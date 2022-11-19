TWO60 Kitchen and Bar imageView gallery

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

260 Pittman Road , Unit A

Fairfield, CA 94534

Order Again

Popular Items

Two60 Burger GFM

Appetizers & Starters

Chicken Satay GF

$10.00

marinated chicken skewers / house made peanut sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

please choose: buffalo / sriracha lemon / garlic parmesan / dry rub -served with ranch + celery

Crispy Brussel Sprouts GF

$9.00

quick fried brussels / garlic aioli / parmesan cheese

Fresh Vegetable Roll

$12.00

avocado / carrots / lettuce / cilantro / soba noodles / cucumber / house mad thai chili + peanut sauce

Poke Tower GFM

$16.00

raw ahi tuna / shrimp / avocado / crisp wontons /creamy nuoc cham + cilantro oil

Shanghai Lumpia

$10.00

ground beef + pork / minced carrots + onions / house spices / chef's thai chili sauce

Spicy Edamame GFM

$8.00

sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce + sriracha sauce / sesame seed garnish

Tuscan Bruschetta

$12.00

toasted baguette with a blend of italian cheeses / sundried tomatoes / mushrooms / chicken / pesto / fresh tomato, basil + balsamic reduction garnish

Peel + Eat Cajun Shrimp GF

$15.00

garlic cajun butter sauce / scallion garnish

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Salad GFM

$18.00

sesame crusted quick seared ahi tuna / spring mix / julienned vegetable / tomatoes / shiitake mushrooms / pickled ginger vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad GF

$10.00

house roasted beets / arugula / dried cranberries / toasted almonds / vanilla pepper vinaigrette / feta cheese

House Caesar Salad GFM

$10.00

romaine lettuce / pickled red onions / olives / cherry tomatoes / croutons / asiago cheese

House Salad GFM

$6.00

spring mix / cucumbers / tomatoes / carrots / cheddar cheese / croutons

Soba Noodle Salad

$15.00

soba noodles / chicken / julienned vegetables / baby spinach / edamame / mint + scallions / peanut sauce dressing

Wedge Salad GF

$10.00

iceberg lettuce / avocado / tomatoes / olives / boiled egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / ranch dressing

Warm Bread Service

$3.00

Sides

Garlic Fries

$7.00

crispy fries / garlic parmesan sauce / parmesan cheese

Truffle Fries

$8.00

crispy fries / San Francisco Salt Company truffle salt / white truffle oil

Beer Battered Fries

$5.00

Full Side Sauteed Mushrooms GF

$9.00

garlic, marsala wine + butter sauce

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chef Joey's signature sauce / macaroni / cheddar cheese

Seasonal Vegetables GF

$6.00

chef's choice vegetables

Side White Rice GF

$3.00

Side Quinoa & Brown Rice Mix GF

$3.00

Side Bacon (4 Piece) GF

$5.00

Bowls

filipino style marinated chicken thigh | avocado | cucumber | tomato | jalapeno | cilantro + scallion | choice of white rice or brown rice + quinoa blend

Ahi Poke Bowl GFM

$17.00

raw ahi tuna poke / avocado / cucumbers / carrots / edamame / cilantro / wasabi + soy aioli / steamed white rice OR brown rice + quinoa blend (choose one)

Shaking Beef Bowl

$19.00

beef filet tips / onions + bell peppers / broccoli / tomatoes / pickled red onions / cucumbers / shaking beef soy sauce / steamed white rice or brown rice + quinoa blend (choose one)

Island Chicken Bowl

$15.00

filipino style marinated chicken thigh | jalapenos | tomatoes | cucumbers | avocado | scallions + cilantro | choice of steamed white or brown rice + quinoa blend

Sandwiches & Burger

B.A.E Grilled Cheese

$15.00

bacon / avocado / fried eggs / provolone cheese / pickled red onions / sourdough / fries or sides salad(choose one)

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

braised pork shoulder / bbq sauce / pineapple + mango slaw / fried onion strings / toasted roll / fries or sides salad(choose one)

Free-Range Chicken Sandwich GFM

$16.00

sous vide + seared chicken breast / arugula / tomato / red onions / mayo / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

crispy chicken breast / house gochujang glaze / pineapple + mango slaw / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)

NY Steak Dip Sandwich

$17.00

thinly sliced new york steak / onions + mushrooms / provolone / toasted roll / au jus / fries or sides salad (choose one)

Two60 Burger GFM

$15.00

1/2 lbb beef patty / cheddar cheese / mayo / lettuce, tomato + onion / fries or sides salad(choose one)

Two60 Impossible Burger

$17.00Out of stock

impossible patty / cheddar cheese / mayo / lettuce, tomatoes + red onions / brioche bun / fries or sides salad(choose one)

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

house battered cod filet | lettuce | tomato | onions | tartar sauce | brioche bun

Entrees & Pastas

Capellini al Fresco

$15.00

garlic + onion white wine butter sauce / tomatoes / basil / angel hair pasta / asiago cheese garnish

