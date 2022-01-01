Chicken
Two Wings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
What are we about? Chicken wings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HOURS: 4pm - 10pm Thurs-Sun
Location
3768 Maple Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Fries Man USC LA - 3844 south Figueroa
No Reviews
3844 south Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90037
View restaurant
Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine
4.7 • 384
727 N Broadway Ste 120 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant