  • Two Travelers Wine Bar - 41911 5th Street, Suite 100
A map showing the location of Two Travelers Wine Bar 41911 5th Street, Suite 100View gallery

Two Travelers Wine Bar 41911 5th Street, Suite 100

No reviews yet

41911 5th Street, Suite 100

Temecula, CA 92590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Full Menu

On Ice / Raw

Cold Water Oysters - 1/2 dozen

$22.00

Champagne mignonette, horseradish

Cold Water Oysters - Full dozen

$44.00

Cocktail sauce, aioli, lemon

Big Eye Tuna Carpaccio

$24.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Prepared

Marinated Olives & Spiced Nuts

$7.00

Citrus, garlic, olive oil

House Bread & 3 Butters

$8.00

Prosciutto butter, fennel chive butter, fig rosemary butter

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Salt and vinegar chips, caramelized onion chive-sour cream, smoked trout roe

Charcuterie

$42.00

Frisee, brulee pear, fennel

Garlic Butter Prawns

$17.00

Goat cheese, herbs, baguette

Chicken Pate

$14.00Out of stock

Black cherry compote, thyme, baguette

Focaccia Bruschetta

$15.00

Lemon Ricotta Crab Dip

$17.00

Mortadella Special

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Citrus Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Mortadella

$17.00

Turkey

$16.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

$15.00

Lamb Meatball

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

Pavlova

$12.00

S’mores Bar

$8.00

Beverages

Wine by Bottle

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$67.00

Eberle Syrah

$54.00

Pahlmeyer

$138.00

Ken Brown San & Benedict Pinot Noir

$88.00

Kunin Pape Star Rouge

$50.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Argiano Brunello di Montalcino

$98.00

Renato Ratti "Conca"

$150.00

Orben Rioja

$60.00

Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir Sta. Hills

$58.00

Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon (2002)

$290.00

Harftford Court Pinot Noir

$58.00

Maggy Hawk "Stormin" Pinot Noir

$87.00

Penner-Ash Zena Crown Pinot Noir

$95.00

Bass Philip Bin 17k Pinot Noir

$88.00

Los Vascos Le Dix Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Domaine Grosbois "Cloture"

$42.00

Guy Breton Cote-de-Brouilly Beaujolais

$58.00

Jean-paul et Charly Thevenet Morgon

$59.00

Alex Foillard Brouilly

$55.00

Chateau Thiven Brouilly Beaujolais

$49.00

Chatea Gombaude Guillot "Pom n Roll"

$98.00

Domaine Lucien Boillot et Fils Gevery-Chambertin

$135.00

Domaine Taupenot-Merme Burgundy

$168.00

Antoine-Marie Arena "Morta Maio" Rouge

$77.00

Jura Francois Rousset-Martin Pinot Noir

$87.00

Domaine Leon Barral Faugeres Rhone Blend

$67.00

Catherine & Pierre Breton "Trinch"

$48.00

Daniel Chotard Sancerre Rouge

$49.00

Charles Joguet Chinon

$82.00

Domaine Tempier Rouge

$90.00

Piero Benevelli Barolo "Ravera di Monforte"

$89.00

Alessandro & Gian Rosso Nebbiolo

$47.00

Giulia Negri Barolo "La Tartufaia

$93.00

Podere Campriano "Chianti Classico Riserva"

$67.00

Sesti Brunello di Montalcino

$160.00

Hirsch "San Andreas Fault" Pinot Noir

$105.00

Domaine Des Marrans Beaujolais

$42.00

J. Davies Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignon

$168.00

K Vintners Royal City Syrah

$175.00

Leeuwin "Art Series" Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz

$45.00

Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon Santa Cruz (Regular Cab)

$112.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

Bachelet Monnot Pinot Noir

$75.00

Hirsch "Bohan-dillon" Pinot Noir 2021

$68.00

Ridge Perrone Merlot 2017

$105.00

Wayferer Pinot Noir

$135.00

Michael Sarrizan Givry Pinot Noir 2005

$90.00Out of stock

Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Bodega Colome Altura Maxima Malbec 2015

$150.00

Au Bon Climat Isabelle Pinot Noir

$79.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$62.00

Au Bon Climat Knox Alexander Pinot Noir

$73.00

Crown Point Relevant

$80.00

Figgins Estate Bordeaux Blend MAGNUM 1.5L

$295.00

Archery Summit Pinot Noir

$86.00

B. Leighton Olsen Bros. Syrah

$65.00

Clendenen "The Pip" Nebbiolo

$48.00

Domaine Follin-Arbelet Aloxe Corton "Les Vercots"

