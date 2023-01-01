Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie

100 First St

110

Dover, NH 03820

Order Again

pastries + desserts

Two Bees kouign amann

$4.75

a laminated dough is rolled with french butter, flaky salt, and crunchy sugar…caramalized perfection!

morning brioche bun w/ jammy egg

$7.50Out of stock

brioche filled with a sesonal spread, jammy egg, and topped with seeds and greens

almond frangipane + pear tart

$4.50

brown butter base baked w/ almond frangipane + pear

cheddar + jalepeno buttermilk biscuit

$4.50Out of stock

salted rye chocolate chip cookie

$3.50Out of stock

gluten free ginger snap cookie

$3.50

teff brownie (gf)

$4.25

this flavorful gluten free flour pairs perfectly with dark chocolate and sea salt, topped w/ salted fudge icing

meringue clouds (gf)

$4.25

mounds of crispy meringue swirled with dark chocolate

financier

$4.00Out of stock

sunflower seed brown butter cake (contains seeds)

Vegan crumb cake

$4.00

Madelines

$1.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50Out of stock

croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Bread pudding

$5.00Out of stock

winter citrus + white chocolate poppy seed muffin

$3.75

our buttermilk biscuit

$6.50

housemade crème fraiche, roasted strawberry jam

ham + cheddar biscuit sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

french macarons (gf) (Friday special)

$2.50

currently:

Choc Brioche

$3.75Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Ham, Cheddar & Jalapeño Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

morning snack

seeded granola parfait

$9.50Out of stock

triple cream yogurt, our seeded granola, seasonal fruit compote, coconut pistachio dukkah add bee pollen +1

greens, shallot + cheddar quiche (gf)

$8.00

served with mixed greens

tartine (open faced served with greens)

house cured salmon

$15.00Out of stock

whipped aleppo cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onions, preserved lemon, capers, dill

goat cheese mousse

$11.00Out of stock

avocado, watermelon radish, micro greens, nutritional yeast, maldon

roasted NH mushrooms (vn)

$12.50

cashew cream, pickled shallot, crispy kale

sandwiches served w/ chips

smoked turkey

$12.75

cheddar, avocado, greens, pickled red onions, spicy harissa aioli, sprouts, sourdough

roast beef

$12.75

tangy herb oil, greens, agrodolce peppers, roasted red onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun

hummus + romesco veggie (contains nuts)

$12.00

greens, pickled radish, cucumber + red onions, sprouts, almond romesco, sourdough

smoked ham + double cream brie

$13.00

whole grain dijon, fig jam, Parisian baguette

salads

kale + shaved brussles caesar

$12.00

grana padano, garlic sourdough croutons, creamy caesar

fattoush (vn)

$11.00

greens, mint, za'atar crisps, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crunchy chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette

gorgonzola

$12.00

greens + endive, maple walnuts, pear, pickled red onion, shallot vinaigrette

winter squash (v)

$12.00

mixed greens, dried cranberry, toasted pumpkin seeds, Pata Cabra goat cheese, shallot vinaigrette.

kids sandwiches

ham or turkey w/ cheddar

$7.00

sunflower butter and jam

$7.00

our housemade sunbutter and seasonal jam

sunflower butter, banana and honey

$7.00

made with our housemade sunbutter

tea

hot tea

$2.50

featruing White Heron Tea

iced tea

$2.75

featuring white heron classic black tea

chai latte

$4.25

toasted coconut rooibos latte (caffiene free)

$4.25

london fog latte

$4.25

N/A Beverages

our NE maple lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

fresh squeezed lemon shaken with local maple syrup

hot chocolate

$3.75

our house blend of cocoa and chocolate

steamed milk

$3.00

Natalies OJ

$3.50

16 oz bottle

NOBL Cold Brew

$4.00

Culture Pop

$3.50

live probiotic soda

Aqua ViTea Kombucha

$3.50

Aqua Probiotic Seltzer

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Open Water Still

$3.00

Open Water Sparkling

$3.00

Friday Pastries

french macarons (gf) (Friday special)

$2.50

currently:

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a fresh twist on seasonal French inspired food. We have a selection of fresh baked, scratch made pastries, coffee, tea and espresso, sandwiches, salads, snacks and small plates, as well as, a fun selection of beer and wine.

Website

Location

100 First St, 110, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

