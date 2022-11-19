Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Tones Cafe

Bonners Ferry, ID 83805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Back Road Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries w/ bacon bits, honey mustard dressing, & melted cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, topped w/ green onions

Pan Asian Nachos

$14.00

Fried wontons, topped w/ chicken in a sweet Thai peanut sauce, wasabi cream, and green onions with Asian rice

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Wings

$13.00

Your choice of traditional hot buffalo, bbq, or sweet huckleberry ginger

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Volcano Chicken Poppers

$9.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Carne Asada Nachos

$15.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Huck Soy Ginger Wings

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Nutty Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Full dinner portion tossed with seasoned grilled chicken, toasted sliced almonds, asiago, parmesan, and croutons

Steak Salad

$19.00

Bacon, candied walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles, spinach, shaved red cabbage, sliced cranberries, w/ honey balsamic dressing

Chinese's Chicken Chop Salad

$13.00

Slivered almonds, crispy wontons & noodles, and water chestnuts in a toasted sesame-soy dressing

Shrimp Louis

$20.00

Prawns, tomato, olives, egg, & 1000 Is

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine, toasted herb croutons & aged parmesan

Garden Greens

$7.00

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrot with huckleberry vinaigrette

Sub Salad

$2.00

Daily Soup Cup

$5.00

side green salad

$4.00

side caesar

$4.00

Pan crusted sesame Ahi

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.00

Taste of Italy

Spaghetti & Colossal Meatball

$17.00

Tone’s classic dish with a refreshing and zesty taste of Italy

Spaghetti Extravaganza

$18.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, red peppers & sweet Italian sausage link pieces with meat sauce, Sriracha and butter

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Classic breaded Italian dish served with spaghetti & marinara, or fettucine alfredo

Drunken Marsala

$19.00

Tenderized chicken breast bathed in sweet Italian wine then breaded and topped with a mushroom marsala sauce. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Tones Famous Pasta

$18.00

Chicken, vegetable medley, mushrooms and creamy Alfredo tossed in Penne

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Pesto Tortellini

$16.00

Penne Marinara

$13.00

Lasanga

$14.00

Italian Platter

$21.00

From The Sea

Buttery Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Jumbo prawns sautéed with garlic, white wine, lime juice,tomatoes, then served atop penne pasta

Chipotle BBQ Salmon

$21.00

Filet of salmon served on a cedar plank with whipped garlic potatoes, and corn succotash

Huck Ahi Tuna

$20.00

Seafood Penne Pesto

$25.00

Fried Prawns

$22.00

Salmon Piccata

$19.00

Steak, Chx, & Rib plates

Northside Huckleberry Steak Bites

$21.00

Sticky rice, mushrooms, and roasted herbed carrots

Tone's Strip Loin

$24.00

10 oz. Wood’s choice steak, mashed Yukon gold, vegetable medley, served w/ whipped horseradish dill cream sauce

Filet Mignon

$29.00

7 ounce Wood’s Meats Choice Filet with garlic mashed Yukon golds and julienne carrots

Sweet Willie D's Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

BBQ Sauce with a little kick, whipped garlic potatoes, and corn succotash

Huckleberry Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast pieces fried crisp in a sweet soy ginger garlic sauce with mushrooms, onions, carrots and peppers served with sticky rice

Selkirk smothered Chicken

$18.00

Battered Chicken Strips

$14.00

BBQ Platter

$19.00

Ribeye

$33.00

NY Strip Steak

$26.00

BBQ Platter

$25.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

Served with Provolone cheese and chipotle mayo

French Dip

$15.00

Caramelized onions, Provolone on ciabatta, served with au jus, horseradish cream sauce, and fries

Delux Cheese Burger

$13.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

BBQ, Mayo, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Cremini mushrooms & Yoder’s famous Swiss cheese

Trailblazer Burger

$15.00

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Not classic Melt

$15.00

Island Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Classic breaded Italian sandwich with marinara and Provolone cheese served on ciabatta

Comfort Corner

Salisbury Steak

$16.00

Chicken n Biscuits

$15.00

Beef Burgandy

$19.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00

daily specials

Leslie Special

$27.00

Beef Matador

Asian special

Tim Special

$19.00

Veterans lobster/steak dinner

NA beverage

Pepsi product

$3.00

Kid pepsi

Juice

$4.00

kid juice

Milk

$2.00

kid milk

Lemonade

$4.00

Huck Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sherrly Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Huck Iced Tea

$3.50

Rasp Iced Tea

$3.50

Rasp Lemonade

$4.50

Milkshake

$6.50

sides

fries

$4.00

Colossal meatball

$6.00

Chicken breast

$6.00

Garlic bread

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Prawns

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$8.00

Mashed potato

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Grilled onions

$2.00

Sauteed mushrooms

$3.00

Veg medley

$5.00

Steak bites

$8.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cup Soup

$2.00

Sub Salad

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flavors from around the world using local ingredients. Comfort Casual with a strong Italian flare.

Website

Location

N/A, Bonners Ferry, ID 83805

Directions