Blackened Chicken + Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

mushrooms, onions + bell peppers / linguine / chicken + shrimp / blackened alfredo sauce

Fish & Chips

$17.00

two pieces house battered cod / fries / pineapple + mango slaw (substitute side salad for fries - $2)

Seared Chicken Breast GF

$22.00

sous vide + pan seared chicken breast / herbed chicken jus / fingerling potatoes, edamame + yu choy sum | sundried tomato

Pan Seared Salmon GF

$27.00

pan seared filet / lemon herb cream sauce / fingerling potatoes, edamame, sundried tomatoes + yu choy sum

Dessert Menu

Bread Pudding

$9.00

please inquire about our changing selection / house made whiskey buttercream

Flourless Chocolate Cake GF

$9.00

whipped cream + berries

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

layered mousse cake / berries + whipped cream / chocolate drizzle

Tiramisu

$9.00

layers of espresso soaked lady fingers / custard + whipped cream /cocoa powder / fresh berries + whipped cream

Sorbet GF

$4.00

rotating flavors

Vanilla Ice Cream GF

$4.00

Sundae GF

$7.00

vanilla / chocolate sauce / whipped cream / crushed peanuts

TWO60 House Cocktails

Boulder Creek

$13.00

jack daniels / aperol / lemon / simple syrup / muddled blackberries + mint

Parisio

$12.00

vodka / ginger liqueur / pomegranate + hibiscus simple syrup / fresh lime

Spruce Creek

$13.00

gin / triple sec / fresh lime / muddled basil + cucumber

Starwood

$12.00

tequila / mezcal / triple sec / grapefruit + lime juice / pomegranate + hibiscus simple syrup drizzle

Two60 Sangria

$11.00

red wine / peach liqueur / apple brandy / creme de cassis / orange juice / soda water

Via de Bella

$12.00

vodka / elderflower liqueur / muddled strawberry / fresh lemon / sparkling wine float

Cedar Vale

$12.00

jack daniels / heretic "chp" porter simple syrup / orange bitters

Gold Hill

$13.00

reposado tequila / creme de cassis / fresh lime / ginger beer

Appleridge

$12.00

apple brandy / fresh lime / ginger beer / splash of cranberry

Fox Ridge

$12.00

gold rum / triple sec / passion fruit syrup / lime / q grapefruit tonic

Palladio

$13.00

pisco / grapefruit / lavender simple syrup / lime / soda water

VERONA

$13.00

vanilla vodka / marie brizard chocolat royal liqueur / blackberry liqueur / cream

