA PRODUCTS

CAN SODA

$3.00

COCA - COLA PRODUCTS

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Miami's home for the best New York Style Pizza. Offering a variety of homestyle Pizzas, Appetizers & Pasta platters. We are proud to be family owned & serving the Kendall community. Come on in and enjoy! Delivery & pick-up available.

Website

Location

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery
Two Pizza Guys image
Two Pizza Guys image

