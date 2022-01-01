A map showing the location of two sons bakehouse 246 Main StreetView gallery

two sons bakehouse 246 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

246 Main Street

Hyde Park, VT 05655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Light

Avocado Toast

$9.00

With two sunny side up eggs, clothbound cheddar, and cherry tomatoes

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.00

With your choice of bagel, lemon caper cream cheese, and pickled red onion.

Sweet

Pancakes

$10.00

Three buttermilk pancakes with whipped Cabot butter and McKnight Farm maple syrup

French Toast

$10.00

House brioche with whipped Cabot butter and McKnight Farm maple syrup

Single Pancake

$4.00

Single French Toast

$6.50

Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Scrambled egg or Fried, choice of american, swiss, cheddar Choice of bacon, sausage, capicola, or pork roll on house bread

Two Sons Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs any style, hash brown, your choice of protein, and house toast

Omelet

$11.00

Two egg omelet with your choice of two vegetables, protein, and Cabot cheddar. Served with a hash brown and house toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Two eggs sunny side up with avocado, clothbound cheddar, tomato, and pickled red onion on your choice of toast.

Single Egg

$2.00

Large Plates

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs and capicola on a house made english muffin with hollandaise. Served with a hashbrown

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Two eggs sunny side up over locally smoked sausage gravy and house made cheddar chive biscuits. Served with a home fries

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Two eggs any style over Yukon potatoes, bell peppers, onions, Cabot cheddar, and garlic sriracha. Served with a home fries

Extras

Extra Protien

$5.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Granola

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Home fries

$2.00

Extra Gravy

$3.00

Juice/Coffee

Juice

$3.00

Coffee Mug

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Lg. Coffee

$3.00

Sm. Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

MIlk

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

To Go Juice

Nantucket Nectars

$3.00

Joe Tea

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Bread

Brioche Burger Bun

$1.00

Challah

$6.50

Ciabatta

$6.65

Country Round

$5.95

Cranberry Pecan

$6.25

Daily Bread

$6.25

Dinner Roll

$0.75

English Muffin

$1.25

Focaccia

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Grissini

$2.75

Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.25

Large French Baguette

$4.95

Large Seeded Baguette

$5.25

Lemon Olive

$6.25

Maple Oat Wheat

$6.25

Pita

$11.00

Potato Bun

$1.00

Pretzel

$4.50

Rye Sandwich Loaf

$5.25

Seeded Batard

$6.50

Seeded Rye

$6.25

Wheat Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$5.25

White Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$5.25

6 Pack English

$7.50

6-Pack Buns

$6.00

Specialty

Babka

$8.20

Bars

$3.50

Cake- Medium

$32.25

Cake- Slice

$2.75

Cake- Small

$23.25

Small Cheesecake

$34.00

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Cookie

$2.75

Croissant- Chocolate

$5.25

Croissant- Plain/Kouign Amann

$5.00

Croissant- Specialty

$5.25

Cupcake

$3.00

Giant Cupcake

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Donut

$3.00

Donut- 1/2 Dozen

$13.75

Donut- Dozen

$24.25

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fruit Tart

$25.25

Hot Crossed Buns

$2.25

Maple Biscuit

$5.20

Muffin

$4.00

Pie

$28.00

Scone

$4.00

Small Tart

$4.00

Bagel

Single

$2.50

4-Pack

$8.00

1/2 Dozen

$11.50

Dozen

$19.50

Plain Cream Cheese

$3.50

Flavored Cream Cheese

$7.25

TOASTED- Bagel W/ Butter

$3.50

TOASTED- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

UNTOASTED- Cream Cheese

$3.00

TOASTED- English w/ Butter

$1.75

TOASTED- English w/ Cream Cheese

$2.00

Day Olds

Bagel 4-pack D/O

$4.00

Challah D/O

$5.00

Ciabatta D/O

$5.00

Country Round D/O

$4.50

English 6-pack D/O

$5.00

Focaccia D/O

$3.50

Large French Baguette D/O

$3.50

Large Seeded Baguette D/O

$4.50

Maple Oat Wheat D/O

$5.00

Seeded Rye D/O

$5.00

Shared

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

With a Citizen Cider reduction and applewood smoked bacon

Avocado Toast

$9.00

With two sunny side up eggs, clothbound cheddar, and cherry tomatoes

Black Garlic Fries

$8.00

roasted beet Hummus

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with clothbound cheddar, Chef's vegetables, and a maple balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, Bayley Hazen blue cheese, asparagus, curried pistachio, and green goddess dressing

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$15.00

Northeast Co-op Beef with Cabot cheddar and garlic-sriracha aioli on a Two Son's onion bun with LTO. Served with fries and a pickle

Falafel

$14.00

Two Son's pita with house-made falafel, tahini, butter lettuce, and za'atar tomato. Served with fries and a pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Two Son's onion bun, jerk chicken thigh, butter lettuce, and caramelized pineapple. Served with fries and a pickle

B.L.T.

$13.00

Two Son's sourdough, local bacon, lettuce and tomato with an herb aioli. Served with fries and a pickle

Reuben

$15.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$14.00

Two Sons baguette, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Ham Sandwich

$14.00

roasted squash

$14.00

Brot

$15.00

Children's

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Served with fruit

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Extras

Side Fries

$5.00

Grab n go

Turkey

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Maple Syrup

1/4 Liter

$10.57

1/2 LIter

$13.59

Liter

$21.14

Quart

$18.12

Mama Hoo-Rah

Glass Jar

$7.50

Plastic

$6.50

JPR Coffee

No. 1

$16.39

Divided Sky

$16.39

Esmerelda

$16.96

Papua New Guinea

$22.00

Ethiopia

$22.80

Local Blend

$17.57

Honey

Small

$9.84

Large

$18.04

Grab n go (Copy)

Turkey

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Beer (Copy)

The Wind

$7.00

Mosaic

$7.00

Green State Lager

$7.00

Strawberry Crush

$7.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

Cone Head

$7.00

Dirty Mayor

$7.00

Dog Lager

$7.00

Bitburger

$6.00

Recue Club NA

$5.00

D.E. Cans

$6.00

Wine (Copy)

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottle

$27.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and restaurant

Location

246 Main Street, Hyde Park, VT 05655

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork and Gavel - 246 Main st
orange star5.0 • 48
246 Main st Hyde Park, VT 05655
View restaurantnext
North Country Donuts
orange star4.9 • 71
73 Lower Main Street Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
orange star4.5 • 220
53 Lower Main St Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
10 Railroad Street
orange star4.4 • 369
10 Railroad Street #2 Morrisville, VT 05661
View restaurantnext
Pizza on Main - Johnson @ the Village Green
orange starNo Reviews
2 Lower Main Street East Johnson, VT 05656
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Stowe
orange starNo Reviews
1190 Mountain Road #1 Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hyde Park

Fork and Gavel - 246 Main st
orange star5.0 • 48
246 Main st Hyde Park, VT 05655
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyde Park
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston