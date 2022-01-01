Two Trees Restaurant & Taps imageView gallery

Two Trees Restaurant & Taps

review star

No reviews yet

7822 Telegraph Rd.

Ventura, CA 93004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Beignets

$8.00

Donas

Bacon Breakfast

$14.99

3 Strips of Bacon

Homemade Sausage

$14.99

Pork Sausage

Brunch Burger

$17.99

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

California Benedict

$15.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.99

Florentine

$15.99

Salmon Benedict

$17.99

Country

$15.99

Open Face Sausage and Biscuit

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$17.99

Monte Cristo

$15.99

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Tenderized Beef and fried

Two Trees Melt

$14.99

Hi Pro Turkey

$15.99

Turkey Patty

Hi Pro Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Breast

Corned Beef

$16.99

Brisket

12 oz Rib eye

$32.99

Angus Choice

8oz Ground Beef

$14.99

Angus Choice

8oz. Breakfast Steak

$17.99

Angus Choice Ball Tip

Ham Steak

$15.99

Carnitas Hash

$14.99

Fried Pork

Chicken Sausage

$14.99

Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Sonoma Vegetable Hash

$14.99

Seasonal Veggies

Oatmeal

$6.00+

Cream of Wheat

$6.00+

Oatmeal & Fruit

$8.00+

Cream of Wheat & Fruit

$8.00+

Down on the Farm

$15.99

Turkey Bacon

$14.99

Menudo Med

$12.00

Menudo 32oz

$15.00

Mexican Specialties

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Breakfast Tacos

$15.99

Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeno, Onion, tomato, Jack Cheese, on Homemade Tortillas Salsa and Guac on Side

Chorizo Skillet

$15.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.99

Morning Quesadilla

$15.99

Burrito

$14.99

Two Trees Rancheros

$15.99

Diced Nopales & Eggs

$14.99

Mexican Skillet

$15.99

Chilaquiles A LA CARTE

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito No Meat

$9.99

Omelets

Two Trees

$15.99

Health Nut

$15.99

Veggie

$14.99

Chefs

$15.99

California

$15.99

Farmers

$15.99

Joes

$15.99

Chile Verde

$15.99

Mission

$15.99

Chile Relleno

$15.99

Spanish

$14.99

Chili & Beans

$14.99

Denver

$14.99

Greek

$15.99

Plain

$11.99

Cheese

$12.99

Bacon & Cheese

$14.99

Saus & Cheese

$14.99

Ham & Cheese

$14.99

French Toast

Mixed Berry French Toast

$13.99

French Toast

$9.99

Brioche

Banana Flambe French Toast

$13.99

Raisin Cinnamon French Toast

$11.99

1/2 French Toast

$7.99

1 Pancake

$5.00

Pancakes

Short Stack

$8.99

Multigrain Short Stack

$8.99

Monkey Short Stack

$13.99

Lemon Blueberry Short Stack

$13.99

1 Pancake

$4.99

Waffle

Waffle

$9.99

Churro waffle

$13.99

Nutella Banana Waffle

$13.99

Waffle w/ Ice Cream

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Saus HB Egg

$7.00

Kids Choc Chip Pank

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ch Burg

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids 1 Pank

$4.00

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$15.99

Turkey Avocado Burger

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Chili Size

$15.99

Ortega Cheese Burger

$15.99

Fish Burger

$15.99

Chicken Avocado Burger

$16.99

Chorizo Burger

$15.99

Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$15.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.99

Belly Burger

$16.99

Sandwich

Nashville Chicken

$15.99

Ortegas Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Patty Melt

$15.99

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$15.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

