Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come enjoy a fresh twist on seasonal French inspired food. We have a selection of fresh baked, scratch made pastries, coffee, tea and espresso, sandwiches, salads, snacks and small plates, as well as, a fun selection of beer and wine.
100 First St, 110, Dover, NH 03820
