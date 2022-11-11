A map showing the location of Two Blondes Bistro 498 S Main St Ste AView gallery

Two Blondes Bistro 498 S Main St Ste A

498 S Main St Ste A

Montrose, PA 18801

Order Again

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.75

Hint Flavored Water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Canada Dry Can

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75

Root Beer Can

$1.75

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.99

Hoagies

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato

Italian Hoagie

$9.95

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Turkey Hoagie

$9.50

Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Cheesesteak

$10.95

Paninis

Bacon Chicken Ranch Panini

$10.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll served with chips

Caprese Panini

$9.50

Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh greens on a ciabatta roll served with potato chips

Cubano Panini

$10.00

Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, homemade mustard on a ciabatta roll served with chips

Italian Panini

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, marinara sauce on a ciabatta roll served with chips

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pepperoncinis, giardiniera mix (pickled veggies) tomatoes, red onions on a bed of mixed greens All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.50

Apple slices, feta cheese crumbles, craisins, walnuts on a bed of mixed greens All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crispy romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons on a bed of mixed greens All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Spinach Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Warm bacon, red onions, hard boiled egg, walnuts on a bed of baby spinach. We recommend our house dressing with this salad! It’s delish All dressings are served on the side for our salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Bacon Chicken Avo Salad

$12.50

Sandwiches

Baja Turkey Club

$10.25

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, Baja sauce, lettuce, tomato on choice of toasted bread Baja sauce is a spicy ranch made in house

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of toasted bread Served with chips

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$10.50Out of stock

Albacore tuna salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato on choice of bread Served with chips

Turkey Club

$9.95

Turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread Served with chips

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Baja Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Hot Wing Wrap

$10.50

Bacon Chicken Avocado Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Breakfast

Bagel Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$3.95Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Bagel Plain

$3.25Out of stock

Soup

Cup of Chicken Gnocchi

$3.95Out of stock

Bowl of Chicken Gnocchi

$4.95Out of stock

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$3.95

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$4.95

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Scone

$3.00

Sides

Side of Dill Potato Salad

$2.50

Side of Broccoli Salad

$2.50

Specials

Hot Wing Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Blueberry Balsamic Panini

$11.50

Monte Cristo

$11.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Mango Chicken Salad

$12.50

Takeout Charge

Takeout Charge

$0.50

Check Items Being Made At Salad Station :)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bistro located in the heart of Montrose. We offer homemade soups, sandwiches, and salads!

Location

498 S Main St Ste A, Montrose, PA 18801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

