Two Scoops of Sugar
8 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490
Location
249 E Court St, Washington Court House, OH 43160
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orion Coffee and Tea - Washington Courthouse
No Reviews
407 South Elm Street Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
The Canteen @ Post 25 - 1240 Clinton Ave
No Reviews
1240 Clinton Ave Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
Roosters - Washington Court House
3.5 • 28
120 Crossings Drive Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
More near Washington Court House