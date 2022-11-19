TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
260 Pittman Road , Unit A
Fairfield, CA 94534
Popular Items
Appetizers & Starters
Chicken Satay GF
marinated chicken skewers / house made peanut sauce
Chicken Wings
please choose: buffalo / sriracha lemon / garlic parmesan / dry rub -served with ranch + celery
Crispy Brussel Sprouts GF
quick fried brussels / garlic aioli / parmesan cheese
Fresh Vegetable Roll
avocado / carrots / lettuce / cilantro / soba noodles / cucumber / house mad thai chili + peanut sauce
Poke Tower GFM
raw ahi tuna / shrimp / avocado / crisp wontons /creamy nuoc cham + cilantro oil
Shanghai Lumpia
ground beef + pork / minced carrots + onions / house spices / chef's thai chili sauce
Spicy Edamame GFM
sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce + sriracha sauce / sesame seed garnish
Tuscan Bruschetta
toasted baguette with a blend of italian cheeses / sundried tomatoes / mushrooms / chicken / pesto / fresh tomato, basil + balsamic reduction garnish
Peel + Eat Cajun Shrimp GF
garlic cajun butter sauce / scallion garnish
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Ahi Tuna Salad GFM
sesame crusted quick seared ahi tuna / spring mix / julienned vegetable / tomatoes / shiitake mushrooms / pickled ginger vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad GF
house roasted beets / arugula / dried cranberries / toasted almonds / vanilla pepper vinaigrette / feta cheese
House Caesar Salad GFM
romaine lettuce / pickled red onions / olives / cherry tomatoes / croutons / asiago cheese
House Salad GFM
spring mix / cucumbers / tomatoes / carrots / cheddar cheese / croutons
Soba Noodle Salad
soba noodles / chicken / julienned vegetables / baby spinach / edamame / mint + scallions / peanut sauce dressing
Wedge Salad GF
iceberg lettuce / avocado / tomatoes / olives / boiled egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / ranch dressing
Warm Bread Service
Sides
Garlic Fries
crispy fries / garlic parmesan sauce / parmesan cheese
Truffle Fries
crispy fries / San Francisco Salt Company truffle salt / white truffle oil
Beer Battered Fries
Full Side Sauteed Mushrooms GF
garlic, marsala wine + butter sauce
Mac & Cheese
Chef Joey's signature sauce / macaroni / cheddar cheese
Seasonal Vegetables GF
chef's choice vegetables
Side White Rice GF
Side Quinoa & Brown Rice Mix GF
Side Bacon (4 Piece) GF
Bowls
Ahi Poke Bowl GFM
raw ahi tuna poke / avocado / cucumbers / carrots / edamame / cilantro / wasabi + soy aioli / steamed white rice OR brown rice + quinoa blend (choose one)
Shaking Beef Bowl
beef filet tips / onions + bell peppers / broccoli / tomatoes / pickled red onions / cucumbers / shaking beef soy sauce / steamed white rice or brown rice + quinoa blend (choose one)
Island Chicken Bowl
filipino style marinated chicken thigh | jalapenos | tomatoes | cucumbers | avocado | scallions + cilantro | choice of steamed white or brown rice + quinoa blend
Sandwiches & Burger
B.A.E Grilled Cheese
bacon / avocado / fried eggs / provolone cheese / pickled red onions / sourdough / fries or sides salad(choose one)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
braised pork shoulder / bbq sauce / pineapple + mango slaw / fried onion strings / toasted roll / fries or sides salad(choose one)
Free-Range Chicken Sandwich GFM
sous vide + seared chicken breast / arugula / tomato / red onions / mayo / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken breast / house gochujang glaze / pineapple + mango slaw / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)
NY Steak Dip Sandwich
thinly sliced new york steak / onions + mushrooms / provolone / toasted roll / au jus / fries or sides salad (choose one)
Two60 Burger GFM
1/2 lbb beef patty / cheddar cheese / mayo / lettuce, tomato + onion / fries or sides salad(choose one)
Two60 Impossible Burger
impossible patty / cheddar cheese / mayo / lettuce, tomatoes + red onions / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)
Fish Sandwich
house battered cod filet | lettuce | tomato | onions | tartar sauce | brioche bun
Entrees & Pastas
Capellini al Fresco
garlic + onion white wine butter sauce / tomatoes / basil / angel hair pasta / asiago cheese garnish
Blackened Chicken + Shrimp Alfredo
mushrooms, onions + bell peppers / linguine / chicken + shrimp / blackened alfredo sauce
Fish & Chips
two pieces house battered cod / fries / pineapple + mango slaw (substitute side salad for fries - $2)
Seared Chicken Breast GF
sous vide + pan seared chicken breast / herbed chicken jus / fingerling potatoes, edamame + yu choy sum | sundried tomato
Pan Seared Salmon GF
pan seared filet / lemon herb cream sauce / fingerling potatoes, edamame, sundried tomatoes + yu choy sum
Dessert Menu
Bread Pudding
please inquire about our changing selection / house made whiskey buttercream
