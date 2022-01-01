Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Two Wings

3768 Maple Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90011

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Rounds - 12 pcs
Arugula Salad
Mamba - 24 pcs

Chicken Wings

Free Range Chicken
Pick Six - 6 pcs

Pick Six - 6 pcs

$8.25

Free Range Chicken

12 Rounds - 12 pcs

12 Rounds - 12 pcs

$15.25

Free Range Chicken

Mamba - 24 pcs

Mamba - 24 pcs

$28.25

Free Range Chicken

Halftime - 50 pcs

Halftime - 50 pcs

$61.25

Free Range Chicken

Bases Loaded - 75 pcs

Bases Loaded - 75 pcs

$88.25

Free Range Chicken

Touchdown - 100 pcs

Touchdown - 100 pcs

$115.25

Free Range Chicken

Wing Flight! - 36 pcs

Wing Flight! - 36 pcs

$49.25

6 pcs of each of the six flavors! Includes 2 orders of fries

Entree

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Add chicken for $4.00

3pc Chicken Strips

3pc Chicken Strips

$8.25Out of stock

3 pieces of hand breaded free range chicken

6pc Chicken Strips

6pc Chicken Strips

$13.75Out of stock

6 pieces of hand breaded free range chicken

BBQ Chicken Sliders (2)

BBQ Chicken Sliders (2)

$12.00Out of stock

Sous vide chicken breast, bacon, Hennessy BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeño slaw, Hawaiian roll

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Comes with olive oil, salt and pepper, and grated parmesan.

Sides

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Topped with parsley, salt & cracked black pepper

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$6.50Out of stock

Battered cauliflower, thyme & garlic

Potato Poppers

Potato Poppers

$4.50

Hand cut seasoned potatoes, Razzle Dazzle spice

Hawaiian Rolls (2 each)
$2.00

Hawaiian Rolls (2 each)

$2.00
Carrots & Celery
$3.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Mac N Cheese
$6.00

$6.00
Fried Broccoli
$7.50

Fried Broccoli

$7.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

1 cookie per order

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$14.00Out of stock
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$28.50Out of stock

Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

2 oz.

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75

2 oz.

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75

2 oz.

Ketchup Packet

One Packet

Cup Ranch

$4.50

8 oz.

Cup Blue Cheese

$4.50

8 oz.

Cup Honey Mustard

$4.50

8 oz.

Extra Buffalo Ramekin

$1.00

2 oz.

Extra Henny BBQ Ramekin

$1.25

2 oz.

Extra Zesty Ramekin

$1.00

2 oz.

Extra Sweet Asian Ramekin
$1.25

$1.25

12oz Henny BBQ Bottle
$15.00

$15.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smart Water 20 oz.

Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12 oz. can

Ginger Ale

$2.00

12 oz. can

Orange Fanta

$2.00

12 oz. can

Sweet Tea

$4.00

20 oz.

Sweet Tea (Quart)

$8.00Out of stock

32 oz.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

What are we about? Chicken wings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HOURS: 4pm - 10pm Thurs-Sun

Location

3768 Maple Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011

Directions

Gallery
Two Wings image
Two Wings image
Two Wings image

