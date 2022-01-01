Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown

57 Reviews

116 East Broad St

Quakertown, PA 18951

Crowlers

Can Trolley Barn Lager

$12.50

Can Black Currant Seltzer

$14.00

Can Broad St Belgian Blonde

$12.50

Can Seven Spirits Pumpkin Ale

$13.00

Can Getter's Island Pale Ale

$14.00

Can Left Eye IPA

$13.50

Can The Broad Saison

$17.00

Can Chief Nutimus Honey Saison

$17.00

Can Bankers Brown Ale

$12.50

Can Cognac Barrel Barelywine

$16.00

Can Cognac Barrel Cherry Dubbel

$16.00

Can Bully Wack Sour Pale Ale

$16.00

Growlettes

5.3% ABV. English pub ale w/toasty malt & a mellow bitterness.

Growlette Trolley Barn Lager

$11.50

Growlette Black Currant Seltzer

$13.00

Growlette Broad St Belgian Blonde

$11.50

Growlette Seven Spirits Pumpkin Ale

$12.00

Growlette Getter's Island Pale Ale

$13.00

Growlette Colonel Left Eye IPA

$12.50

Growlette The Broad Saison

$16.00

Growlette Chief Nutimus Honey Saison

$16.00

Growlette Banker's Brown Ale

$11.50

Empty Growlette

$4.00

32 oz. glass bottle. Resealable.

Growlette Bully Wack Sour Pale Ale

$15.00

Growlers

64 oz. glass bottle. Resealable.

Growler Trolley Barn Lager

$21.50

5.3 % ABV. A Pre-prohibition style lager. All malt, very light hopping, and super clean.

Growler Black Currant Seltzer

$25.00

Growler Broad St. (Belgian Blonde)

$21.50

5.2% ABV. A Belgian Wit lightly spiced with coriander and bitter orange peel.

Growler Seven Spirits Pumpkin Ale

$22.00

Growler Getter's Island Pale Ale

$24.00

Growler Left Eye (IPA)

$22.50

6.8% ABV. Hopped with Mosaic, Chinook, Citra & Cascade.

Growler The Broad Saison

$30.00

Growler Chief Nutimus Honey Saison

$30.00

Growler Brown Ale

$21.50

4.5% ABV - Light chocolate, caramel and coffee flavors. When we met with our banker the first time to present our business plan, we told him if we got the loan, we’d name a beer after him. Here’s to you Jim!

Empty Growler

$5.00

Growler Cognac Barrel Cherry Dubbel

$28.00

Growler Cognac Barrel Barelywine

$28.00

Growler Bully Wack Sour Pale Ale

$28.00

Bottles

Wonderland Thai Saison

$12.00Out of stock

Multi-grain ale brewed with rye, oats, wheat, rice, and rice noodles, and spiced with galangal, ginger, lemongrass, grains of paradise, and kaffir lime leaves. Aged in second use wine barrels for 5 months with wild yeast. Named for a burlesque theater and roller rink in the late 1800's that was located at the corner of Larry Holmes Drive and Northampton Street that is now a vacant lot next to Kaplan's Awnings.

Nevins Blind Eye Wild Ale

$20.00

Blurring the line between beer and wine. Nevin's Blind Eye is a year old, oak-aged wild ale blended with 150 pounds of Italian Merlot grapes in an open top fouder. Beautiful deep purplish red body with a light pink foam. Balanced funk with a strong oak backbone. Flavors of grapes, black cherries, and plums with a balancing acidity.

4-Packs

4-Pack Guildy Pleasure

$18.00

4-Pack Pale Ale

$18.00

4-Pack Nat's LIte

$12.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Cream

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50

Merchandise

Two Rivers Bandanna

$8.00Out of stock

A fashionable alternative for a protective mask!!

Two River Pins

$2.00

2RB Sticker

$2.00

Stainless Steel Growler

$65.00

Bike Jerseys

Men Bike Jerseys

$70.00

Women Bike Jerseys

$70.00

Hoodies/Flannels

Black Sweatshirt

$35.00

2RB Brown Zip Up

$35.00

Blue Quakertown Sweatshirt

$35.00

Red Flannel

$40.00

Gray Flannel

$40.00

Men's Red Flannel

$40.00

Women's Gray Flannel

$40.00

Shirts

Men's Quakertown T-Shirt

$20.00

Women's Quakertown T-Shirt

$20.00

Men's Baseball T-Shirt

$20.00

Camo T-Shirt

$20.00

Left Eye T-Shirt

$20.00

Green Two Rivers Women's T-Shirt

$20.00

St Patties Shirt

$20.00

Black and White Striped T-Shirt

$20.00

Red Sleeved - Gray T-Shirt

$20.00

Easton Assassinator T-Shirt

$20.00

Two Rivers Long Sleeve

$25.00

Black Brewery Button Up

$40.00

Tie Die T-Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Camo Hat

$25.00

Orange/Brown

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Silicup

Silicone Cup

$10.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Tulip Glass

$6.00

7oz Glass

$3.00

Growler

$5.00

Growlette

$4.00

St Patty's Glass

$4.00

Boot

Boot

$13.00

Growler

Double-Wall Stainless Steel Growler

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Brewery Located in The Trolley Barn Market.

Location

116 East Broad St, Quakertown, PA 18951

Directions

Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room image
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room image

Map