Flourless Chocolate Cake GF
whipped cream + berries
Chocolate Mousse Cake
layered mousse cake / berries + whipped cream / chocolate drizzle
Tiramisu
layers of espresso soaked lady fingers / custard + whipped cream /cocoa powder / fresh berries + whipped cream
Sorbet GF
rotating flavors
Vanilla Ice Cream GF
Sundae GF
vanilla / chocolate sauce / whipped cream / crushed peanuts
TWO60 House Cocktails
Boulder Creek
jack daniels / aperol / lemon / simple syrup / muddled blackberries + mint
Parisio
vodka / ginger liqueur / pomegranate + hibiscus simple syrup / fresh lime
Spruce Creek
gin / triple sec / fresh lime / muddled basil + cucumber
Starwood
tequila / mezcal / triple sec / grapefruit + lime juice / pomegranate + hibiscus simple syrup drizzle
Two60 Sangria
red wine / peach liqueur / apple brandy / creme de cassis / orange juice / soda water
Via de Bella
vodka / elderflower liqueur / muddled strawberry / fresh lemon / sparkling wine float
Cedar Vale
jack daniels / heretic "chp" porter simple syrup / orange bitters
Gold Hill
reposado tequila / creme de cassis / fresh lime / ginger beer
Appleridge
apple brandy / fresh lime / ginger beer / splash of cranberry
Fox Ridge
gold rum / triple sec / passion fruit syrup / lime / q grapefruit tonic
Palladio
pisco / grapefruit / lavender simple syrup / lime / soda water
VERONA
vanilla vodka / marie brizard chocolat royal liqueur / blackberry liqueur / cream
MARIETTA
screwball peanut butter whiskey / kahlua / cream
WINDING SALE
captain morgan spiced rum / frangelico hazelnut liqueur / coffee / whipped cream
Drink of the Day
The Pastor Sam | gin | rose wine | strawberry | basil | lemon |
Wine
G MUMM BRUT Sparkling
SPLIT CHANDON Sparkling Rose
SPLIT Prosecco
G TOLENAS White Pinot Noir
G FRANK FAMILY Chardonnay
G JOEL GOTT Sauvignon Blanc
G WOODEN VALLEY ROSETA Rose
G House White
G CONUNDRUM Red Blend
G UNSHACKLED Cabernet Sauvignon
G ANGELINE Pinot Noir
G HOUSE RED
G PLOUGH Zinfandel
G WARES "WARRIOR" PORT
B FRANK FAMILY Chardonnay
B JOEL GOTT Sauvignon Blanc
B WOODEN VALLEY Roseta Rose
B TOLENAS White Pinot Noir
B SHRAMSBERG Blanc de Noirs
B SCHLOSS VOLLRADS Dry Riesling
B MUMM BRUT Sparkling
B House White
B GRANDIAL Blanc de Blancs
B DOMAIN CARNEROS Le RÊVE
B CONUNDRUM Red Blend
B ANGELINE Pinot Noir
B UNSHACKLED Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL PLOUGH FAMILY Zinfandel
B SILVER OAK Cabernet
B CAYMUS Cabernet Sauvignon
Carafe Sangria
BTL House Red
Corkage
Beer
MODELO Lager Especial Draft
NAPA SMITH Pilsner Draft
HERETIC Evil Cousin IPA Draft
FIRESTONE 805 Blond Ale Draft
DESCHUTES Squeezy Rider IPA Draft
CALI SQUEEZE Blood Orange Hefe
HERETIC Chp Porter Draft
LAGUNITAS Hazy Wonder
MICHELOB Beer Bottle
COORS Light Bottle
LAGUNITAS Hazy Wonder Can
GOLDEN STATE CIDER Can
Mighty Dry CIder 6.5% ABV
TRULY Strawberry Lemonade
805 Cerveza Bottle
HEINEKEN N/A Bottle
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lychee Martini
Mai Tai
Manhattan Up
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Skinny Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
DULCE VIDA SILVER
HERRADURA BLANCO
DON JULIO BLANCO
PATRON SILVER
MILAGRO BLANCO
1800 REPOSADO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
DON JULIO 1942
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
DON JULIO ANEJO
CLASE AZUL ANEJO
DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL
XICARU SILVER MEZCAL
WELL TEQUILA
Bourbon/Whiskey
KAMIKI INTENSE JAPANESE WHISKY
JAMESONS IRISH WHISKEY
SLANE IRISH WHISKEY
TULLAMORE DEW IRISH WHISKEY
CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY
SEAGRAMS VO WHISKEY
BASIL HAYDEN'S DARK RYE
BULLIET RYE
TEMPLETON RYE
BULLIET BOURBON
BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON
BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON
JACK DANIELS BOURBON
JIM BEAM BOURBON
MAKERS MARK BOURBON
WILD TURKEY 101 BOURBON
LIMAVADY IRISH SINGLE MALT WHISKEY
WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON
SCREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY
WELL WHISKEY
BLANTON'S ORIGINAL
Scotch/Cognac/Brandy
AJD ST SUPERY BRANDY
COPPER KINGS APPLE BRANDY
NVD ANCHO LEON BRANDY
KORBEL BRANDY
HENNESEY
HENNESSEY PRIVLAGE
COURVOSIER VSOP
CHIVAS REGAL
GLENLIVET
JOHNNY WALKER BLACK
MCALLANS 12
MONKEY SHOULDER SCOTCH
HIGHLAND PARK 12
CARAVEDO PISCO
WELL SCOTCH
Cordials
ABSINTHE
AMARETTO
APEROL
BAILEYS
BENEDICTINE
BLUE CURACAO
CAMPARI
CARPANO ANTICA
CHAMBOARD
CHERRY HEERING
COINTREAU
CREME DE CASSIS
CREME DE VIOLETT
DOMAIN CANTON
FERNET
FIORENTE ELDERFLOWER
FIREBALL
FRANJELICO
GODIVA WHITE
GRAND MARNIER
KAHLUA
LILLET BLANC
LIMONCELLO
LUXARDO MARACHINO
MARIE BRIZZARD
OUZO
RUMPLEMINTZ
SOMRUS CHAI CREME
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Two60 Kitchen and Bar. We serve a variety of New American Fusion Cuisine, along with a list of refreshing signature cocktails, beer & wine.
260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield, CA 94534