Two Scoops of Sugar

8 Reviews

$

249 E Court St

Washington Court House, OH 43160

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Frappuccino

Espresso Drinks

Frappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso Drinks

Hot Drinks

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Steamers

$2.50+

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$0.75

Coke

$0.75

Dr. Pepper

$0.75

Diet Pepsi

$0.75

Sprite

$0.75

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Bag Coffee

Bag Coffee

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490

Location

249 E Court St, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Directions

Gallery
Two Scoops of Sugar image
Two Scoops of Sugar image
Two Scoops of Sugar image