MARIETTA

$13.00

screwball peanut butter whiskey / kahlua / cream

WINDING SALE

$13.00

captain morgan spiced rum / frangelico hazelnut liqueur / coffee / whipped cream

Drink of the Day

$13.00

The Pastor Sam | gin | rose wine | strawberry | basil | lemon |

Wine

G MUMM BRUT Sparkling

$12.00

SPLIT CHANDON Sparkling Rose

$12.00

SPLIT Prosecco

$10.00

G TOLENAS White Pinot Noir

$14.00

G FRANK FAMILY Chardonnay

$16.00

G JOEL GOTT Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

G WOODEN VALLEY ROSETA Rose

$9.00

G House White

$7.00

G CONUNDRUM Red Blend

$10.00

G UNSHACKLED Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

G ANGELINE Pinot Noir

$10.00

G HOUSE RED

$7.00

G PLOUGH Zinfandel

$16.00

G WARES "WARRIOR" PORT

$7.00

B FRANK FAMILY Chardonnay

$62.00

B JOEL GOTT Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

B WOODEN VALLEY Roseta Rose

$36.00

B TOLENAS White Pinot Noir

$54.00

B SHRAMSBERG Blanc de Noirs

$75.00

B SCHLOSS VOLLRADS Dry Riesling

$48.00

B MUMM BRUT Sparkling

$58.00

B House White

$27.00

B GRANDIAL Blanc de Blancs

$45.00

B DOMAIN CARNEROS Le RÊVE

$185.00

B CONUNDRUM Red Blend

$39.00

B ANGELINE Pinot Noir

$39.00

B UNSHACKLED Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

BTL PLOUGH FAMILY Zinfandel

$62.00

B SILVER OAK Cabernet

$188.00

B CAYMUS Cabernet Sauvignon

$135.00

Carafe Sangria

$38.00

BTL House Red

$26.00

Corkage

$15.00

Beer

MODELO Lager Especial Draft

$8.00

NAPA SMITH Pilsner Draft

$8.00

HERETIC Evil Cousin IPA Draft

$8.00

FIRESTONE 805 Blond Ale Draft

$8.00

DESCHUTES Squeezy Rider IPA Draft

$8.00

CALI SQUEEZE Blood Orange Hefe

$8.00

HERETIC Chp Porter Draft

$8.00

LAGUNITAS Hazy Wonder

$8.00

MICHELOB Beer Bottle

$5.00

COORS Light Bottle

$5.00

LAGUNITAS Hazy Wonder Can

$7.00

GOLDEN STATE CIDER Can

$8.00

Mighty Dry CIder 6.5% ABV

TRULY Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

805 Cerveza Bottle

$6.00

HEINEKEN N/A Bottle

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan Up

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka

ABSOLUTE

$9.00+

BELVEDERE

$10.00+

CHOPIN

$12.00+

CIROC

$9.00+

GREY GOOSE

$10.00+

GREY GOOSE Le Poire

$10.00+

HANGAR 1

$9.00+

HANSONS MEYER LEMON

$8.00+

KETEL ONE

$9.00+

ONE ROQ

$9.00+

STOLI

$8.00+

STOLI VANIL

$9.00+

TITOS

$9.00+

WELL VODKA

$7.00+

STOLI BLUEBERI

$9.00+

Gin

209

$9.00+

BEEFEATER

$9.00+

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00+

CONCIERE

$8.00+

HENDRICKS

$11.00+

ST GEORGE BOTANIVORE

$10.00+

TANQUERAY

$8.00+

THE BOTANIST

$9.00+

WELL GIN

$7.00+

HENDRICKS (Copy)

$10.00+

FORDS LONDON DRY

$8.00+

Rum

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00+

CAPTAIN SPICED

$8.00+

GOLD RUM

$8.00+

GOSLINGS DARK RUM

$9.00+Out of stock

MALIBU COCONUT

$8.00+

MEYERS DARK

$9.00+

WELL RUM

$7.00+

Tequila

DULCE VIDA SILVER

$8.00+

HERRADURA BLANCO

$9.00+Out of stock

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00+

PATRON SILVER

$11.00+

MILAGRO BLANCO

$9.00+

1800 REPOSADO

$10.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$13.00+

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$28.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$28.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$15.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00+

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$79.00+

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$11.00+

XICARU SILVER MEZCAL

$10.00+

WELL TEQUILA

$7.00+

Bourbon/Whiskey

KAMIKI INTENSE JAPANESE WHISKY

$18.00+

JAMESONS IRISH WHISKEY

$8.00+

SLANE IRISH WHISKEY

$8.00+

TULLAMORE DEW IRISH WHISKEY

$8.00+

CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY

$8.00+

SEAGRAMS VO WHISKEY

$8.00+

BASIL HAYDEN'S DARK RYE

$9.00+

BULLIET RYE

$9.00+

TEMPLETON RYE

$9.00+

BULLIET BOURBON

$9.00+

BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON

$8.00+

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$10.00+

JACK DANIELS BOURBON

$8.00+

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$8.00+

MAKERS MARK BOURBON

$9.00+

WILD TURKEY 101 BOURBON

$9.00+

LIMAVADY IRISH SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

$10.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$10.00+

SCREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

$9.00+

WELL WHISKEY

$7.00+

BLANTON'S ORIGINAL

$20.00+

Scotch/Cognac/Brandy

AJD ST SUPERY BRANDY

$9.00+

COPPER KINGS APPLE BRANDY

$10.00+

NVD ANCHO LEON BRANDY

$8.00+

KORBEL BRANDY

$8.00+

HENNESEY

$12.00+

HENNESSEY PRIVLAGE

$16.00+

COURVOSIER VSOP

$15.00+

CHIVAS REGAL

$9.00+

GLENLIVET

$10.00+

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$10.00+

MCALLANS 12

$18.00+

MONKEY SHOULDER SCOTCH

$9.00+

HIGHLAND PARK 12

$10.00+

CARAVEDO PISCO

$8.00+

WELL SCOTCH

$7.00+

Cordials

ABSINTHE

$12.00+

AMARETTO

$8.00+

APEROL

$9.00+

BAILEYS

$8.00+

BENEDICTINE

$9.00+

BLUE CURACAO

$8.00+

CAMPARI

$8.00+

CARPANO ANTICA

$9.00+

CHAMBOARD

$9.00+

CHERRY HEERING

$8.00+

COINTREAU

$8.00+

CREME DE CASSIS

$8.00+

CREME DE VIOLETT

$10.00+

DOMAIN CANTON

$10.00+

FERNET

$8.00+

FIORENTE ELDERFLOWER

$9.00+

FIREBALL

$8.00+

FRANJELICO

$9.00+

GODIVA WHITE

$10.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00+

KAHLUA

$8.00+

LILLET BLANC

$8.00+

LIMONCELLO

$8.00+

LUXARDO MARACHINO

$10.00+

MARIE BRIZZARD

$8.00+

OUZO

$8.00+

RUMPLEMINTZ

$8.00+

SOMRUS CHAI CREME

$8.00+

Fountain Drinks

Fountain

$3.50

Bottles + Cans + Other

SPARKLING WATER (Large Bottle)

$6.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.50

JUICE

$4.00

Q GRAPEFRUIT TONIC WATER

$4.00

COCK + BULL GINGER BEER

$5.00

MILK

$3.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.00

COOLERS

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Two60 Kitchen and Bar. We serve a variety of New American Fusion Cuisine, along with a list of refreshing signature cocktails, beer & wine.

Location

260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield, CA 94534

Directions

Gallery
TWO60 Kitchen and Bar image