$158.00

Trimbach Reserve Pinot Noir

$65.00

Domaine Antonin Guyon Volnay Close De Chenes 1er Cru

$152.00

Bondi-Santi Rosso Di Montalcino

$150.00

Chateau La Nerthe Rhone Blend

$78.00

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair Les Saint George 1er Cru

$240.00

Pieropan Calvarino Soave

$50.00

Purlieu Le Pich Chardonnay

$65.00

Jermann "Ramat" Pinot Grigio

$48.00

E. Guigal La Doriane Viognier

$175.00

Byron Bien Nacido Chardonnay

$49.00

Tablas Creek Espirit de Tablas Blanc

$76.00

Gran Moraine Chardonnay

$70.00

Domaine Weinbach Riesling

$65.00

Domaine Weinbach Gewurztraminer

$58.00

Chateau Climens 1er Sauternes

$98.00

Domaine William Fevre Chablis 1er

$108.00

J. De Villebois Sancerre

$59.00

Pichot Le Marigny Vouvray

$58.00

Albert Boxler Riesling Reserve

$86.00

Meyer-Fonne "Sporen" Gewurtztraminer

$67.00

Domaine Ostertag Pinot Gris "Les Jardins"

$60.00

Domaine Comtesse Meursault Blagny

$165.00

Thierry Germain Samur Blanc

$69.00

Barruol Lynch Hermitage Blanc

$113.00

Sandhi Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay

$50.00

Domaine De La Taille Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Seven Springs Evening Land Chardonnay

$52.00

1995 Spatlese Riesling

$70.00

Roland Lavantureux Chablis Vauprin 2021

$78.00

Domaine Zind Humbrecht Pinot Blanc 2019

$48.00

Bodega Torrontes

$30.00

Wayfarer Chardonnay Fort-Ross Seaview

$120.00

Au Bon Climat Sanford & Benedict Chardonnay

$52.00

Domaine de L'Alliance Bordeaux Blanc

$70.00

Domaine Zind Humbrecht Grand Cru Muscat

$93.00

Miraval Rose

$42.00

Bodega Colome Torrantes

$30.00

Henri Giraud Hommage Au Pinot Noir

$138.00

Delamotte Le Mesnil

$176.00

Albert Boxler

$68.00

Paul Bara Reserve Grand Cru

$89.00

J. Lassalle 1er Brut

$57.00

Champalou Vouvray

$53.00

Charles Heidsieck

$120.00

Wine by Glass

Neyers Chardonnay

$15.00

Colome Torrantes

$8.00

Craggy Range "Te Muna" Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Akash Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Leeuwin Estate Riesling

$12.00

Burklin-Wolf Riesling

$13.00

Weingut Becker Pinot Gris

$13.00

Bruno Riesling

$14.00

Macon Chardonnay

$14.00

Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Chateau Du Petit Thouars Chinon

$12.00

Juan Gil Mourvedre

$11.00

Haut-Medoc Bordeaux

$16.00

Marques de Caceres Rioja

$9.00

Jean-Luc Colombo Syrah

$15.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$14.00

Domaine Des Marrans Gamay

$14.00

Scarpetta Cab Franc

$12.00

Lorenzi Estate Syrah

$15.00

Nebbiolo

$13.00

Fonseca Tawny

$20.00

Taylor Fladgate Late Bottle Vintage

$18.00

Scarpetta Brut Prosecco

$11.00

Victorine De Chastenay Cremant De Bourgogne

$13.00

Conquilla Brut Rose Cava

$9.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$32.00

Bravium Rose of Pinot Noir

$14.00

Chateau De Trinquevedel Rose Tavel

$12.00

Fritz Muller Rosa Trocken

$14.00

Beer

Saison Dupont

$10.00

Duchess De Bourgogne

$15.00

St. Bernardus ABT 12

$13.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

$7.00

Amalgamator IPA

$12.00

Enegren Pilsner

$11.00

Eel River Organic Blonde

$11.00

Societe Debutante

$11.00

Julian Cider

$8.00

Boochcraft

$8.00

Heady Topper IIPA

$13.00

Non Alcoholic

Aqua Pana

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Squirt

$4.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.50

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.50

Best Day Kolsch

$7.00

Merch

Journals

Wine Notes

$10.00

Ruled Notebook

$15.00

Books

Wine Bible

$40.00

World Of Natural Wine

$40.00

Vino

$35.00

Wine Simple

$25.00

World Atlas Of Wine

$50.00

Wine Folly

$37.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41911 5th Street, Suite 100, Temecula, CA 92590

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

