Two Fat BrEGGfast

review star

No reviews yet

32 SE 2nd STE B

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Popular Items

The Burri"two"
The Fat Biscuit
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Coffee, Espresso & Fresh Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Regular or Decaf

Espresso Shot

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.79+

Espresso with Hot Frothed Milk

Eye Opener

$3.99+

Hot Coffee with a Shot of Espresso

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with Hot Steamed Milk

Black Tea

$1.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Cold Brew

$3.99+

Iced Eye Opener

$3.99+

Iced Coffee with a Shot of Espresso

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Espresso with Milk over Ice

Whipped Coffee

$3.99+

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.99

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.50+

Coke Cola

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Handhelds

The Fat Biscuit

$8.99

Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Bacon, Soft Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

The Burri"two"

$9.99

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Bacon Egg & Greens

$10.99

Bacon, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Zesty Aioli on a Kaiser Roll

The /KWA-SSANT/

$10.99

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Prosciutto & Chives on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant

The Fat Pork Roll

$11.99

Pork Roll, American Cheese, & Fried Eggs on a Kaiser Roll

The BAE

$10.99

Bacon, Avocado & Soft Scrambled Eggs on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant

Novanator

$15.99

Nova, Soft Scrambled Eggs & Scallion Cream Cheese on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant

JB Croissant

$15.99

Nova, Scallion Cream Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant

Funboy!

$9.99

Wild Mushrooms, Fried Egg, Swiss Cheese, Zesty Aioli, Arugula on a Kaiser Roll

"Two"na Sando

$13.99

Tuna Salad, Tomato, & Sprouts on Croissant

Bowls

BrEGGfast Bowl

$11.99

Choice of Soft Scrambled, Runny Sunny or Fried Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Served with Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Home Fries

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.99

Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in Sausage Gravy with Crumbled Bacon & Chives

Overnight Oats

$4.99+

Rolled Oats Soaked in Almond Milk Topped with Vegan Granola & Macerated Wild Berries

Egg-stra Cheesy

$9.99

Soft Scrambled Eggs with Melted American & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Avocado, Arugula Pesto, Sprouts & Radish on Toasted Whole Grain Bread

Nova-cado Toast

$12.99

Nova, Avocado, Red Onion & Capers on Toasted Whole Grain Bread

Millennial Toast

$11.99

Avocado, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Chives, Chopped Bacon, Zesty Aioli & Everything Seasoning on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Sides

Side Soft Scrambled Eggs

$4.99

Side Hard Scrambled Eggs

$4.99

Side Egg Whites

$4.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Toast (2 Slices)

$2.99

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Side Hot Sauce

Side Zesty Aioli

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Pastries

Banana Loaf Slice

$3.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Buttermilk Biscuit w/ Butter

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Croissant

$3.50

Croissant w/ Butter

$4.50

Croissant w/ CC

$4.50

Daily Scone

$4.50

ET Croissant

$3.50

Strawberry Pop Tart

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch "Two" Go in Delray Beach!

Location

32 SE 2nd STE B, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Directions

