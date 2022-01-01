Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown

Wonderland Thai Saison

$12.00 Out of stock

Multi-grain ale brewed with rye, oats, wheat, rice, and rice noodles, and spiced with galangal, ginger, lemongrass, grains of paradise, and kaffir lime leaves. Aged in second use wine barrels for 5 months with wild yeast. Named for a burlesque theater and roller rink in the late 1800's that was located at the corner of Larry Holmes Drive and Northampton Street that is now a vacant lot next to Kaplan's Awnings.