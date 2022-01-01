Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream

213 Reviews

$$

5585 SIMMONS ST

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031

Pizza

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.95

New York style pizza

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.45

New York style pizza

Grandmas Sicilian

Grandmas Sicilian

$24.95

Classic Sicilian with a thick crust and square cut.

Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$2.95

2 Slice Special

$6.45

Specialty Pizza

Small AC Special Pizza

Small AC Special Pizza

$15.45

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.45

Thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions and cheese

Small Greek Pizza

Small Greek Pizza

$15.45

Sautéed spinach, black olives, and feta & mozzarella cheeses

Small Mighty Meat Pizza

Small Mighty Meat Pizza

$15.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, and bacon

Small BLT Pizza

Small BLT Pizza

$15.45

Baked with bacon and cheese then topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.45

Breaded chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.45

Mozz, buffalo sauce, and chicken

Small Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.45

Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives

Small Chicken Primavera

Small Chicken Primavera

$15.45

Olive oil, chicken, garlic, red onion, tomatoes, ricotta, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. No sauce.

Small Tres Hermanos

Small Tres Hermanos

$15.45

Pepperoni, jalapeños, and red onions

Large AC Special

Large AC Special

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.95

Thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions and cheese

Large Greek Pizza

Large Greek Pizza

$22.95

Sautéed spinach, black olives, and feta & mozzarella cheeses

Large Mighty Meat Pizza

Large Mighty Meat Pizza

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Large BLT Pizza

Large BLT Pizza

$22.95

Baked with bacon and cheese then topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Breaded chicken, red onions, and BBQ sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Mozz, buffalo sauce, and chicken

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$22.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and black olives

Large Tres Hermanos

Large Tres Hermanos

$22.95

Pepperoni, jalapeños, and red onions

Large Chicken Primavera

Large Chicken Primavera

$22.95

Olive oil, chicken, garlic, red onion, tomatoes, ricotta, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. No sauce.

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Mighty Meat

$14.95

GF Cheese Pizza

$11.95

GF AC Special Pizza

$14.95

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

GF Philly Steak Pizza

$14.95

GF Greek Pizza

$14.95

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

GF BLT Pizza

$14.95

GF Veggie Pizza

$14.95

Appetizers

10pc Chicken Wings

10pc Chicken Wings

$9.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain

20pc Chicken Wings

20pc Chicken Wings

$17.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain

30pc Chicken Wings

30pc Chicken Wings

$24.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain

40pc Chicken Wings

40pc Chicken Wings

$32.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Honey Bourbon, or plain

6pc Chicken Fingers

6pc Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon

12pc Chicken Fingers

12pc Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon

18pc Chicken Fingers

18pc Chicken Fingers

$21.95

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon

24pc Chicken Fingers

24pc Chicken Fingers

$28.95

Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot, Asian Zest, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Italian, Cajun, or Honey Bourbon

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$8.45
Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$5.50

Freshly fried chips. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$0.99
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$1.75
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$7.25
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Italian Sausage Roll

$2.75
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.95

Fresh baked dough covered with garlic and parsley

Cheesy Garlic Knots

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$10.75

Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella

Cheesy Pepperoni Garlic Knots

$11.75
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.95
Small Garlic Knots

Small Garlic Knots

$4.95

Fresh baked dough covered with garlic and parsley

Small Cheesy Garlic Knots

Small Cheesy Garlic Knots

$6.95

Delicious garlic knots smothered in marinara and mozzarella

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.95

Fries, pepperoni, bacon, buffalo chicken, feta, red onion and mozzarella. Served with ranch and marinara.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Garden salad topped with strips of freshly grilled chicken.

Asian Zest Salad

Asian Zest Salad

$9.95
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Side Pasta Salad

$2.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.95
Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$10.95
Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.95
Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$10.95
Ham Calzone

Ham Calzone

$10.95
Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.95

Strombolis

Original Boli

Original Boli

$10.95
Meatball Parm Boli

Meatball Parm Boli

$10.95
Philly Steak Boli

Philly Steak Boli

$10.95
Chicken Parm Boli

Chicken Parm Boli

$10.95
Greek Boli

Greek Boli

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Boli

$10.95

Pastas

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$10.45

Meatballs & Spaghetti

$11.95

Sides

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Pasta Salad

$2.95

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Quart Marinara

$6.95

Dessert

Single Zeppoles Powder Sugar

Single Zeppoles Powder Sugar

$4.95

Fresh dough topped with powder sugar, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Family Zeppoles Powder Sugar

Family Zeppoles Powder Sugar

$9.95

Fresh dough topped with powder sugar, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Single Zeppoles Cinnamon Sugar

Single Zeppoles Cinnamon Sugar

$4.95

Fresh dough topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Family Zeppoles Cinnamon Sugar

Family Zeppoles Cinnamon Sugar

$9.95

Fresh dough topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.95
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$4.95
Ice Cream Pint

Ice Cream Pint

$5.95

Chocolate Shoppe's award-winning ice cream. Found exclusively in NV at Two Brothers.

N/A Beverages

2 Liter

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Pasta Thursday

Baked rigatoni and a large cheese pizza
Pasta Thursday

Pasta Thursday

$21.95

Baked rigatoni and a large cheese pizza

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dinner. Dessert. Delicious.

Website

Location

5585 SIMMONS ST, NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031

Directions