French Dip

$15.99

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna Sandwich

$14.99

Club

$15.99

BLT

$13.99

BLAT

$14.99

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.99

Salad

Baja Salad

$17.99

Poached Pear Salad

$15.99

Bbq Chicken Salad

$16.99

Tuna Avocado Salad

$16.99

Crab cake Salad

$18.99

Wild Seared Ahi Salad

$18.99

Salmon Steak Salad

$18.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Taco Salad

$15.99

Strawberry Salad

$15.99

Steak Salad

$17.99

Chef's Salad

$16.99

Two Trees Salad

$15.99

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$15.99

Appetizer

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$15.99

Chicken Nachos

$16.99

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Guacamole

$14.00

mini burgers

$13.99

ceviche

$14.99

ahi tuna spring rolls

$17.99

calamari

$15.99

fried zucchini

$8.99

Asada Nachos

$19.00

Chorizo Nachos

$16.99

Lunch Meals

Beer Batter Fish & Chips

$18.99

Jefe Tacos

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Crispy Fish Tacos

$17.99

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Veggie Tacos

$14.99

Chile Relleno & Beef Enchilada

$17.99

Salmon

$18.99

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.99

Almond Fish

$19.99

Appetizer

Ahi tuna spring rolls

$17.00

Ahi Tuna Tiradito

$17.00

Asada Fries

$15.00

Asada Nachos

$19.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Calamari

$17.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Cheese Tator tots

$11.00

Chicken nachos

$17.00

Chorizo nachos

$17.00

Crab cakes

$18.00

Fried zucchini

$10.00

Guacamole

$14.00

Mini burgers

$14.00

Nachos NO MEAT

$15.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$17.00

Burgers

Chicken Avocado Burger

$17.00

Classic CheeseBurger

$16.00

Belly Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chorizo Burger

$17.00

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$17.00

Fish Burger

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Turkey Avocado Burger

$16.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

Fresh salads

Baja Salad

$19.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Poached Pear Salad

$17.00

Salmon Steak Salad

$19.00

Wild Crab Cake Salad

$19.00

Wild Seared Ahi Salad

$19.00

Fryer

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Shrimp & Chips

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Asada Taco

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Mexican Specialties

Beef Enchiladas

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Burrito Asada

$14.00

Carne Asada Plate

$21.00

Carnitas Plate

$17.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Chile Colorado

$17.00

Chile Relleno & Enchilada Combo

$18.00

Chile Verde Plate

$17.00

Fish Tacos GRILLED

$18.00

Fish Tacos FRIED

$18.00

Jefe Tacos

$18.00

Molcajete

$48.00

Mole

$16.00

Pollo asado Plate

$19.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Tacos de Papa

$12.00

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Club House Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

BLAT

$15.00

Ortega Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00

BLT

$13.00

Specialties

California Chicken dinner

$19.00

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Greek Salmon

$24.00

Guajillo Snapper

$22.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Rib Eye

$32.00

Salmon

$20.00

Salmon BLACK

$20.00

Salmon Piccata

$22.00

Salmon Veracruz

$22.00

Seabass Almond

$24.00

Seabass Mediterraneo

$24.00

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp scampi

$26.00

Seabass Piccata

$24.00

Kids

Kids Saus HB

$6.00

Kids Choc Chip Pank

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ch Burg

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Bac HB

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Sides

1/2 Bacon

$4.00

1/2 Sausage

$4.00

Asada a la carta

$18.00

Avocado

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Beef enchilada A LA CARTA

$7.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit Gravy on Side

$8.00

Black Salmon Taco A LA CARTA

$7.00

Bowl Fruit

$7.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup and Salad

$10.00

Broccoli

Cheese Enchilada A LA CARTA

$5.00

Chicken Breast A LA CARTA

$8.00

Chicken enchilada A LA CARTA

$7.00

Chile Relleno A LA CARTA

$8.00

Chips

Cod

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Country Gravy

$1.00

Crispy Hash Browns

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Fish Taco A LA CARTA

$6.00

Flour tortillas

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

FRIED home fries

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Ground Beef Patty

$10.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Homemade Tortillas

$2.00

Jalapeños Toreados

Jefe Taco A LA CARTA

$8.00

Kids Taco Asada

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

NO SIDE

No toast sub Pancake

$3.00

One egg

$2.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

Salad

$4.00

Salmon A LA CARTA

$14.00

Sausage

$7.00

Shrimp A LA CARTA

$4.00

Shrimp Taco A LA CARTA

$7.00

Small Guacamole

$7.00

Taco de Papa A LA CARTA

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Turkey patty

$7.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Veggie Taco a la CARTA

$4.50

Desserts

1 Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

2 Vanilla scoop

$6.00

805 Apple Pie

$8.00

805 Blue Berry Pie

$8.00

805 Cherry

$8.00

805 Mixed Berry Pie

$8.00

805 Pineapple

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Choclate Cake

$8.00

Double Chocolate Pie

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.00

Banana Flambe

$10.00

Beignets & Ice Cream

$10.00

Merch

Hats

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

Sweaters

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93004

Directions

Gallery
Two Trees Restaurant & Taps image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Oxnard
orange starNo Reviews
2810 Portico Way #1105 Oxnard, CA 93036
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Oxnard, CA
orange star4.2 • 1,177
2760 Seaglass Way Oxnard, CA 93036
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Oxnard, CA
orange starNo Reviews
500 Collection Blvd. #3230 Oxnard, CA 93036
View restaurantnext
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
orange starNo Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Vineyard Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2340 East Vineyard AvenueA3 Oxnard, CA 93036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000505 - Gateway Shopping Center
orange star4.3 • 100
4960 Telephone Rd. Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston